shironosov

This is an update to our November 16th article, which was titled, “Commitments Of Traders Data Points To Higher Prices.”

A Focus on Sentiment

At Sentiment King, we focus on measuring investor sentiment in every possible way. Knowing what investors are thinking and doing is not achieved through economic analysis but through statistics that directly measure their activity and their thoughts. Investor sentiment is one of the most important, yet least explored, areas of investing.

Today we are going to look at the investment activity of professional money managers who buy and sell S&P 500 futures. They do this for large clients like pension funds, mutual funds, investment partnerships and endowment funds. Weekly data on their activity is provided by a government agency called the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Money Manager Short Position is Now "Neutral"

This chart graphs the short position of the money managers plotted against the SPY as a reference. It goes back to 2007.

Short Position of Asset Money Managers in the S&P 500 Futures Market (Michael McDonald)

Historically, the ratio reaches highs of 45% short and lows around 15% short. Careful inspection shows that money managers, collectively, have their highest short positions at market lows, and the lowest short positions at market tops, just the opposite of what you want.

So the ratio acts as a contrary opinion indicator. You definitely do not want to follow what professional money managers are doing, when they reach a "group" extreme. You want to go long when they're heavily short and short when they're not. The two times last year when the ratio reached highs of 45% were at market lows in June and October. In fact, it was these two occurrences that prompted our November article.

Where does the ratio stand now? The chart shows the short ratio is currently 29.8%, which appears to be mid-range. To see this better, we're going to use our Sentiment King ranking scale, which allows us to put all the sentiment indicators on the same scale. You'll find a full explanation of this scale here.

Money Managers Short Position on the Sentiment King Ranking Scale (Michael McDonald)

We've used green arrows to point out times when the short ratio was extremely high historically. The June and October readings of last year are clearly indicated. The graph shows that the current reading -.04 is right in the middle of historic norms. The five month rally has taken the edge off of the extreme levels of bearish opinions one constantly heard all last year.

Being in the middle of the range means the indicator is now neutral. When this occurs after a strong buy signal, it's usually interpreted to mean that the earlier buy signals are still in force, and will remain in force, until sentiment swings back to the bullish side, which it has yet to do.

The S&P 500 Future Dealers Have a High "Long" Position

Long Percent of S&P 500 Dealers (Michael McDonald)

While the money managers short position is neutral, another class of future traders is giving a positive signal for higher prices. It's the S&P 500 future dealers, who form the backbone of the market. They create the actual future contracts and the market they trade in. History demonstrates their net investment positions, unlike money managers, is often right. They are someone to consider following when their collective activity reaches historic extremes.

The chart above shows the percent the dealers are "long" the market. The arrows indicate past moments, when as a group, they were heavily "long." These usually occurred right before prices went higher.

There is no doubt dealers did poorly in 2008 and 09 but they generally did well at critical periods afterward. The current reading of 58.1% is historically high, giving further validity to the idea prices still have higher to go.

Take Away

The neutral reading of money managers after the strong buy signals five months ago, plus the overall long position of S&P 500 future dealers, makes us believe this current price rally has further to go.