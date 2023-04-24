Sentiment Speaks: The Most Expected Crash In Stock Market History
Summary
- It seems that the general perspective is that the market is going to crash.
- In the great majority of the times, the market does not do what most expect.
- The nature of the next decline will tell us if a crash is setting up to begin this year.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Market Pinball Wizard. Learn More »
On Friday alone, I received 5 emails by the end of the day warning me to prepare for the imminent market crash. It seems as though the upcoming crash is a foregone conclusion.
Personally, it makes me uneasy viewing the market from the common lens of an impending crash being a foregone conclusion, simply because that is just not how the market works the great majority of the time. Yet, that is simply anecdotal, and I do not put money at risk based upon anecdotes.
Now, this brings me to another point. After a bull market move completes, the market then turns down in a 3-wave structure, pursuant to Elliott Wave analysis. Those 3-wave structures are labeled a-b-c.
Moreover, if we are dealing with a larger degree correction, the c-wave is often a "crash" wave. And, that is not because the word crash begins with a "c." It is simply the nature of the market. The 2008 market crash was a c-wave. The Flash Crash in 2010 was a c-wave. The Covid Crash was a c-wave. And, if we were to go further back in history, we would find the same fact with each and every crash we have experienced throughout history.
So, when dealing with a c-wave, what we know is that they take shape as 5-wave structures, with the 3rd wave being the true "crash" segment of the wave structure. Therefore, before we begin that true "crash," the market will likely provide us with a 1-2 structure. Moreover, since the market is fractal in nature, that initial wave 1 down will also take shape as a 5-wave structure.
Again, back in 2007, I had cashed out of my equity positions expecting a larger degree market drop. And, that was a c-wave crash in 2008. In 2010, I came into the day of the Flash Crash positioned with shorts. That crash was a c-wave. While I did not expect it to drop as much as it did, it was still a c-wave set-up. Same with the Covid Crash. For those that may remember my public article in February 2020, I was short the EEM in February 2020 because it provided us with the best 1-2 downside set-up, with the least risk for taking that trade.
So, as the market tries to fill in the remaining segments of what I have been tracking off the October low as a larger degree b-wave corrective rally, we have one main factor to consider in the coming months: Is this top we strike in the near term going to be followed by a 5-wave decline or a corrective decline?
If we see an initial 5-wave decline once this rally completes, then I will view that as wave 1 of a c-wave "crash" wave. We will then likely see a corrective 2nd wave bounce before the "crash" segment of the decline begins in earnest. This is the typical path for these c-waves.
However, if the decline from that high takes shape as a CLEAR corrective 3-wave structure, then we are going to have to put those bear suits back in the closet and consider that either this b-wave is going to take us much longer, with another [c] wave rally to be seen before the larger degree b-wave high is completed, or we will also have to even consider the potential that we can still achieve the 5000+ region before we begin the bear market in earnest.
In other words, the decline from whatever high we are able to strike in the near term will tell us if we are going to get the most expected crash of all-time or not.
So, I am going to suggest to each and every one of you to maintain objectivity when it comes to the decline we expect once this rally tops out. Please do not automatically assume that a crash is a foregone conclusion. Please allow the market to prove it to us with a 5-wave decline for wave 1 of the c-wave crash, should it develop. Otherwise, the market is simply setting us up for another rally to begin later this year pointing us well north of 4300SPX.
In the meantime, those that are risk-averse may want to consider raising more cash. If the market is indeed going to set up a c-wave "crash-like" event later this year, you will not get another opportunity to raise cash up here. But, if the next drop is clearly corrective in nature, you will likely have an opportunity to buy back in at much lower levels than where we are today.
One of the main reasons I believe we have almost 8,000 members and almost 1,000 money manager clients in the 11 years we have been open is because we listen very closely to the market's messages in order to best benefit our clients.
In fact, this is what one of my clients posted in our trading room just a few days ago:
"Sometimes I wonder if EWT is for real or is some kind of a dream . . . thank you again for changing my life."
