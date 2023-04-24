Evercore: Our Pick For The Best Advisory IB

Apr. 24, 2023 5:33 AM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)RJF, RJF.PB, HLI, PJT, GHL, PWP, SF, PIPR
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
825 Followers

Summary

  • Evercore Inc. is an independent advisory firm.
  • Revenue has grown at an impressive 16% in the last decade, driven by beneficial market conditions, MD growth, and improving expertise.
  • The weak M&A market will be a drag on near-term performance but long term we are bullish.
  • Margins are impressive and exceed other investment banks.
  • Evercore is trading in line with peers despite outperforming on margins and growth.

Bank

Warchi

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is a highly regarded bank with deep industry expertise and consistent MD recruits/promotions. The perception it has created is reflected in the deal sizes it advises.
  • The M&A market is
M&A Mergers and Acquisitions

Evercore services (Evercore)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Investment banking

Evercore Financials (TIkr Terminal)

Investment banking industry

Evercore segments (Evercore)

Moelis Lazard Houlihan Lokey Greenhill PJT PWP

Deal count % (Moelis)

Delogic investment bank

M&A ranking (Dealogic)

EY PWC Deloitte KPMG M&A Deals

Yearly M&A vol/val (EY)

M&A deals market

M&A inhibitor (KPMG)

global m&a transactions private equity

Global M&A by quarter (Dealogic)

Investment banking job

Q4 results (Evercore)

Evercore investor relations

Capital returns (Evercore)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Forecast Evercore

Outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Investment banking IB Restructuring markets

Investment banks (TIkr Terminal)

Morgan Stanley Goldman Sachs

Valuation (TIkr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
825 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.