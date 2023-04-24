Tesla: Buy The Fear, Sell The Hype, Rinse And Repeat

Apr. 24, 2023 5:57 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)4 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.8K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla's earnings release for Q1'23 resulted in a 10% share price drop.
  • After selling out of Tesla in February, I am rebuying Tesla at a much more attractive valuation.
  • Tesla is set to continue to dominate the EV market due to its large size and scale, but short-term profitability risks have risen.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

After Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) valuation soared more than 100% between January 2023 and February 2023, I recommended investors to sell the EV company's shares as there was a clear risk of an overheating stock price rally --

Source: Tesla

Source: Tesla

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Tesla

Source: Tesla

Source: Tesla

Source: Tesla

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
18.8K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.