Cara Therapeutics Struggles With Financial Position And Market Challenges: Maintain 'Sell'
Summary
- Cara Therapeutics reported a decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, raising concerns about its financial position.
- The company's stock value has dropped by 60% since mid-February, reflecting investor concerns.
- Korsuva, Cara's FDA-approved injection for pruritus, faces challenges in capturing market share for uremic pruritus treatment due to competition, high costs, and modest efficacy.
- Ongoing clinical trials for an oral formulation of difelikefalin could help address some limitations, potentially expanding Korsuva's market.
- The recommendation for Cara Therapeutics remains a "Sell," as current financial performance and market outlook do not paint an encouraging picture for investors.
Introduction
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CARA) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing innovative treatments for pruritus patients. The FDA approved Cara's Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection in 2021, the only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has started Phase 3 clinical trials for pruritus treatment in patients with advanced non-dialysis dependent CKD and atopic dermatitis.
This article provides an update following the Q4 2022 earnings announcement and significant changes in the company's stock price.
Financials
Let's first look at Cara's latest financial report. Cara reported a decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities from $236.8 million in December 2021 to $156.7 million in December 2022, primarily due to cash used in operating activities. For Q4 2022, the company reported a net loss of $30.3 million, compared to a net loss of $33.4 million in Q4 2021. The company's total revenue for Q4 2022 was $3.3 million, primarily consisting of collaborative revenue, commercial supply revenue, and royalty revenue. The company's R&D expenses and G&A expenses for Q4 2022 were $26.0 million and $6.4 million, respectively. For the full year ended December 31, 2022, Cara reported a net loss of $85.5 million and total revenue of $41.9 million. The company expects its cash and marketable securities to fund its operating plan through at least the first half of 2024.
Cara Therapeutics' Precarious Financial Position Raises Concerns Among Investors
Cara's financial situation appears precarious as evidenced by their latest financial report. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $236.8 million in December 2021 to $156.7 million in December 2022, primarily due to cash used in operating activities, highlights the company's dwindling resources. Furthermore, despite a slight reduction in net loss from $33.4 million in Q4 2021 to $30.3 million in Q4 2022, the company continues to bleed money. The total revenue of $3.3 million for Q4 2022, mainly consisting of collaborative, commercial supply, and royalty revenues, is far from sufficient to cover their R&D and G&A expenses of $26.0 million and $6.4 million, respectively.
Investors are understandably spooked by Cara's financial position, as reflected by the 60% drop in stock value since my article on Cara in mid-February. The fact that the company's cash runway extends only until the first half of 2024 raises concerns about Cara's ability to continue operating without incurring debt or initiating a share offering. With a net loss of $85.5 million and total revenue of $41.9 million for the full year ending December 31, 2022, it seems that Cara Therapeutics may need to soon explore additional funding options.
Challenges Faced by Cara's Korsuva Injection in Capturing Market Share for Uremic Pruritus Treatment
Cara's Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection has a small market share since its FDA approval in 2021 for treating moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with CKD in adults undergoing hemodialysis. This could be due to its recent introduction, limited approval, and the fact that it is usually used as a later-line treatment when other medications fail. However, Korsuva's market prospects might improve with more research and greater familiarity with its efficacy and safety profile.
The competitive landscape in the treatment of uremic pruritus could be a possible reason for Korsuva's underwhelming market performance. It faces tough competition from other established therapies, making clinicians more likely to prescribe those treatments before considering Korsuva.
Korsuva's relatively high cost and intravenous administration might also discourage its use as a first-line treatment option, particularly when there are alternative therapies available. Furthermore, Korsuva's modest efficacy in clinical trials may not be sufficient to convince clinicians to choose it over other treatment options.
Despite these challenges, Korsuva's market could still expand as more research is conducted and positive data emerges regarding its efficacy and safety. Ongoing clinical trials for an oral formulation of difelikefalin could also help address some of the limitations associated with its intravenous administration.
However, given the current market performance and competition, Korsuva's revenue growth is likely to continue to disappoint in the near term. Investors should remain cautious and monitor the company's progress in clinical trials and its ability to effectively market Korsuva to healthcare providers.
My Analysis & Recommendation
While Cara Therapeutics continues to develop oral difelikefalin and works on expanding the market for Korsuva, the company's current financial performance and market outlook do not paint an encouraging picture for investors. High expenses coupled with low revenues raise concerns about the company's ability to generate a meaningful return on investment.
Moreover, although the ongoing clinical trials may eventually lead to new revenue streams for Korsuva, it remains uncertain whether these trials will significantly impact the company's overall market share or financial standing. It's also worth noting that the market for Korsuva is relatively small, and the drug is typically used only as a later-line treatment option for uremic pruritus. As such, it may be difficult for Korsuva to gain traction and substantial market share, even with expanded approval and increased clinician familiarity.
In light of these factors, the recommendation for Cara Therapeutics remains a "Sell." Investors who are considering investing in the biopharmaceutical sector should look for opportunities with more robust market prospects and stronger financial performance, as these factors are likely to contribute to better returns on investment in the long term.
Risks to Thesis
When the facts change, I change my mind.
Some risks to my bearish thesis on Cara Therapeutics include:
Positive clinical trial results: Successful results from ongoing clinical trials, such as the oral formulation of difelikefalin for advanced non-dialysis dependent CKD and atopic dermatitis, may positively impact the company's valuation and potential market share. This could lead to increased investor confidence and a rise in the stock price.
Expansion of indications and approvals: If Korsuva gains approval for additional indications, this could expand its market reach and revenue potential. This would be particularly beneficial if the oral formulation is approved, as it could help address some of the limitations associated with intravenous administration.
Partnerships and collaborations: Cara Therapeutics may enter into strategic partnerships or collaborations to expand its product pipeline, increase its market reach, or improve its financial position. Such collaborations could potentially accelerate revenue growth and strengthen the company's market position.
Cost reduction and efficiency improvements: If Cara Therapeutics manages to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency, it could extend its cash runway and reduce the need for additional financing. This would alleviate some concerns about the company's financial position and could have a positive impact on the stock price.
Mergers and acquisitions: Cara Therapeutics could be a potential acquisition target for larger pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their portfolio of treatments for pruritus or other related conditions. If an acquisition occurs, it could lead to a premium on the stock price.
Better-than-expected Korsuva sales: If Korsuva sales exceed expectations, this could result in increased revenue and a more positive outlook for the company. This may lead to a reversal of the bearish sentiment and an increase in the stock price.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This article is intended to provide informational content only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice with regard to "Buy/Sell/Hold/Short/Long" recommendations. Any predictions made in this article regarding clinical, regulatory, and market outcomes are the author's opinions and are based on probabilities, not certainties. While the information provided aims to be factual, errors may occur, and readers should verify the information for themselves. Investing in biotech is highly volatile, risky, and speculative, so readers should conduct their own research and consider their financial situation before making any investment decisions. The author cannot be held responsible for any financial losses resulting from reliance on the information presented in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments