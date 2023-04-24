Jitalia17

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) provides a low-cost way to gain exposure to a portfolio of high quality investment-grade floating rate bonds and securities.

The FLOT ETF currently pays an attractive 5.3% annualized distribution yield. However, as I believe a recession is imminent, I am reluctant to bear the credit risk associated with the FLOT ETF for a paltry ~1.3% spread over risk-free treasuries.

Fund Overview

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF provides exposure to an index of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade floating rate bonds with maturities under 5 years.

The FLOT ETF is meant for investors who want to gain diversified exposure to over 300 shorter-term investment grade bonds with minimal interest rate exposure.

The FLOT ETF has $7.3 billion in assets and charges a low 0.15% expense ratio.

Portfolio Holdings

The FLOT ETF currently holds close to 350 securities with a portfolio weighted average yield to maturity of 6.0%, a 30-day SEC yield of 5.7%, and a weighted average maturity of 1.8 years (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - FLOT portfolio characteristic (ishares.com)

FLOT's portfolio is predominantly issued by the Banking Sector (51.3%), Supranational government entities like the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (14.6%), and Insurance companies (5.7%) (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - FLOT sector allocation (ishares.com)

In terms of credit quality, 19.7% of FLOT's portfolio is rated AAA, 13.2% is rated AA, 52.5% is A-rated, and 13.3% is BBB-rated (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - FLOT credit quality allocation (ishares.com)

Distribution & Yield

The FLOT ETF pays a monthly distribution with a trailing 12 month distribution of $1.63 / share or 3.2% trailing yield. However, with the rise in interest rates in the past year, FLOT's latest monthly distribution of $0.224253 annualizes to a 5.3% yield (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - FLOT monthly distribution has been rising (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

Figure 5 shows FLOT's historical returns. Investors should note that with minimal interest risk and an investment grade portfolio delivering low credit risk, the FLOT ETF is a commensurately low return investment vehicle, delivering 3/5/10Yr average annual returns of 2.3%/1.8%/1.4% respectively to March 31, 2023.

Figure 5 - FLOT historical returns (morningstar.com)

In the past few years when short-term interest rates in the western world were kept at the zero lower bound, FLOT essentially delivered returns that correspond only to investment grade credit spreads, as the floating rate benchmarks were near zero. For example, single A-rated securities averaged a 1.28% spread over the long-term (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - A-rated OAS spread (St. Louis Fed)

However, with the Fed having raised short-term interest rates by 475bps in the past year, 30-Day SOFR, a floating rate benchmark, is now trading at 4.80% (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - SOFR interest rate (St. Louis Fed)

This means that floating rate single-A rated securities are now trading at ~6% yields (i.e. FLOT's portfolio has an average yield to maturity of 6.0%). So as long as short-term interest rates stay at current levels, total returns for FLOT could be on the order of 5-6%.

Will Short-Term Interest Rates Stay High?

Market participants currently expect the Fed to raise interest rates once more in the coming months, before a rapid set of interest rate cuts beginning in the Fall (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Market expects Fed to cut rates beginning in the Fall (CME)

The reason is that many economists believe a recession is imminent, with the Conference Board seeing a 99% probability (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Many economists believe a recession is imminent (Conference Board)

Market participants therefore believe the Fed will quickly cut interest rates if/when the recession begins in order to stimulate the economy.

While I too believe a recession is imminent and have been writing extensively to warn readers to reduce exposure to risky investments, my views on interest rates are more complex.

This is because inflation remains elevated. For example, although the latest headline inflation reading cooled from 6.0% YoY in February to 5.0% YoY in March, it is still far above the Fed's 2% target (Figure 10). Furthermore, core CPI, which excludes volatile items like energy and food prices, actually went up from February's 5.5% YoY to 5.6% YoY.

Figure 10 - Inflation remains elevated (BLS)

So while a recession may see government officials and investors clamour for the Fed to cut interest rates, the Fed itself may try to hold interest rates 'higher for longer' in order to stamp out inflation.

I believe the worst outcome would be if the Fed caves in to external pressure and cuts interest rates prematurely, like they did in response to the 1980 recession when inflation was still high. Ultimately, inflation surged with the Fed's rate cuts stimulating the economy, and the Fed had to reverse course and raise interest rates even higher in 1981, causing a 'double dip' recession in 1982 (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Fed cut interest rates premature in 1980 leading to double dip recession in 1982 (St. Louis Fed)

Downside Risk To FLOT

The downside risk to FLOT has more to do with a potential widening in credit spreads rather than actual credit losses. For example, if we go back to Figure 6 above, we can see that during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, credit spreads on single-A rated securities spiked to over 6%. Although ultimate losses were very low, investors did experience mark-to-market pain during the spike.

With a portfolio turnover ratio of 39%, the ETF could also crystallize losses at inopportune times, especially if a spike in credit spreads spark an investor panic and they redeem their investments en masse.

FLOT vs. T-Bills

Ultimately, investors will have to decide for themselves whether the current level of credit spreads is attractive enough for them to bear the risk of owning the FLOT ETF vs. a credit-risk free investment like the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) or the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund ETF (USFR). Both TBIL and USFR currently pay distribution yields above 4% versus FLOT's 5.3% forward yield. In a recession scenario, the FLOT ETF may experience price declines due to credit spread widening.

For me personally, I do not believe the yield pickup of approximately 1.3% is attractive enough so I prefer the TBIL ETF over FLOT.

Conclusion

The FLOT ETF provides exposure to a portfolio of high quality investment-grade floating rate bonds and securities. The FLOT ETF is currently enjoying above historical average returns due to a rise in short-term interest rates, with the fund paying a 5.3% forward distribution yield. As I believe a recession is imminent, I am reluctant to bear the credit risk associated with the FLOT ETF for a paltry ~1.3% spread.