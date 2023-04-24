Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is no man's land. It's really not cheap enough for anyone even remotely concerned with its "true profitability". And it's not growing fast enough for any growth-minded investors.

Here, I lay out my bearish argument for Snap based on the fact that North America's advertising market remains challenged.

Also, I put a spotlight on Snap's capital allocation decision.

In conclusion, I charge that this is not the time to buy SNAP stock.

Why Snap's Prospects Are Tied to North America?

Snap has a lot going for it. There's no doubt that despite all the criticisms about the company, it continues to accumulate a growing user base.

SNAP Q4 2022

The company touts its consistently increasing user base and spends a lot of its efforts highlighting to investors its steadily growing array of diverse products that drive user engagement.

SNAP Investor Day

And even though there's no doubt Snap has significant North American smartphone penetration, at 25% of the smartphone market, any efforts to grow its overseas prospects are unlikely to be needle-moving efforts.

Snap Investor Day

But allow me to clarify why I'm bearish on Snap's Q1 2023 prospects.

Author's calculations, Snap segments

You see above that two-thirds of Snap's revenues come from its North America segment. Thus, if the North American advertising industry continues to be fragile, Snap's potential will likely remain limited.

Even if the Rest of the World or Europe is growing fast, Snap's prospects, for the time being, are tied to North America's advertising sector. And this leads me to discuss its Q1 2023 outlook.

Revenue Growth Rates Will Not Impress

SNAP revenue growth rates

At the time of its Q4 2022 results, Snap guided for the first weeks of Q1 2023 that revenues were down 7% y/y. On the one hand, I'm willing to give Snap the benefit of the doubt and assume that since that guidance was provided, Snap's prospects may have stabilized.

And accordingly, I've assumed that Q1 2023 ends up growing by a negative 3% y/y in Q1 2023.

On the other hand, analysts following the stock have continuously downwards revised their expectations for Snap's near-term revenue growth rates.

SA Premium

If you've read my work before, you'll have seen me declare that as investors you don't want to be fighting against the sell-side.

It might delight one's ego to be able to bottom-tick a stock. But that's a very high-risk high-return strategy, it's not a long-term viable strategy for compounding wealth.

Will Snap's Capital Allocation Decision be viewed Positively?

SNAP Q4 shareholder letter

During 2022, Snap repurchased $1 billion worth of its stock, or 6.7% of its market cap.

This leads us to the critical question, after deploying so much cash to buy back its shares last year, will Snap's Q1 2023 results end up with its total shares outstanding count reporting flat y/y growth? Or will it be the case that despite its substantial repurchase program, Snap's total shares outstanding continue to increase?

SNAP Q4 shareholder letter

After all, as we all know, since Snap's share price has tumbled in the past couple of years; this has commensurately impacted management's stock-based compensation. Hence, in an effort to retain key executives, Snap will have to increase its stock payout.

Therefore, I again ask, when Snap reports its Q1 2023 results, will investors view Snap's capital allocation decisions in a positive light?

The Bottom Line

Snap April newsletter

There's a lot going for Snap. The business has established itself as being incredibly innovative, at the forefront of releasing extremely high-tech products that increase user engagement.

I very much want to root for the business, particularly given that the stock is down so significantly in the past couple of years. But the problem with investing is that it's never about how cheap the stock is relative to its past.

It's always about how cheap the stock is relative to its future. And therein lies the problem. I don't believe that Snap's near-term prospects will be alluring enough to pull investors in.