SCHD Performance In Focus: Quartile Rankings Vs. 78 Large Cap Dividend Peers

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • This article provides an overview of the SCHD's historical performance vs. a peer group of 78, including popular ETFs like VTV, VYM, VIG, DGRO, and SDY.
  • A solid long-term track record suggests SCHD's strategy has merit. Although it's not the most consistent performer, it's performed above-average in 8/10 years between 2013-2022.
  • The percentile and quartile rankings provided are more relevant to dividend investors than what sites like Morningstar feature. Comparators were specifically selected because they are dividend-focused.
  • I'll also compare SCHD's current fundamentals against the five ETFs listed above. Poor YTD returns are not surprising, but SCHD also isn't an ETF you should frequently trade.
  • SCHD remains a hold based on relatively weak fundamentals. VIG remains the better choice for those willing to sacrifice yield, at least in the short-term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »
Businessman draw growing line symbolize growing ranking

Michail_Petrov-96/iStock via Getty Images

Article Purpose

This article aims to clarify whether the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a one-trick pony whose 5Y and 10Y lookbacks are favorable only because of a few good years of outperformance or if it's a

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.68K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, VIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.