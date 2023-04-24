Sentiment Update: Are Asset Managers Still Short?

Summary

  • Measuring if professional money managers are buying or selling S&P 500 futures provides insight into professional expectations for the price of stocks.
  • The high asset manager short position on October 11th, which was the highest reading since 2016, indicated a major buying opportunity.
  • Now, after five months of rising prices, it’s important to see what their current activity says about the continuation of this rally.

This is an update to our November 16th article, which was titled, “Commitments Of Traders Data Points To Higher Prices.”

A Focus on Sentiment

At Sentiment King, we focus on measuring investor sentiment in every possible way. Knowing what investors

Short Position of Asset Money Managers in the S&P 500 Futures Market (Michael McDonald)

Money Managers Short Position on the Sentiment King Ranking Scale (Michael McDonald)

Long Percent of S&P 500 Dealers (Michael McDonald)

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

