Build A Sucker Free REIT Portfolio

Apr. 24, 2023 7:00 AM ETADC, O, VICI1 Comment
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Before you get angry for calling you a sucker, let me be clear, all of us have a weak spot.
  • As legendary investor Warren Buffett once said, “Look around the poker table. If you can’t see the sucker, you’re it."
  • My best advice is to stay clear of the “sucker yields” and instead to accumulate shares in REITs like O, ADC, and VICI – all overweight positions for me.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

two tens

davincidig

In sports betting, a sucker bet is basically exactly what it sounds like, a bet that only a real sucker would take, and it refers to whether a gambler is playing their odds correctly.

One example of a

Table Description automatically generated

iREIT

na

iREIT

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generated

Realty Income - Investor Presentation

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated

Realty Income - Investor Presentation

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

Corporate Finance Institute

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

na

ADC Investor Presentation

Chart Description automatically generated

ADC Investor Presentation

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Graphical user interface Description automatically generated with low confidence

VICI

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

na

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Chart Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

Discounts for Veterans and Retirees

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Banks, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Direct message me about a great discount if you are a veteran or retiree.

A person in a suit Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
109.4K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, O, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.