Doran Clark/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME:CA) (OTCQX:HMENF) for several quarters now as this small producer has been able to generate decent amounts of free cash flow which ultimately resulted in its current debt-free status. As Hemisphere is now paying a pretty generous dividend as well, the company is a good proxy to benefit from higher oil prices while the dividend remains fully covered with a payout ratio of just over 50% based on a WTI oil price of US$70. As the company has just published its FY 2022 results, I wanted to make sure my investment thesis is still valid.

Data by YCharts

As Hemisphere is thinly traded in the US, I'd strongly recommend to use the company's Canadian listing for trading purposes.

Ending 2022 on a strong note, ahead of lower oil prices

In the final quarter of 2022, Hemisphere produced approximately 2,907 barrels of oil-equivalent of which approximately 99% is (heavy) oil with just relatively minimal amounts of natural gas flowing as well. The average realized price for the heavy oil was C$73.52/barrel (heavy oil traditionally trades at a discount to the 'normal' light oil. The average received natural gas price was C$4.76 per Mcf. That's roughly twice as high as the current spot price for AECO natural gas but this won't really matter considering the natgas volumes are pretty low.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

The operating costs remain very low at just C$13.16 per barrel of oil-equivalent and the royalty payments are actually higher than the operating + transportation expenses. The field netback was roughly C$40.86/barrel and the positive impact of the existing hedge book adds about C$1.76 per barrel of oil-equivalent.

The full-year results are obviously excellent thanks to the very strong oil price in the first half of the year. Hemisphere reported an average heavy oil price of in excess of C$94/barrel throughout the year and this resulted in a total revenue of almost C$97M. As you can see below, the royalty payments are actually pretty high but this will obviously come down substantially as the oil price has decreased. The average royalty rate during the entire financial year was approximately 25% based on that heavy oil price of just over C$93/barrel but the image above also clearly shows the royalty rate decreased to 22.5% in the fourth quarter of the year.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

During the entire financial year, Hemisphere also recorded a hedging loss of almost C$6.3M and after deducting the 'normal' operating expenses as well, the operating income came in at C$37.4M.

With a net income of C$21.3M, the EPS was approximately C$0.21 per share. A good result, but keep in mind a substantial portion of the C$7.6M in finance expenses is related to the change in fair value of a warrant liabilities. Hemisphere is now debt free and the interest expenses will be very low from here on (and will mainly relate to the lease liabilities).

This also means that although Hemisphere spent in excess of C$18M on capex and exploration, the underlying free cash flow result remained very strong. The company reported an operating cash flow of C$46.7M but this includes the deferral of C$8.1M in taxes and excludes the C$0.7M lease payments. The underlying operating cash flow (including the deferral of taxes) was C$46M resulting in a free cash flow result of approximately C$28M after deducting the capex.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

This represents a FCFPS of in excess of C$0.27, based on a realized heavy oil price of around C$87/barrel.

For this year, the company plans to produce an average of 3,300 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, an increase of almost 15% compared to the average production rate in 2022. Hemisphere has provided a sensitivity analysis. And although it uses US$85 WTI as base case scenario, I'd feel more comfortable using the more conservative case scenario that applies $70 WTI.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

And as you can see in the image above, the company expects to generate an adjusted funds flow of C$33M at $70 oil (and applying a US$20 oil differential to account for its heavy oil status) an after deducting the C$14M in anticipated capex the underlying free cash flow is anticipated to come in at C$19M. Just over half of that amount will be spent on the dividend. That's higher than the dividend policy to pay 30% of the free funds flow but as there's no debt to service and as the company has no desire to pursue aggressive production growth plans I don't see why a 50% payout ratio would be an issue. I expect Hemisphere to continue its current dividend payments at a rate of C$0.025 per share on a quarterly basis. The annualized dividend of C$0.10 represents a dividend yield of 7.3% based on the current share price of C$1.37.

The reserves report emphasizes the underlying value of the assets

Canadian companies traditionally release reserve updates at the end of every year and Hemisphere is no exception. I'm mainly interested in the calculated PV10 value (the sum of the cash flows, discounted by 10%) and I was very happy to see the PV10 value (on an after-tax basis) of the 1P reserves was C$241M while the Probable Reserves would add about C$67M for a total of C$308M. This represents approximately C$3/share based on the current share count.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

Interestingly, the company's valuation is currently lower than the sum of the after-tax cash flows of the developed producing assets. Using a discount rate of 10%, the PDP reserves have a fair value of approximately C$1.75/share and even if you would apply a higher discount rate of 15%, the after-tax fair value would still exceed C$1.50.

The important question obviously is what oil pricing mechanism the company's consultants have used to calculate the anticipated cash flows. I would have liked to see a slightly more conservative oil price but the prices used by the consultants are not unreasonable.

Hemisphere Investor Relations

And for investors who'd like to build additional safety, the 2P reserves have an after-tax value of C$257M or approximately C$2.50 per share using a 15% discount rate instead of the more traditional 10%.

Investment thesis

Considering Hemisphere is trading at less than 7 times the free cash flow based on a flat US$70 WTI oil scenario (decreasing to just around 4 times FCF using $85 WTI), the stock isn't expensive at all. And while I understand the low average production rate of just 3,300 barrels of oil-equivalent per day for this year makes Hemisphere more speculative than a major oil producer, the recently reported reserve calculation seems to confirm the value of the oil reserves. Using a 15% discount rate and the price deck provided by the independent consultants who completed the reserve update, the after-tax NPV15% of the reserves is approximately C$2.50 per share, and that's 82% higher than the current share price.

I have a long position in Hemisphere and due to its low market cap this will never be a large position. But I am charmed by how Hemisphere is running the company and I will likely pick up some additional shares in the next few weeks as I consider the 7.3% dividend yield a very fair compensation while Hemisphere is building a net cash position and buying back shares on the open market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.