Market Trends Favorable For Smartsheet's Upmarket Strategy

Apr. 24, 2023 5:02 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)MNDY
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
17 Followers

Summary

  • Smartsheet is a cloud-based platform for managing unstructured or ad hoc projects.
  • Smartsheet Advance has contributed to consistently high DBNRR rates of over 120% in the enterprise market.
  • The upmarket sales motion is gaining traction, and there is a significant greenfield opportunity for growth.
  • I assign a buy rating to SMAR stock with an end-of-year price target of $51.8.
Happy IT technician working at the office using her laptop

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Despite consistently exceeding expectations and providing an optimistic outlook for the future, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) shares have underperformed compared to NASDAQ over the past year. The likely reasons for this are concerns about the company's enterprise go-to-market strategy, which has

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
17 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.