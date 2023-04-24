Snap Q1 Preview: Not Cheap Enough, Avoid
Summary
- Snap's near-term prospects are intimately tied to the North American advertising market. And with the advertising market being weak, this will plague Snap's Q1 results.
- A discussion of Snap's capital allocation decisions. Namely, how Snap will have to increase its SBC to retain key talent.
- Why I don't believe that Snap's Q1 results will positively impress investors.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is no man's land. It's really not cheap enough for anyone even remotely concerned with its "true profitability". And it's not growing fast enough for any growth-minded investors.
Here, I lay out my bearish argument for Snap based on the fact that North America's advertising market remains challenged.
Also, I put a spotlight on Snap's capital allocation decision.
In conclusion, I charge that this is not the time to buy SNAP stock.
Why Snap's Prospects Are Tied to North America?
Snap has a lot going for it. There's no doubt that despite all the criticisms about the company, it continues to accumulate a growing user base.
The company touts its consistently increasing user base and spends a lot of its efforts highlighting to investors its steadily growing array of diverse products that drive user engagement.
And even though there's no doubt Snap has significant North American smartphone penetration, at 25% of the smartphone market, any efforts to grow its overseas prospects are unlikely to be needle-moving efforts.
But allow me to clarify why I'm bearish on Snap's Q1 2023 prospects.
You see above that two-thirds of Snap's revenues come from its North America segment. Thus, if the North American advertising industry continues to be fragile, Snap's potential will likely remain limited.
Even if the Rest of the World or Europe is growing fast, Snap's prospects, for the time being, are tied to North America's advertising sector. And this leads me to discuss its Q1 2023 outlook.
Revenue Growth Rates Will Not Impress
At the time of its Q4 2022 results, Snap guided for the first weeks of Q1 2023 that revenues were down 7% y/y. On the one hand, I'm willing to give Snap the benefit of the doubt and assume that since that guidance was provided, Snap's prospects may have stabilized.
And accordingly, I've assumed that Q1 2023 ends up growing by a negative 3% y/y in Q1 2023.
On the other hand, analysts following the stock have continuously downwards revised their expectations for Snap's near-term revenue growth rates.
If you've read my work before, you'll have seen me declare that as investors you don't want to be fighting against the sell-side.
It might delight one's ego to be able to bottom-tick a stock. But that's a very high-risk high-return strategy, it's not a long-term viable strategy for compounding wealth.
Will Snap's Capital Allocation Decision be viewed Positively?
During 2022, Snap repurchased $1 billion worth of its stock, or 6.7% of its market cap.
This leads us to the critical question, after deploying so much cash to buy back its shares last year, will Snap's Q1 2023 results end up with its total shares outstanding count reporting flat y/y growth? Or will it be the case that despite its substantial repurchase program, Snap's total shares outstanding continue to increase?
After all, as we all know, since Snap's share price has tumbled in the past couple of years; this has commensurately impacted management's stock-based compensation. Hence, in an effort to retain key executives, Snap will have to increase its stock payout.
Therefore, I again ask, when Snap reports its Q1 2023 results, will investors view Snap's capital allocation decisions in a positive light?
The Bottom Line
There's a lot going for Snap. The business has established itself as being incredibly innovative, at the forefront of releasing extremely high-tech products that increase user engagement.
I very much want to root for the business, particularly given that the stock is down so significantly in the past couple of years. But the problem with investing is that it's never about how cheap the stock is relative to its past.
It's always about how cheap the stock is relative to its future. And therein lies the problem. I don't believe that Snap's near-term prospects will be alluring enough to pull investors in.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments