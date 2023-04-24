BJK: These Gains Don't Seem Sustainable (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 24, 2023 3:21 AM ETVanEck Gaming ETF (BJK)
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • BJK has been a big winner in 2023, and over the past year as well.
  • This was driven by a re-opening economy in China, peak inflation in the U.S., and an expansion of online gaming in North America.
  • While a victory lap is a fun thing to do, what is important now is how the fund (and gaming sector) will perform going forward. In my opinion, recent gains reflect too much optimism.
  • Therefore, I see a downgrade to "hold" as appropriate. This suggests new investors be patient and current holders lock in some profits.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Smart Phone Betting

SolStock

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BJK) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a broad casino/gaming fund, with an objective to track

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.11K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU, BUI; VDE, IXC, RYE; KBWB, VFH; XRT, CEF

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, PCK, VCV, PML, BGT, PDO

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 25%

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EIRL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.