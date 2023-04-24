Second Quarter Outlook For Biotech Stocks
Summary
- Biotech stocks have been consolidating recently but may be ready to rally higher due to factors such as a declining 10-year yield and growing M&A activity.
- Biotech deal-making has been increasing, with large acquisitions such as Pfizer's acquisition of Seagen and Merck's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences.
- Biotech valuations remain depressed, but interest in biotechs is growing due to positive trial results and breakthrough treatments.
- Biotechs are relatively insulated in a slow or negative growth economic environment due to the defensive nature of drug sales and falling yields.
- The stock market's near-term direction will be impacted by forward earnings guidance provided by companies during the ongoing first quarter earnings season and the upcoming Fed meeting on May 2-3.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Prudent Healthcare. Learn More »
Biotech Pulse
After coming under significant pressure in February as the banking crisis unfolded, biotechnology stocks remained under pressure in March as the broader indexes rallied. However, biotechs have started to advance in April, despite a recent uptick in the 10-year yield, as recent acquisitions and favorable trial results are helping buoy the biotech group to its first major advance since late January.
Biotechs Can Move Higher
Investors are weighing the risks of an economic slowdown against the potential benefits of an interest rate pause, leaving stocks at a crossroads. The Federal Reserve may pause rates as soon as their next meeting in May or more likely at the June meeting, with a positive signal coming at the May meeting.
The Fed's decision to pause will likely be driven by credit tightening resulting from the after-effects of the banking flare-up, allowing the Fed the flexibility to step off the rate hike path, at least for some time. Economic data does not support easing at this time, but a resurgence of the banking crisis may make it a viable option later in the second half of the year.
With 10-year yields anchored for now between 3.5% and 4%, and more likely to fall than rise as the economy slows down, biotech stocks will become attractive due to their high negative correlation to the yield. The direction of the yield over the next three weeks will be important in determining biotech fortunes over the near-term.
Acquisitions and Partnerships
Over the past two months, there has been a surge in biotech deal-making. This includes Pfizer's (PFE) acquisition of Seagen (SGEN) in March for over $40 billion, making it one of the largest deals since Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) acquisition of Celgene in 2019. Last week Merck announced its acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) for over $10 billion, and GSK (GSK) announced its $2 billion purchase of BELLUS Health (BLU). More potential deals have been rumored in the financial media, including Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS). This increased M&A activity is in contrast to last year, which saw multi-year lows in biotech transactions.
Biotech valuations remain depressed with the broader S&P biotechnology index (XBI), which comprises smaller biotech companies, still below its 200-day moving average, plunging after the banking crisis unfolded. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (IBB), which comprises more larger-cap biotech companies, has fared better.
However, interest in biotechs is growing due to positive trial results and new treatments. Although rising interest rates hurt deal-making, healthcare companies are taking advantage of relatively lower biotech valuations and their cash hoards in pursuing transactions. Growing M&A activity will improve investor sentiment toward the group.
Economic Situation
The risk environment is significantly influenced by the state of the economy. As the probability of a slowdown rises, it increases the risk of an earnings slowdown across corporate America. This will diminish the appetite for risk-taking and impact stock valuations. That is why smaller cap companies, which are more sensitive to fluctuations in economic growth, remain under stress, as evidenced by declining valuations of small cap indexes (IWM), (IJR).
Biotechs are relatively more insulated than the broader market in slow or negative growth economic environments due to their focus on drug development and trials and the defensive nature of drug sales. The declining 10-year yield, which is the typical discount rate used in valuations, in a slowdown environment can favor biotech stocks.
Conclusion
While biotech stocks have been consolidating in recent months, some factors suggest they may be ready to rally higher. In our 2023 Biotech Outlook, we noted that after two consecutive years of negative or barely positive returns, this can be a year of biotechs, particularly as the year matures. While the broader market will have to overcome worries of a potential recession, the biotech group should be able to find support and relatively outperform in that environment.
As the first quarter earnings season picks up momentum this week, the stock market will get its direction near-term from the forward earnings guidance provided by companies. The upcoming Fed meeting on May 2-3 will be pivotal in clarifying when a pause in rate hikes will occur and provide further direction to the stock market.
Biotechs appear to be well-positioned to trend higher during the second quarter, provided there are no yield spikes. A near-term risk that can potentially grow and cause a flight to safety is the inability of Congress to get the debt ceiling legislation passed before the limit is reached in June.
The Prudent Biotech model portfolio remains fully invested at the moment. More companies have started to break out in the group after a lengthy consolidation. A few promising ones, some of which may be part of the Prudent Biotech, Prudent Healthcare, or Prudent Small Cap portfolios, include Gilead Sciences (GILD), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), IVERIC bio (ISEE), Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Alkermes (ALKS), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), BridgeBio (BBIO), Verona Pharma (VRNA), Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE), Arcellx (ACLX), and Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA). Biotechs is a volatile industry group and investors should exercise caution and conduct their research before making any investment decisions.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
|The Best Time to Plant an Oak was 20 Years Ago. The Next Best Time is Now!
Prudent Healthcare is focused on seizing the promise of healthcare through its quantitatively-driven model portfolio. Based on a systematic investing approach, the monthly updated portfolio targets strong risk-adjusted returns outperforming benchmarks.
- How is the Healthcare portfolio doing?
- Leading Healthcare Service, up 64% in 2021
- Leverage the strengths of quantitative investing
- An approach with a strong track record
- Fully refundable offer
- Understand how it works & if it can work for you
The Market Doesn't Wait!
To learn more about building wealth & claim your free trial, please click here.
__________________________________
This article was written by
I have worked as an Analyst on both the Buy (Asset Management) and Sell (Investment Brokerage) sides, as well as in Strategy and Finance roles for technology services companies. For many years, I have been publishing risk-adjusted, return-driven quantitative model portfolios.
We have 3 services - Prudent Healthcare, which is available only on Seeking Alpha, Prudent Biotech, and Prudent Small Cap. You may even register for a Free Monthly Pick from the model portfolios for biotech and small caps on those pages.
We have collaborated with Seeking Alpha to launch a Prudent Healthcare model portfolio, available exclusively in the SA Marketplace. It's a monthly service with a leading track record in healthcare performance.
If you have any questions, please feel free to write to support@PrudentHealthcare.com.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Although there are no personal account positions, SOME STOCKS MENTIONED CAN ALREADY BE PART OF THE PORTFOLIOS OF FAMILY AND ASSOCIATES and retirement accounts like IRAs and can be bought/sold in the next 72 hours. The stocks mentioned may already be part of the Biotech, Healthcare, or Small Cap model portfolios. As always, kindly do your due diligence. Biotechs and small caps carry a higher risk of losses than the broader market. Opinions can change with time and additional data, with no obligation to update. Companies mentioned here may not be favored in the future as market trend changes and/or new information emerges, and no relevant portfolio updates will be provided unless you are a model portfolio subscriber. Prudent Biotech, Prudent Healthcare, Prudent Small Cap, Graycell Advisors, or any other associated names and entities are not registered investment advisors (RIA) and publish quantitative-driven model portfolios for investors and RIAs. Stocks mentioned in the article may be in the past, present, or in the future, be part of the various model portfolios for subscribers. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The information here is only provided for a general informational purpose and not as a recommendation and is not guaranteed to be complete or accurate.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments