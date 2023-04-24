onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Woodside Energy (NYSE:WDS) is a hydrocarbon company based in Australia that deals in liquified natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil & condensate, and pipeline gas. The company has recently reported its strong first-quarter results and experienced solid growth. I believe it can sustain this growth in the future as the oil and natural gas industry is growing rapidly due to decarbonization.

About WDS

WDS is a global energy firm that explores, evaluates, develops, produces, markets, and sells hydrocarbons. These hydrocarbons include liquified natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil & condensate, and pipeline gas. The company conducts its business in three segments: Australia, International, and Marketing.

The Australian segment deals in exploring, evaluating, producing, developing, and selling hydrocarbons across Australia. Its Australian projects include Pluto LNG, North West Shelf Project, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, and other oil and gas assets. During the previous year, the company merged with BHP Petroleum which is a natural gas petroleum company. The merger with BHP’s petroleum business enabled Woodside to double its interest in the North West Shelf Project and buy interests in the Bass Strait, Pyrenees, and Macedon. This segment generates 70.4% of its revenue from the sale of LNG. The sale of pipeline gas contributes 8.7%, Crude oil & condensate contribute 19.6%, and Natural gas liquids contribute 1.3% to the total revenue of the Australia segment. This segment contributes 73.14% to the company’s total operating revenue.

The International segment includes assets in the Caribbean & the US Gulf of Mexico. Its projects include Mad Dog, Shenzi, Angostura & Ruby, and Atlantis. This segment earns 80.8% of its revenue from crude oil & condensate. Pipeline gas and natural gas liquids contribute 17.5% and 1.7% to the total revenue of the international segment. This segment contributes 9.33% to the company’s total operating revenues. In the Marketing segment, the company trades liquid natural gas (non-produced) and optimizes production to generate incremental value with scheduling, shipping, and contract management activities. This segment contributes 17.53% to the company’s total operating revenues. This segment earns 98.9% of its total revenue from LNG and crude oil & condensate, and natural gas liquid contributes 0.73% and 0.37% to the total revenue of the marketing segment. The company is currently working on its new projects Scarborough, Sangomar, Pluto Train 2, and Trion.

Financials

The global gas market experienced drastic changes in the previous year, as available LNG capacity is insufficient to meet immediate demand following a huge supply shock of reduced Russian supplies to Europe. North Asian LNG prices averaged $34/MMBtu in 2022, a growth of more than 100% compared to the average price of LNG in 2021. In addition, the demand is constantly rising as natural gas plays a crucial role in the energy transition as it can help move away from coal and achieve net-zero emissions. At present, less than half of the world’s natural gas output is utilized to generate electricity. Natural gas emits around half the carbon dioxide that coal does during its lifetime. As the transformation proceeds, natural gas and LNG will continue to be essential in providing stable and efficient energy to sustain economies worldwide. The crucial role of LNG and natural gas in the energy transition reflects the tremendous potential demand for natural gas in decarbonization. According to Wood Mackenzie, worldwide LNG demand is estimated to increase by more than 60% in volume between 2021 and 2040. This rapidly increasing demand is also reflected in the company’s strong first-quarter results. The company has reported revenue of $4.33 billion in Q1FY23 which is 80.8% higher compared to the same period of the previous year. This growth was mainly driven by expanded operations resulting from the merger of BHP Petroleum. However, the revenue decreased by 16% compared to Q4FY2022 due to low production volumes in Q1FY23 compared to last quarter resulting from maintenance activities. The Australian, International, and Market segments contributed 74.62%, 14.18%, and 11.19%, respectively, to the total sales revenue. It reported a sales volume of 50.4 MMboe in Q1FY23, a 97.64% YoY growth compared to 25.5 MMboe in Q1FY22. The company experienced a 4% QoQ decrease in sales volume due to low production levels. The company attained a portfolio average realized price of $85 per barrel of oil equivalent. It sold 32% of its produced LNG at prices tied to gas hub indices. I believe the company can sustain this growth in the coming times as the first production of Mad Dog Phase 2 in the US GoM took place in April 2023, which marks a significant milestone. I think Mad Dog has the potential to boost the company’s production levels and help it to increase its profit margins as it is one of the low-cost producing assets with proximity to attractive markets. In addition, the Scarborough, Pluto Train 2, and Sangomar projects are also progressing, which can further increase the company’s production levels. As per my analysis, the company’s growth activities are significant and it is well-positioned to capture the growing demand in the market. This growth can sustain for a longer period as the oil and natural gas industry is highly booming.

