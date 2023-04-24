SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investing can be rather tricky and difficult. Take, for instance, a topic such as diversification. The more diversified you are, the more stable your portfolio tends to be. On the other hand, the more ideas that you pick to invest in, the less each idea matters when it turns out to be accurate. Personally, I like to have a rather concentrated portfolio, allocating my assets between 5 and 10 companies at a time. At present, I own shares in 10 different businesses. And the results over the past year have been quite solid. In total, I am beating the S&P 500 by just over 17% as of this writing. Unfortunately, however, not every player in my portfolio has been a winner. 4 of my 10 current holdings are down at this time, with 2 of them down by double digits. The biggest loser at this moment is none other than Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), a company that currently makes up 8.2% of my portfolio. As shares declined, I continued to load up on the stock. But even with that drop, I am down 41.4% on my stake.

Given this downward pressure that I experienced, you might think that I am nervous about the company's upcoming earnings release. But the way I see it, shares still look significantly undervalued and likely do offer upside from here. Leading up to the earnings release, it's important to remember that the picture can change, both for the better and for the worse. And as such, it is vital to keep a close eye on what metrics are reported so that we can best evaluate whether the company still makes for a good opportunity or not.

Remain vigilant

As is always the case with any company, the first thing that investors will be looking at will be what kind of financial performance the company reports on both its top and bottom lines. On the top line, analysts are forecasting some rather interesting results. Revenue, for instance, it's forecasted to come in at around $355.1 million. If this does come true, it would represent a sizable decline from the $409.8 million that the company reported one year earlier. At face value, this guidance looks rather bad. But it's important to note that the company has undergone multiple changes over the past year or so. Asset sales, combined with contending with problem tenants, are bound to have some impact on the top line.

On the bottom line, earnings per share don't matter when it comes to a REIT. What matters instead would be other profitability metrics. One of these would be FFO, or funds from operations. Analysts have provided guidance when it comes to an adjusted figure of this called normalized FFO. That number is currently forecasted to come in at around $0.22 per share. Given the number of shares the company currently has outstanding, this would work out to about $131.7 million. For context, this number last year was $282.5 million. That is a rather significant haircut, even after factoring in the reduction in revenue.

Author

Analysts have not provided any guidance when it comes to other profitability metrics. But for context, FFO in the first quarter of 2022 totaled $279.1 million. Another variant of this, called adjusted FFO, was $218.9 million. Because this strips out certain non-cash components, I do think it would be a more appropriate metric to pay attention to than the other two FFOs. Operating cash flow during this time came in at $179.4 million, while an adjusted version of this was $221.2 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company was $371.2 million.

All of these metrics would be important for investors to pay attention to when the company reports financial results. But outside of the basic revenue and cash flow metrics, there are some other items that investors would be wise to focus on. The most significant of these, and perhaps the most significant metric for the company as a whole right now, will be the amount of debt that it reports. You see, the biggest problem with Medical Properties Trust is that its debt picture is worse than it probably should be. Or at least that was the case for a while. At the end of the 2021 fiscal year, management reported net debt of $10.82 billion. But between the cash flow of the company generated being put to use, and asset sales that the company engaged in, overall net debt reduced to $10.27 billion by the end of 2022.

Any sort of progress on this front was great to see. But the fact of the matter is that analysts and investors both need more of this in order to remain confident in the company's ability to thrive in the long run. After all, rising interest rates have created something of a scare regarding what the cost of borrowing for the business might be in the future. The good news is that, subsequent to the end of the 2022 fiscal year, management made certain maneuvers aimed at reducing debt even further. The firm did make a purchase of a majority interest in Springstone by Lifepoint, but it also negotiated the sale of three hospitals in Connecticut that have been leased by problem tenant Prospect, and they arranged for the sale of their operations in Utah by CommonSpirit Health. After factoring in these transactions, net debt should fall even further to about $9.01 billion. These activities do not take into effect, however, the company's decision to sell off its assets in Australia. Based on my own estimates, this should reduce net debt to somewhere around $8.20 billion. But because of the timing of some of these transactions, net debt for the end of the first quarter of 2023 will likely be some number higher than this.

