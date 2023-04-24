jittawit.21

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is a good speculative biotech to look into. That's because it has been able to generate a good amount of sales with its drug ibsrela for the treatment of adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation [IBS-C]. The next update on sales of this drug for the treatment of patients with this indication is expected in the beginning of May of 2023. If the next earnings report shows an improvement in quarter over quarter growth of ibsrela, then this can be a catalyst to look forward to which could boost shareholder value. In addition, it has been able to completely resubmit its NDA of Xphozah to the FDA, which is being advanced for control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease [CKD]. Having said that, it expects filing acceptance of the NDA and review date to be handed back by the FDA in mid-May of 2023. Should all go well with this NDA resubmission, then it could possibly be able to market the drug by the 2nd half of 2023.

IBSRELA For The Treatment Of Patients With Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation

The first major update to go over involves the use of IBSRELA which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation [IBS-C]. IBS-C is a type of disorder in which there is abdominal discomfort or bloating that happens along with constipation. Before going over IBS specifically, it is important to go over what constipation is first. Constipation is when stools don't pass as often as they should, which is typically less than 3 times per week. In addition, stools are difficult to pass or there is a feeling of an incomplete bowel movement. There are several symptoms that these patients experience such as the following:

Cramping

Abdominal Pain

Bloating

Gas

Diarrhea

Constipation

This is not a type of disorder that goes away quickly on its own. Instead it is a condition which is long-term. That is, patients have symptoms for a long period of time. It is stated that only a few people have severe IBS. It is possible that patients can control their symptoms by managing things such as diet and stress. However, a huge majority of these patients have to take medications for an extended period of time.

The use of this drug for the treatment of this specific patient population was approved by the FDA back in 2019. What made this regulatory approval so unique is that it was the first and only NHE3 inhibitor for the treatment of IBS-C in adults. What this also meant is that it was the first novel mechanism therapy to be approved by the agency for this indication in over a decade. However, Ardelyx didn't launch the drug in the U.S. market until April of 2022. The basis for this company receiving FDA approval of IBSRELA in the United States was because of positive results from two phase 3 studies which involved a total of about 1,200 patients with IBS-C. It was noted that both of these phase 3 studies had met their primary endpoint of a ≥30% improvement in abdominal pain from baseline and an increase in at least one complete spontaneous bowel movement per week from baseline, in the same week for at least 6 of the first 12 weeks of treatment). This difference was to be noted between patients who were randomized to receive either IBSRELA or placebo during this time period. Not only did IBSRELA prove to be successful for these two late-stage studies, but is also did well when tested in a long-term phase 3 trial known as T3MPO-2. It was nice that both phase 3 trials met on the primary endpoint, however, what was even better was that patients reported a 41% improvement in quality of life score from baseline to the end of the treatment period. As far as safety issues go, it was noted that diarrhea occurred in 16% of patients who took IBSRELA compared to 4% of the patients who were given placebo.

It is a large global market opportunity for Ardelyx for sure and the reason why all has to do with what the projection is in terms of growth. That is, the global irritable bowel syndrome [IBS] market is estimated to reach $2.01 billion by 2026. It is impossible to say for sure if this biotech will eventually be able to generate this much revenue, but it certainly is on a good track thus far. Why do I make this claim? It is because it finished 2022 with $15.6 million in net product sales. In Q4 of 2022 alone, it reached $8.7 million in product sales. It also generated $35 million in licensing revenue as well. Another interesting fact to note is that back in December of 2022 about 60% of surveyed gastroenterologists had given IBSRELA as prescriptions. For the 32% of them who did not initially prescribe it, they thought about doing so within a 3-month period. Lastly, Ardelyx swung into net income of $10.7 million compared to a net loss of $36.2 million in the year-ago period. I wouldn't call this a monumental swing, but nonetheless it brings it on the right track. What should be watched for and monitored is to see if revenue for IBSRELA for IBS-C starts to grow at a larger rate.