According to the seeking alpha, the company’s estimated revenue for FY2023 might be in the range of $14.23-$16.69 billion. I think seeking alpha’s revenue estimate of $16.69 billion justifies the rising demand in the market and the potential of the company’s new projects. Therefore, I estimate WDS’s revenue for FY2023 to be $16.69 billion. The company has reported a net profit margin of 38.64% in FY2022. I think the company can sustain the profit margin of 38.64% in FY2023 as the company is currently experiencing strong market demand, and due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the product prices are in favorable condition. That is why I am estimating the net profit margin of the WDS for FY2023 to be 38.64%, giving an EPS of $4.27.

Dividend Yield

Dividend Growth History of WDS (Seeking Alpha)

The company does not have a history of consistent dividend payments due to its cyclical market nature. In the previous year, the company distributed an interim dividend of $1.03 and a final dividend of $1.09, which makes the annual dividend $2.12, representing a dividend yield of 9.34% compared to the current share price. In the current year, the company distributed an interim cash dividend of $1.44. In the conference call of Q4FY22, the management stated that the company’s dividend policy is a 50% payout ratio. According to the 50% payout ratio policy, with the EPS estimate of $4.27, the company’s annual dividend should be $2.14, representing a forward dividend yield of 9.44% compared to the current share price. However, the company is paying out 80% for some years due to favorable market conditions. The management has also confirmed that they feel comfortable to payout 50% to 80%. Observing the rapid growth in the industry, developing projects, and efficient capital management of the company, I believe the company can maintain a high dividend payout ratio. But to keep my estimates conservative, I am estimating a payout ratio of 65% (average of upper and lower limit), which gives a total annual dividend of $2.78 (65% of $4.27), representing a dividend yield of 12.26% compared to the current share price of $22.68. I think this high dividend yield makes the company an attractive investment opportunity for risk-averse investors who are looking for regular fixed returns along with capital appreciation.

What is the Main Risk Faced by WDS?

The company highly depends on third parties for the supply of raw materials. Supply disruptions can impact the company’s operations negatively. The supply can be disrupted due to various reasons, such as climate change, geopolitical conflicts, price fluctuations, pandemics, natural disasters, and adverse economic conditions. If the supply of raw materials disrupts, it can result in low production levels. Low production levels can affect the company’s financial performance by further contracting its profit margins.

Valuation

The company has delivered strong first-quarter results as demand in the industry is constantly rising. In addition, the company has many ongoing projects that can increase its production volume and help it to capture the rising demand. These positive factors can push the stock upwards, and we can expect a long-term upside. The revenue estimate of $16.69 billion and net margin estimates of 38.64% gives the EPS estimate of $4.27 for FY2023. The EPS estimate of $4.27 gives the forward P/E ratio of 5.31x. The company’s forward P/E ratio of 5.31x is 38.4% lower compared to the sector median of 8.64x, which shows that the company is undervalued. I believe the company might gain significant momentum due to increasing demand in the oil and natural gas industry and help it to trade at its sector P/E ratio. The EPS of $4.27 and 8.64x give a price target of $36.89, which is 62.65% from a current share price of $22.68.

Conclusion

The company has been experiencing massive demand since the previous year, which is also reflected in its strong first-quarter results. I believe the company can sustain its growth in the coming periods due to industrial tailwinds and its strong production capabilities. It faces the risk of disruptions in the supply of raw materials, which can contract its profit margins. The company pays healthy and consistent dividends, which makes it an attractive investment opportunity. The company is currently undervalued, and observing the strong growth prospects of the company, we can expect a 62.65% upside in the stock. After analyzing all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to WDS stock.