Outside of the fundamental picture entirely, investors should also be paying attention for any details regarding certain actions that management has taken to address what they have said is an attack on the business. The most significant maneuver made by the company came out at the end of March of this year. In short, management decided to file a lawsuit against short seller Viceroy Research LLC, a research firm that Medical Properties Trust claims has made baseless allegations to drive down the company's share price. This is a very interesting situation, because I have seen many instances in which companies that have been struggling decided to lash back out at the firms that have been critical of them. Off the top of my head, I can't remember any instance where it actually turned out well for the company in question.

On the other hand, from my experience, these types of situations don't really result in a lawsuit, so much as they do a public attack on the party that was initially critical of the firm. A lawsuit is interesting because, if it is followed through on, a valid defense for Viceroy Research would be to prove that the allegations they are making are accurate. So if Medical Properties Trust truly is guilty of what Viceroy Research has alleged, the decision to file suit may only bring proof of that guilt to light.

The lawsuit filed by Medical Properties Trust accuses Viceroy Research of defamation, several conspiracy, tortuous interference, private nuisance, and unjust enrichment. I am not a legal expert, so it would be unwise on my end to make any claims as to the veracity of the lawsuit. But I do have a Masters in Accountancy, so I feel perfectly comfortable opining on the stance made by Viceroy Research regarding Medical Properties Trust. For the sake of brevity, I will not cover each of their allegations. In truth, each claim could require an entire article in order to discuss. But their most recent 'study', which was published on March 10th of this year, certainly strikes me as weak.

This particular 'study' discusses the decision by Medical Properties Trust to contribute 8 general acute care hospitals that have been leased to Steward Health Care, the company's largest problem tenant, to a joint venture between it and Macquarie Asset Management. The claim made by Viceroy Research basically boils down to their issue that the company sold off 'yielding assets' to the joint venture for the purpose of achieving short term liquidity and did so by shifting a significant amount of debt off its balance sheet. The main crux of this argument is that, as opposed to basically being an asset sale, it was a shift of its assets that allow the company to hide some of its debt.

The problem with this assertion is that, while Medical Properties Trust has not published the four joint venture agreement, the notes that they made in their financial filings describe entirely what the business did. Management took assets worth about $1.7 billion, put those assets into a separate entity that it would continue to own a 50% stake in. That entity took on about $919 million worth of debt onto its own books and paid the cash proceeds, combined with $400 million in cash from Macquarie that resulted in it receiving the other 50% ownership in the venture, to Medical Properties Trust in exchange for said assets. The management team at Medical Properties Trust was quite clear that the assets of the joint venture itself serve as the sole collateral for the loan and that the $600 million gain on these assets that Medical Properties Trust received was offset to some degree by $125 million in uncollected and unbilled straight-line receivables. Every aspect of this transaction looks appropriate to me, leaving me to question the significance of the claims made by Viceroy Research. Though less significant, the company also recently came out against the Wall Street Journal, correcting the publication for how certain assets will be treated following a sizable transaction the company recently entered into.

Author

The purpose of this article is not to dwell too much on any content that I'd written previously about the enterprise. But given the fact that share prices have changed since the last article that I published on the firm, it would be helpful for me to express exactly how cheap shares of the company are at this time. Using all the aforementioned assumptions from a prior article I had written on the firm, the company seems to be trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flight of multiple of 6.8 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of roughly 10. For a discussion of how this stacks up against similar firms, I would encourage you to check out that article here. But what this does indicate is that the stock is quite affordable as we head into the earnings release. Assuming the picture comes in better than anticipated, there's no reason why this wouldn't necessarily serve as fuel for pushing the stock higher again.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, I really like Medical Properties Trust. I would like for debt to continue falling, but the overall picture besides that looks promising to me. Management is making some really positive steps aimed at improving the company's financial condition. They are also starting to stand up against firms and other parties that they believe are harming shareholders, whether that harm is well-intentioned or ill-intentioned. As we near earnings, investors should keep a close eye on the enterprise. The metrics I covered earlier in this article will likely be front and center when the release is made. But of course, there is no telling what the future holds.