SDOG strategy and portfolio

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) has been tracking the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index since 06/29/2012. It has 50 holdings, a dividend yield of 4.24% and a total expense ratio of 0.36%. Distributions are paid quarterly.

As described by ALPS, the fund “applies the 'Dogs of the Dow Theory' on a sector-by-sector basis using the S&P 500 Index as its starting universe of eligible securities. SDOG provides high dividend exposure across 10 sectors of the market by selecting the five highest yielding securities in each sector and equally weighting them”. The GICS classification has 11 sectors, but real estate is excluded from the universe. The underlying index has no qualitative screen and is entirely based on dividend yield.

SDOG is almost exclusively invested in US-based companies (95.6% of asset value), 42% in large caps and 52% in mid-caps. The fund is equal weighted in constituents and in GICS sectors except real estate. All positions are set in equal weight on rebalancing dates, but they may drift with price action. The heaviest sector now is utilities (10.57%) and the lightest one is financials (8.82%). The next chart compares the sector breakdown with the S&P 500 (SPY).

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: ALPS Funds and SSGA)

The top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 21.6% of asset value. These are the components with the highest momentum since the last rebalancing. Regarding weights, risks related to individual companies are limited.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% KMB Kimberly-Clark Corp. 2.23% 6.65 24.77 23.79 3.33 SO The Southern Co. 2.22% 45.08 22.50 20.38 3.80 NEM Newmont Corp. 2.18% -137.27 N/A 21.40 3.36 PARA Paramount Global 2.18% -76.67 14.00 24.84 4.26 INTC Intel Corp. 2.15% -59.84 15.53 64.02 1.65 MDT Medtronic plc 2.15% -16.25 28.22 16.26 3.17 IPG Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. 2.14% -0.46 15.79 13.10 3.31 EIX Edison International 2.12% -20.05 45.75 15.41 4.05 SNA Snap-on, Inc. 2.11% 12.80 15.10 14.88 2.46 GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. 2.10% -26.25 23.79 12.63 3.47 Click to enlarge

Performance

Since inception in June 2012, SDOG has lagged the benchmark SPY and its competitor Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) by about 2% in annualized return. It also shows a higher risk in drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SDOG 198.62% 10.66% -43.56% 0.65 16.33% SPY 268.75% 12.84% -33.72% 0.85 14.55% SCHD 265.34% 12.75% -33.37% 0.86 14.01% Click to enlarge

However, SDOG has outperformed in the last 3 years (next chart).

SDOG vs. SCHD, SPY, 3-year total return (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has increased by 68.6% between 2013 and 2022, from $1.18 to $1.99 per share. In the same time, the cumulative inflation has been about 27% (based on CPI). SDOG dividend growth has beaten inflation and the growth trend has been quite steady (next chart). On the downside, the annualized growth rate of 5.98% is average. In the same time, the annualized dividend growth rate of SCHD has been 12.3%.

SDOG distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing SDOG with a reference strategy based on dividend and quality

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares SDOG since inception with a subset of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average dividend yield, an above-average ROA, a good Altman Z-score, a good Piotroski F-score and a sustainable payout ratio. It is rebalanced quarterly to make it comparable with a passive index.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility SDOG 198.62% 10.66% -43.56% 0.65 16.33% Dividend quality subset 338.97% 14.68% -34.96% 0.95 14.75% Click to enlarge

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

SDOG lags the S&P 500 dividend quality subset by 4% in annualized return. However, the fund's performance is real, whereas the subset performance is hypothetical. My core portfolio holds 14 stocks selected in this subset (more info at the end of this post).

Scanning SDOG portfolio

SDOG is much cheaper than SPY regarding the usual ratios (see next table). The price/sales ratio is especially low.

SDOG SPY P/E TTM 13.6 20.62 Price/Book 1.8 3.78 Price/Sales 0.96 2.39 Price/Cash Flow 9.05 15.41 Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity

The fund holds 50 stocks, of which 14 are risky regarding my metrics. In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least 2 red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. Here, risky stocks weigh about 28% of asset value, which is a bad point.

According to my calculation of aggregated quality metrics (reported in the next table), the Altman Z-score, Piotroski F-score and ROA are inferior to the benchmark. This points to a below-par portfolio quality.

SDOG SPY Altman Z-score 2.38 3.42 Piotroski F-score 5.21 5.56 ROA % TTM 5.58 7.60 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF invests in the five S&P 500 stocks with the highest dividend yield in every GICS sector, except real estate. This strategy is similar to the “Dogs of the Dow”. The fund follows an equal-weight methodology limiting risks related to individual companies and to sector rotations. Valuation ratios are attractive, but quality metrics are below par. Historically, SDOG has lagged the S&P 500 and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, but it has beaten them in the last 3 years. The fund's dividend growth beats inflation, but it is far behind SCHD. Higher yield generally comes with higher risk, and SDOG is no exception: it shows a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than the benchmark and SCHD.