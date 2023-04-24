HDFC Bank: Ride On India's Growth Story With Its Leading Bank

Apr. 24, 2023 2:23 AM ETHDFC Bank Limited (HDB)
LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • In contrast to the West, India’s economy is thriving, a positive trend for the country’s banking sector.
  • Housing activity is robust and long-term prospects are solid.
  • Post-merger, HDFC Bank, India's biggest private sector bank, is better positioned to profit from India’s economic growth story.

HDFC Bank - An Indian Bank

naveen0301

India's largest private bank HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) has delivered solid growth over the past decade with double digit growth in revenues and profits almost every year (except pandemic-hit FY 2021 when HDFC Bank delivered single digit growth).

HDFC Bank revenue and net profit YoY growth %

Author

HDFC

India card payments value 2018-2026 forecast

GlobalData

HDFC Bank MSME market share FY ended March 2022

HDFC Bank investor presentation May 2022

YoY change in mortgage portfolio in select large Indian banks and NBFCs, FY 2020, FY 2021, FY 2022

S&P Global

HDFC gross book value, retail loans

HDFC Bank 10-K for the FY ended March 2022

Market share banks vs NBFCs India home loans segment, 2018-2023 forecast

CRISIL

Number of branches of largest Indian banks, public sector banks and private sector banks, FY'18-FY'22

S&P Global

Analyst rating HDFC Bank

WSJ

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.74K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.