XPHOZAH For Control Of Serum Phosphorus In Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

This clinical program with respect to the use of XPHOZAH for the treatment of patients with CKD on dialysis is kind of up on the air, but at the same time a positive track. I need to explain why I made such a statement. The thing is that the data which was generated above to my eyes and anyways eyes was positive. However, the FDA gave Ardelyx a Complete Response Letter [CRL] of XPHOZAH for the treatment of these patients back in July of 2021. That is, the FDA felt that the data generated for Tenapanor in being able to control serum phosphorus levels in Adult patients with CKD Dialysis, was not ideal. At this point, things looked very bleak because the FDA stated that another well-controlled trial might be necessary to eventually obtain FDA approval for this drug. However, there was an Advisory Committee that was convened and voted 9:4 in favor of XPHOZAH as a monotherapy and 10:2 in favor of XPHOZAH in combination with binders. While this vote was positive advisory panel outcome, it was in no way binding. Thus, the ongoing review of the Appeal of the CRL of XPHOZAH, by the Office of New Drugs [OND], would not be swayed entirely by this adcom panel. Anyways, things started to really improve for Ardelyx as an appeal for XPHOZAH for the treatment of patients with CKD on dialysis was granted. Not only this, but the biotech was able to refile its New Drug Application [NDA] submission of XPHOZAH to the FDA for the treatment of this patient population recently. It expects the FDA to give guidance on acceptance of the NDA and a review date mid-May of 2023.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Ardelyx Inc. had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $123.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The reason for the cash on hand is because of the common stock sold by the biotech due to an at-the-market offerings agreement. That is, it generated $20 million in gross proceeds for selling a total of 7.7 million shares of its stock at an average price of $2.60 per share during the period from January 1, 2023 to January 12, 2023. As I stated above, it was able to generate as much as $15.6 million in net product sales of IBSRELA for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome due to constipation [IBS-C]. A large part of this revenue was made in the final quarter, Q4 of 2022, where $8.7 million in net product sales was generated. Ardelyx also made about $36.6 million in collaboration revenue for the year ending December 31, 2022. The reason why it did so was because of a collaboration that it has with its collaboration partner in Japan known as Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin). Specifically, the collaboration revenue was generated because of the submission of a New Drug Application [NDA] to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for tenapanor for the improvement of hyperphosphatemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease [CKD] on dialysis. It will definitely need to raise additional cash in 2023. I state that, because it states in its 10-K SEC Filing that it believes it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of this SEC filing, which was filed on March 2, 2023. Thus, I would expect a cash raise to occur in the coming months. My feeling is that it may choose to raise cash either upon NDA acceptance/review date given of XPHOZAH mid May 2023 or upon regulatory approval. If the stock price rises on the back of higher than expected sales, then this might be another catalyst it could take advantage of and then choose to raise cash immediately.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that traders/investors should look into before investing in this biotech. The first major risk to consider would be with respect to the upcoming earnings report. There is no guarantee that sales of ibsrela will turn out to be strong, in which case, I expect the stock price to be cut by 30% or more. A second risk would be with respect to the resubmission of the NDA of XPHOZAH for CKD. There is no assurance that the FDA will accept the application for review in its current form. In addition, there is no assurance that the drug will be approved for this indication in 2023. The final risk to consider would be with respect to the financials. That's because, as I stated above, it believes it only has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. Thus, it is going to have find a way to raise cash in the coming months.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Ardelyx is a great speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it offers investors two important catalysts to look forward to in 2023. The first of which is the upcoming earnings in May of 2023, whereby it will be important to see if sales of ibsrela start to climb higher than expected. For this company to do well in the short-term, it will need to capitalize on generating sales for this market segment. The second catalyst would be with respect to the FDA acceptance of the NDA of XPHOZAH and review time given for it in mid-May of 2023. With one FDA approval at hand with ibsrela for the treatment of patients with IBS-C, plus the ability to obtain another FDA approval for XPHOZAH for CKD patients in 2023, these are the reasons why I believe it is a good speculative biotech play to look into.