da-kuk

By Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) is an exchange traded fund that invests in US based growth and value stocks of large-cap companies with robust quality and high yields. It offers quarterly pay-outs and has generated an average yield of 4.62 percent since 2017. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.2 percent and an AUM of $752 million. The fund has a portfolio of almost 300 stocks spread around diversified sectors. Almost 30 percent of its assets are invested in the industrial, technology and energy sectors. One sixth of the assets are invested in stocks from the financial sector, and an equal proportion of assets are invested in stocks of consumer discretionary. Over the long run, ONEY recorded a strong annual average total return. It is trading almost at par.

ONEY Invests Mostly in Stocks with High Quality, High Yield, and High Returns

Launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. on December 2, 2015, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF is managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index and uses representative sampling techniques to select stocks. The index is designed to reflect the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors (high value, high quality, low size characteristics), and focus factors (high yield, high total returns). SSGA Funds Management actively manages this fund which is implied by its reasonably high turnover ratio of 40 percent.

ONEY Invested in Yield Focused Stocks in the ICT, Industrial, and Energy Sectors

Top 20 investments of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF from energy, industrial and technology sectors included Phillips 66 (PSX), HP Inc. (HPQ), Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), ONEOK, Inc. (OKE), Corning Incorporated (GLW), Cummins Inc. (CMI), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), PACCAR Inc (PCAR), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), Amdocs Limited (DOX), Watsco Inc. (WSO), Kinder Morgan, Inc (KMI), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and Amcor plc (AMCR), Gen Digital Inc. (GEN).

Here also, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF did not go after the most sought-after stocks in these industries. However, the stocks it picked are not unknown either. Its primary focus remained yield-generating stocks. Unfortunately, the price growth both over the long run and short run has been unimpressive. During the past three months, only 5 stocks - WSO, SNA, PKG, HPQ and SWKS - were able to generate price growth in excess of 2 percent. Again during the past five years, only 5 stocks - CHK, PCAR, WSO, SNA and MPC - were able to generate a price growth in excess of 7 percent CAGR.

ONEY Invested Significantly in Stocks from Lifestyle and Retailing Segments

Top 20 investments of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF from consumer discretionary included mostly companies operating in lifestyle segment, such as Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), homebuilders and home furnishers - Lennar Corporation (LEN), PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM); advertisers and broadcasters Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), and Paramount Global (PARA); automotive parts suppliers Best Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), consumer electronics manufacturers and retailers - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), and Whirlpool Corporation (WHR).

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF also invests in a large number of apparel and specialty retailers such as Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Target Corporation (TGT), V.F. Corporation (VFC), Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). Stocks from these sectors performed much better, as ten stocks - DKS, TSCO, WSM, TGT, PHM, LEN, GPC, DRI, GRMN and IPG - recorded a price CAGR between 9 to 29 percent. During the past three months also, 13 of those 20 stocks recorded a price growth in excess of 9 percent. Only VFC and AAP generated negative price growth during that period, which is quite impressive.

ONEY's Investments in the Financial Sector is Mostly in Insurance Segment

Top 20 holdings of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the financial sector doesn't include global or regional banks. Rather the fund picks stocks mainly from three sub-segments: real estate and consumer financing firms such as Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), Discover Financial Services (DFS), and Synchrony Financial (SYF); asset management firms and custody banks like T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN), Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), and The Invesco Ltd. (IVZ); and the third segment consists of a large pool of insurers.

Within the insurance sector most firms are operating in the field of property and casualty Insurance, reinsurance, insurance broking, etc. This list includes Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), The Allstate Corporation (ALL), Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), First American Financial Corporation (FAF), Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE). Only two reputed life and health insurers - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), and Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) makes this list.

Price performance of these stocks were poor. Over the past three months, not a single stock was able to register a price growth in excess of 9 percent, and only RE, ORI, CINF and DFS were able to register positive price growth. During the past five years though, 14 out of these 20 stocks registered positive price growth and seven out of them generated a price CAGR of more than 7 percent. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, meanwhile generated a price CAGR of 6.5 percent. Together with an average yield, ONEY was able to generate an average total return of 16.15 percent between 2016 and 2021. Despite interest rate hikes have hit growth and value stocks hard, total returns for this fund have consistently been strong, and mostly in sync with that of S&P 500.

Investment Thesis

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF focuses on stocks with high quality, high yield, and high returns. The fund has a portfolio of almost 300 stocks spread around diversified sectors. It invests in certain sub-segments within most industries that are not generally done by large-cap funds. ONEY's significant investments in most sectors have generated good results, except that of the financial sector. This sector, as we all know, is going through a difficult time.

However, the good thing about this fund is that it has invested mostly in three sub-segments: real estate and consumer financing firms; asset management firms and custody banks; and firms operating in the field of property and casualty Insurance, reinsurance, insurance broking, etc. Crisis in global and regional banks are unlikely to have a large impact over an extended period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF pays quarterly distribution and generates an average yield. However, the major attraction of this fund is its annual average total return, which stood high over the long run. In addition, the fund has a low expense ratio of 0.2 percent and an AUM of $752 million. Due to its primary focus on dividend generating stocks, this ETF is likely to sustain its current level of yield. The fund will continue to focus on its objective of generating high average total return through its high quality portfolio. In my opinion, this fund suits both income-seeking and growth-seeking investors.