Woodside Energy: Strong Market Demand Can Sustain Over 12% Dividend Yield

Apr. 24, 2023 3:16 AM ETWoodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)
Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
765 Followers

Summary

  • The company has reported revenue of $4.33 billion, which is 80.8% higher compared to the same period of the previous year.
  • I am estimating a payout ratio of 65%, which gives a total annual dividend of $2.78, representing a dividend yield of 12.26%.
  • The company’s forward P/E ratio of 5.31x is 38.4% lower compared to the sector median of 8.64x, which shows that the company is undervalued.

Gas Storage Tanks On Sea Coast At Sunset

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Woodside Energy (NYSE:WDS) is a hydrocarbon company based in Australia that deals in liquified natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil & condensate, and pipeline gas. The company has recently reported its strong first-quarter results and experienced solid

Dividend Growth History of WDS

Dividend Growth History of WDS (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
765 Followers
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.