The Best Bull Market Moving Average

Orientation

Since I first read about it in the 1965 book, "The Stock Market Profile," the 200 day moving average has been used as an important benchmark to define whether one is in a bull or bear market. Its defining methodology is rather simple: as long as the S&P 500 is higher than its 200 day average, we’re in a bull market. When it goes below the 200 day moving average, we’ve entered a bear market.

It must be clearly understood that a moving average is a “defining” tool, not a “predictive” tool. It's not predicting a bull or bear market, it's defining when one exists. There are similar price defining tools in use today. For example, it’s commonly accepted that if prices decline 20% from their highs, the decline represents a bear market. A 10% price decline is considered a normal, bull market correction.

When I first studied moving averages, there were no personal computers. Books and reports wrote about 200 day moving averages, 39 week moving averages, 50 and 100 day moving averages, but there was never a study on why that moving average was used. Was it good or bad? They never said; you just had to accept what was presented.

What simple Moving Average works best?

I did the moving average study in 1982 right after I bought my first IBM PC. The original study covered almost sixty years, from 1926 to 1982, and I used the daily prices of the S&P 500. I hand copied them out of a book.

I just re-did that study last week using the SPY spider ETF as the vehicle. It was again done to find the best moving average to use to define whether the market is in a bull or bear market.

The study was simple. Whenever the adjusted close of SPY went below the moving average, the computer "sold" SPY at the next day's opening price. Whenever the adjusted SPY closed above the moving average, the computer "purchased" SPY at next day's opening price.

We did this every day for every moving average from 10 day to 200 day over the last thirty years. We kept track of the final average annual return of doing this for every moving average.

The blue line below plots the average annual return that each moving average produced over the 30 year period.

A "buy and hold" strategy of the SPY generated a total return of 9.7% over the same thirty years, with dividends reinvested. It's indicated by the dotted red line drawn across the top. This return is the benchmark to evaluate the success of any moving average methodology.

Results of the 30 Year Moving Average Study (Michael McDonald)

It clearly shows that no moving average method can out produce the buy and hold method of just riding through bull and bear markets. This is the exact same conclusion of the earlier 1982 study. But that's OK since we aren't attempting to outperform buy and hold using moving averages; we're simply trying to determine the best moving average to use to define if we are in a bull or bear market.

(The study omits considering a factor which would not alter the overall conclusion but would help bring the numbers a little closer. That's the interest return that the selling proceeds would have earned while waiting to re-buy SPY. We may redo the study later to include this factor. While it was an important factor back in 1982 when money market rates were 10% or higher, it's less important today).

Conclusions

The study confirms that's the best moving average to use in defining a bull and bear market is the classic 200 day moving average. But it also shows that the 50 day moving average, referenced and used by so many people, has a very low usefulness when defining price trends. The fifty day moving average produced an average annual return of 4% compared to 7.2% for the 200 day.

A more useful moving average to define shorter term trends seems to be the 78 day moving average, whose methodology produced an average annual return closer to 7%. You can see this on the graph. These results somewhat confirm the idea that many popular moving averages, which have been used for years, were essentially just “pulled out of the air” and became popular, not because of usefulness, but by agreement.

Improving the Moving Averages Results

In 1982 I learned that if one adjusted a moving average slightly downward on the Y axis, you get a better result.

It's a mathematically simple idea. You calculate the moving average and then slide it up or down on the Y axis 1% or 2%. Then you recalculate the results of doing this. The net effect of doing this is that it takes a slightly larger price decline to trigger a sell signal, and a slightly smaller advance to trigger a buy signal. It's like trying to fine tuning a radio to get the best reception.

This simple procedure truly improves the results as the graph below indicates.

1.5% Adjusted Moving Average Study (Michael McDonald)

The blue curve is the normal moving average which you've already seen. The green curve shows the average, annual return after shifting each moving average downward on its Y axis 1.5%. As can be seen this procedure improves the overall results of the simple moving average by just over 1% per year. The highest return over 30 years was a 173 day moving average, which produced an annual return of 8.3%. While still less than the 9.7% buy and hold, it's a definite improvement.

Of all possible downward shifts, the best results were achieved by reducing the moving averages by 2%. This is seen in the next chart.

Results of the 2% Adjusted Moving Average Study (Michael McDonald)

The orange curve graphs the results of a 2% reduction in all the moving averages. The highest return of 8.4% was produced using a 200 day average.

So, technically speaking, this is the best moving average to use, with fewer false signals, when defining whether the stock market is either a bull or bear market.

The 98% 200 Day Moving Average

This is the moving average that produced the most reliable results over the last thirty years when the standard method of using moving averages is applied. The chart below shows the long term chart.

Long Term Chart of Best Moving Average (1993 - 2023) (Michael McDonald)

This is a close up of the moving average plotted against the adjusted price of SPY from 2019 to present. It's been signalling a bull market since January 5th, 2023. The moving average is now just starting to curve upward as you can see from the chart.