Therefore, we do not assume anything other than what the market tells us, as the last thing we do is project our view on the market. Rather, we try to remain as objective as humanly possible, and our track record supports the rigorous nature of our analysis. So, if the market provides to us a clear structure telling us a crash is about to set up, well, that is how we will approach the market later this year. However, if the market tells us that it may set up another rally over 4400SPX later this year, then that is what we will have to follow, no matter what our personal "feelings" are about the matter.
Objectivity keeps you on the correct side of the trend. It's time to tune out the noise and focus on what is most important.
As an aside, I wrote an article on earnings that many of you may have missed and may be interested in reading. Personally, I think it is one of my better articles. You can see it here:
Sentiment Speaks: How To Use Earnings To Dramatically Increase Your Stock Market Returns
Housekeeping Matters
If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the bottom of the page to "Follow" me.
Also, for those that are questioning why all comments (including mine) go through moderation, you can read here:
Haters Are Gonna Hate - Until They Learn
I am currently in Las Vegas to speak at the MoneyShow convention. The article comment section will be closed until I return on Wednesday.
THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION!
"I've enjoyed completely ignoring news since gaining confidence in TMPW. Previously I read WSJ daily and listened to MarketPlace on NPR for over a two decades trying to understand. Now, I have all that time back, less stress, and more cash."
"You guys are all amazing, day in, day out! And this I can say after 8 years here!"
"You and your team are the hardest working advisory service to which I’ve ever subscribed."
CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.
This article was written by
Avi is an accountant and a lawyer by training. His education background includes his graduating college with dual accounting and economics majors, and he then passed all four parts of the CPA exam at once right after he graduated college. He then earned his Juris Doctorate in an advanced two and a half year program at the St. John’s School of Law in New York, where he graduated cumlaude, and in the top 5% of his class. He then went onto the NYU School of Law for his masters of law in taxation (LL.M.).Before retiring from his legal career, Avi was a partner and National Director at a major national firm. During his legal career, he spearheaded a number of acquisition transactions worth hundreds of millions to billions of dollars in value. So, clearly, Mr. Gilburt has a detailed understanding how businesses work and are valued.
Yet, when it came to learning how to accurately analyze the financial markets, Avi had to unlearn everything he learned in economics in order to maintain on the correct side of the market the great majority of the time. In fact, once he came to the realization that economics and geopolitics fail to assist in understanding how the market works, it allowed him to view financial markets from a more accurate perspective.For those interested in how Avi went from a successful lawyer and accountant to become the founder of Elliottwavetrader.net, his detailed story is linked here.
Since Avi began providing his analysis to the public, he has made some spectacular market calls which has earned him the reputation of being one of the best technical analysts in the world.
As an example of some of his most notable astounding market calls, in July of 2011, he called for the USD to begin a multi-year rally from the 74 region to an ideal target of 103.53. In January of 2017, the DXY struck 103.82 and began a pullback expected by Avi.As another example of one of his astounding calls, Avi called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011, with an ideal target of $1,915. As we all know, gold hit a high of $1,921, and pulled back for over 4 years since that time. The night that gold hit its lows in December of 2015, Avi was telling his subscribers that he was on the phone with his broker buying a large order of physical gold, while he had been accumulating individual miner stocks that month, and had just opened the EWT Miners Portfolio to begin buying individual miners stocks due to his expectation of an impending low in the complex.
One of his most shocking calls in the stock market was his call in 2015 for the S&P500 to rally from the 1800SPX region to the 2600SPX region, whereas it would coincide with a “global melt-up” in many other assets. Moreover, he was banging on the table in November of 2016 that we were about to enter the most powerful phase of the rally to 2600SPX, and he strongly noted that it did not matter who won the 2016 election in the US, despite many believing that the market would “crash” if Trump would win the election. This was indeed a testament to the accuracy of the Fibonacci Pinball method that Avi developed.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.