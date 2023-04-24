FLOT: 5% Yield From Floating Rate Bonds, Hold

Apr. 24, 2023
Summary

  • The FLOT ETF provides exposure to floating rate investment-grade bonds.
  • It currently pays an annualized 5.3% distribution yield.
  • Although IG bonds are generally very safe, they can still suffer from MTM losses if credit spreads widen.
  • With a recession on the horizon, I am reluctant to commit capital to FLOT at the moment.

United States Treasury (EE Savings) Bond - Horizontal Close-Up

Jitalia17

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) provides a low-cost way to gain exposure to a portfolio of high quality investment-grade floating rate bonds and securities.

The FLOT ETF currently pays an attractive 5.3% annualized distribution yield. However, as I believe a

FLOT portfolio characteristics

Figure 1 - FLOT portfolio characteristic (ishares.com)

FLOT sector allocation

Figure 2 - FLOT sector allocation (ishares.com)

FLOT credit quality allocation

Figure 3 - FLOT credit quality allocation (ishares.com)

FLOT monthly distribution has been rising

Figure 4 - FLOT monthly distribution has been rising (Seeking Alpha)

FLOT historical returns

Figure 5 - FLOT historical returns (morningstar.com)

A-rated OAS spread

Figure 6 - A-rated OAS spread (St. Louis Fed)

SOFR interest rate

Figure 7 - SOFR interest rate (St. Louis Fed)

Market expects Fed to cut rates beginning in the Fall

Figure 8 - Market expects Fed to cut rates beginning in the Fall (CME)

Many economists believe a recession is imminent

Figure 9 - Many economists believe a recession is imminent (Conference Board)

Inflation remains elevated

Figure 10 - Inflation remains elevated (BLS)

Fed cut interest rates prematurely in 1980 leading to double dip recession in 1982

Figure 11 - Fed cut interest rates premature in 1980 leading to double dip recession in 1982 (St. Louis Fed)

