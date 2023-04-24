hachiware

Introduction

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CARA) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing innovative treatments for pruritus patients. The FDA approved Cara's Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection in 2021, the only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The company is also developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has started Phase 3 clinical trials for pruritus treatment in patients with advanced non-dialysis dependent CKD and atopic dermatitis.

This article provides an update following the Q4 2022 earnings announcement and significant changes in the company's stock price.

Financials

Let's first look at Cara's latest financial report. Cara reported a decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities from $236.8 million in December 2021 to $156.7 million in December 2022, primarily due to cash used in operating activities. For Q4 2022, the company reported a net loss of $30.3 million, compared to a net loss of $33.4 million in Q4 2021. The company's total revenue for Q4 2022 was $3.3 million, primarily consisting of collaborative revenue, commercial supply revenue, and royalty revenue. The company's R&D expenses and G&A expenses for Q4 2022 were $26.0 million and $6.4 million, respectively. For the full year ended December 31, 2022, Cara reported a net loss of $85.5 million and total revenue of $41.9 million. The company expects its cash and marketable securities to fund its operating plan through at least the first half of 2024.

Data by YCharts

Cara Therapeutics' Precarious Financial Position Raises Concerns Among Investors

Cara's financial situation appears precarious as evidenced by their latest financial report. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $236.8 million in December 2021 to $156.7 million in December 2022, primarily due to cash used in operating activities, highlights the company's dwindling resources. Furthermore, despite a slight reduction in net loss from $33.4 million in Q4 2021 to $30.3 million in Q4 2022, the company continues to bleed money. The total revenue of $3.3 million for Q4 2022, mainly consisting of collaborative, commercial supply, and royalty revenues, is far from sufficient to cover their R&D and G&A expenses of $26.0 million and $6.4 million, respectively.

Investors are understandably spooked by Cara's financial position, as reflected by the 60% drop in stock value since my article on Cara in mid-February. The fact that the company's cash runway extends only until the first half of 2024 raises concerns about Cara's ability to continue operating without incurring debt or initiating a share offering. With a net loss of $85.5 million and total revenue of $41.9 million for the full year ending December 31, 2022, it seems that Cara Therapeutics may need to soon explore additional funding options.

Challenges Faced by Cara's Korsuva Injection in Capturing Market Share for Uremic Pruritus Treatment

Cara's Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection has a small market share since its FDA approval in 2021 for treating moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with CKD in adults undergoing hemodialysis. This could be due to its recent introduction, limited approval, and the fact that it is usually used as a later-line treatment when other medications fail. However, Korsuva's market prospects might improve with more research and greater familiarity with its efficacy and safety profile.

The competitive landscape in the treatment of uremic pruritus could be a possible reason for Korsuva's underwhelming market performance. It faces tough competition from other established therapies, making clinicians more likely to prescribe those treatments before considering Korsuva.

Korsuva's relatively high cost and intravenous administration might also discourage its use as a first-line treatment option, particularly when there are alternative therapies available. Furthermore, Korsuva's modest efficacy in clinical trials may not be sufficient to convince clinicians to choose it over other treatment options.

Despite these challenges, Korsuva's market could still expand as more research is conducted and positive data emerges regarding its efficacy and safety. Ongoing clinical trials for an oral formulation of difelikefalin could also help address some of the limitations associated with its intravenous administration.

However, given the current market performance and competition, Korsuva's revenue growth is likely to continue to disappoint in the near term. Investors should remain cautious and monitor the company's progress in clinical trials and its ability to effectively market Korsuva to healthcare providers.

My Analysis & Recommendation

While Cara Therapeutics continues to develop oral difelikefalin and works on expanding the market for Korsuva, the company's current financial performance and market outlook do not paint an encouraging picture for investors. High expenses coupled with low revenues raise concerns about the company's ability to generate a meaningful return on investment.

Moreover, although the ongoing clinical trials may eventually lead to new revenue streams for Korsuva, it remains uncertain whether these trials will significantly impact the company's overall market share or financial standing. It's also worth noting that the market for Korsuva is relatively small, and the drug is typically used only as a later-line treatment option for uremic pruritus. As such, it may be difficult for Korsuva to gain traction and substantial market share, even with expanded approval and increased clinician familiarity.

In light of these factors, the recommendation for Cara Therapeutics remains a "Sell." Investors who are considering investing in the biopharmaceutical sector should look for opportunities with more robust market prospects and stronger financial performance, as these factors are likely to contribute to better returns on investment in the long term.

Risks to Thesis

Some risks to my bearish thesis on Cara Therapeutics include: