Summary

  • Crown Castle receives steadily growing revenues from telecom providers who install their network infrastructure on Crown Castle's towers, small cells, and fiber optics.
  • The global communications infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15%. Demand for 5G networks is high and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 69%.
  • Thanks to Crown Castle's attractive balance sheet with little debt and high-interest coverage, it will also easily bear the higher interest rate environment.
  • What does cause concern is the moderate outlook.
  • Crown Castle remains a strong REIT with a high dividend yield and can be seen as a good alternative to government bonds.

Introduction

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is a REIT that owns and leases communications infrastructure, such as cell towers, small cells and route miles of fiber optics for wireless service providers in the United States. It owns and leases these towers, but does

Chart
Data by YCharts

Towers and small cells business model comparison - Crown Castle's investor presentation

Towers and small cells business model comparison (Crown Castle's investor presentation)

Crown Castle's Capital Allocation - CCI 4Q22 investor presentation

Crown Castle's Capital Allocation (CCI 4Q22 investor presentation)

Crown Castle's debt maturities - CCI 4Q22 investor presentation

Crown Castle's debt maturities (CCI 4Q22 investor presentation)

Crown Castle's Dividend Growth History - CCI ticker page on Seeking Alpha

Crown Castle's Dividend Growth History (CCI ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

CCI's cash flow highlights - Annual reports and analyst' own calculations

CCI's cash flow highlights (Annual reports and analyst' own calculations)

CCI's Price to FFO - Analyst' own calculations

CCI's Price to FFO (Analyst' own calculations)

Growth in FFO, and price to FFO for CCI and AMT - Analyst estimates

Growth in FFO, and price to FFO for CCI and AMT (Analyst estimates)

