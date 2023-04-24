Vukasin Stanojlovic

Investment thesis

Prior to the release of the earnings report, we wrote an essay to discuss the dynamics of the new and used automobile markets and evaluate the business models of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and AutoNation (NYSE:NYSE:AN). We rated Hold for both stocks then.

AutoNation released its Q1 2023 earnings on Apr 20. Its shares fell 4.3% after the calls. Anxieties loom for investors in AutoNation as the used car unit sales are expected to decline, which could create more pressure on the top line. However, it's worth noting that the company's balance portfolio showed early signs of stabilizing profitability in its Q1 results.

Given that its gross profits are stabilized and likely to return to growth given the strengthening used car unit economics, this gives investors clearer visibility on AutoNation's future path. Our rating for AutoNation is raised from Hold to Buy because we believe the valuation is likely to bottom out and become attractive now.

Investors who consider purchasing a car from AutoNation are given special benefits. Management provided the following profit margins for new cars in the Q1 2023 earnings call.

Peak margins for the company were around 60% MSRP, but this has decreased due to changes in monthly payment conditions and inventory levels.

The average volume of sales to MSRP was around 45%, but this varied by brand and model.

The company did not price above MSRP.

Key Takeaways from Q4 2022 Earnings:

AutoNation used its used car sales as a way to generate traffic leads to grow its operations in new cars, financing, and parts and services as below chart. For instance, AutoNation made an average gross profit per vehicle of $2,123 from used car sales in Q1 2023 and $5,200 and $2,717 from new car and loan sales respectively.

Revenue and gross profit breakdown by segment (Company's presentation)

Traffics was in decline but the margins improved

So we would go through its traffic generation unit, used cars, first to understand the cadence of the business.

Used car unit sales declined 17% in Q1 2023, decelerating from a 10% decline in Q4 2022. This trend is similar to the one we saw in CarMax's (NYSE: KMX) Q1 2023 earnings release.

Used car gross profit per vehicle increased by 35% in Q1 2023, significantly improving from -10% in Q4 2022. This is the result of a tighter used car supply. Its day's supply outstanding decreased to 29 days in Q1 2023 from 31 days in Q4 2022, further deviating from its pre-pandemic level of 39 days. This suggests that the used automobile supply is getting further tighter.

Used car segment performance (Company's presentation)

This can be attributed to the new car supply chain constraint as discussed in our analysis "AutoNation Vs. CarMax: The Future Of Dealerships Amid Recession Uncertainty".

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the automotive industry, leading to a significant shortage of new cars. The pandemic caused disruptions in global new car supply chains, leading to reduced manufacturing capacity, and resulting in limited new car production. Consequently, the new car supply chain constraints have now shifted the pressure to the used car market. In 2020, there was little change in the days' supply of used cars, but in 2022, it started to fall to 31 days, and in Q1 2023, it fell even more to 29 days. The management stated that it anticipated the trend to continue on the Q4 earnings call. The tightening of used car supply improved its used car unit economics but decreased the unit sale.

So it's absolutely clear that unless the sales profile has been in the used car market in the United States for years is going to dramatically change. We are entering a period of tight supply on two and three and four-year-old vehicles, which make up the majority of these car sales. And that's going to impact wholesale prices and ultimately retail prices, margins I think are going to be fine.

Days supply (Company's filing)

Its new car segment demonstrated the opposite trend to its used car segment. Gross profit per unit continued to decline from $5,633 in Q4 2022 to $52,10 in Q1 2023 as the constraint pressure was further released from Q4 2022.

The days' supply of new cars increased from the 2021 low of 9 days to 2022 of 19 days, but it is still less than the level of 50–60 days before 2020. In Q1 2023, this number increased to 25 days. The ease of new car supply hurt the new car's unit economics but increased its unit sales. The new car unit sales on a seasonally adjusted basis increased from the 2022 level but were still under the pre-pandemic level.

New car segment performance (Company's presentation)

Normalization continued and the company reacted

The management expected this trend to continue and mentioned they will adopt a "nimble" approach to handle the situation. We believe that what they were saying is that they saw the new car segment as playing a bigger traffic-generating role because new car unit sales were now approaching those of used cars and were continuously increasing. The sale of used cars severely declined as a result of the constrained supply and high-interest rate environment. We think this strategy can be helpful to the company as the ultimate objective of AutoNation is to boost and improve the profitability of its core financing and service divisions.

Core businesses continued to enhance profitability and shine

Its financing service profitability was boosted by the increased penetration. Given the higher loan rate environment, its gross profit per vehicle nevertheless exceeded the pre-pandemic level at $2,711, even if overall revenue was down as a result of a 10% decline in used car unit sales. As a result, the financing department's gross profit fell by 8.5% in the first quarter of 2023, slowing from a drop of 3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial service segment performance (Company's presentation)

Its parts and service segment continued to shine. Its gross profit increased by 12% and now accounted for 40% of its gross profits, accelerating from 11% in Q4 2022 as the service department's performance was least impacted by the quarterly decline in unit sales. The company attributed the profitability increase to more used car service and parts demand as the result of the fewer new cars on the road.

Our After-Sales, we have been consistently growing in this high margin business. Gross profit was a record $511 million, up 11% from the first quarter last year. This was fueled by customer pay warranty and collision as we have been able to overcome the decrease in late-model vehicle park and we remain focused on expanding our technician workforce and serving more customers.

Service and parts performance (Company's presentation)

SG&A was a drag by long-term investment but gross profits were stabilized

Q1 2023 financials (Company's presentation)

In Q1 2023, its sales decreased by 5.3% to $6398 million, from $6753 million, decelerating from 1.7% in Q4 2022, driven by the lower used car unit sales as discussed above.

In Q1 2023, its gross profits decreased by 2% but stabilized from Q4 2022. its gross margin increased by 70 bps to 20.1%, from 19.4%, driven by the improved profitability in the used car and service segments.

In Q1 2023, its SG&A% increased by 120 bps to 12.2%, from 11%, driven by investment in technology and new business initiatives.

The company acquired CIG Financial and Repair Smith to enhance the long-term profitability of its financing and service business. RepairSmith sends professionals to the customer's location to deliver hassle-free and professional mobile auto repair and maintenance services. We believe the business wants to leverage this company to increase traffic and enhance the user experience. However, it can take some time before customers become aware of this service.

As the credit contraction brought on by the banking crisis may have an effect on the company's access to cash, the acquisition of CIG Financial improves its profitability and range of financing options.

As of the end of Q1 2023, its inventories increased by 29.3% to $2196 million, from $1698 million in Q1 2023, or 7.3% from $2196 million in Q4 2022. The inventory growth was higher than the sales growth because the company continued to expand its used car inventory to react to the tightening used car supply pressure.

The company mentioned its thinking on SG&A going forward. The company aims to provide better customer service and responsiveness even during a downturn. Sales fluctuations are outside of the company's control, but SG&A expenses can be controlled. The company's SG&A/Gross Profits Ratio has dropped from 70% before the pandemic to 60% at the moment, due to a reduction in advertising costs from 6% to 3-4%, a drop in compensation expenses from 46% to 40% and overhead expense from 20% to 15%. The rise in Q1 2023 was brought on by long-term investment plans.

SG&A/Gross Profit (Company's presentation)

Overall, its variable segment gross profits, which are subjected to the change in unit sales, decreased by 8.5% in Q1 2023, an improvement from -10.3% in Q4 2022. This is because its used car gross profits started to offset the decline in the new car and finance segments.

Its service segment continued its momentum and was less impacted by the unit sale.

Gross profits by segments (Company's filing)

Valuation

Most of its valuation multiples traded below its 5-year average and sector median.

Valuation multiple (Seeking Alpha)

We believe that the market placed relatively low expectations on the stock because of the dynamic of normalization in both the used car and new car markets. However, the company's gross profits line stabilized as the used car unit economics improved significantly due to the tightening supply cycle. This trend is likely to continue in the short to mid-term. Hence, we expect the company to return to growth in the gross profits line.

We are not worried about the SG&A expense increase as a result of an increase in long-term investments. Its SG&A expense as a percentage of gross profits is likely to remain stable. As a result, we believe the valuation is reasonable.

Catalysts

We hold the view that the market has not fully appreciated the value of the stock in light of the company's financial performance in the first quarter of 2023.

Notably, the company continued to purchase shares during the period, indicating its unwavering confidence in the stock. It is worth noting that the company still had more than $875 million left from its initial repurchase authorization. The management emphasized the change in cost structure will position the company to grow in long term.

During the first quarter, we invested more than $300 million to repurchase a total of 2.4 million shares. I think when you look at the shape and the performance of our business in this quarter, and in fact, recent prior periods, it’s increasingly evident that the structural changes that we have made to AutoNation during a time when the supply and demand economics have been a tailwind for our operation will have a lasting and meaningful impact on a go-forward basis on how to drive shareholder value and returns regardless of what cyclicality we may face.

Share repurchase history (Company's presentation)

Summary

In spite of the unpredictability of the macro environment, the company kept investing money to strengthen its core competitive advantage. The financing arm's investment could increase its profitability and relieve financial pressure brought on by the contraction of credit. As the dynamics of the supply chain changed, the company's well-balanced portfolio demonstrated strength and persistence. The gross profit line showed early signs of stabilizing profitability, which was fueled by improved unit economics in the used car market and a robust service sector. Given AutoNation's more certain future course, the low valuation is now appealing. We raised our rating of AN stock from Hold to Buy.