Justin Sullivan

Introduction

Last Thursday, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock took a 10% tumble after the company reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1 2023. While Tesla's revenue and EPS figures were more or less in line with market expectations, a steeper-than-expected drop in auto gross margins seems to have irked investors.

Ahead of its Q1 report, I downgraded TSLA stock to "Neutral/Hold", citing macroeconomic challenges and technical charts:

Source: Tesla Stock: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

In this note, we will review Tesla's Q1 2023 report and re-run TSLA through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process. Furthermore, we will re-evaluate Tesla's absolute valuation to see if the stock is a good buy after a ~20% pullback from recent highs. Since we have a lot to cover, let's dive straight in!

Demystifying Tesla's Q1 2023 Report

In Q1 2023, Tesla's revenue [$23.33B] and non-GAAP EPS [$0.85] came in line with consensus analyst estimates; however, automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits fell to 18.96% (vs. street estimates of 22.4%) [below management's guardrail of 20%]. Over the last several months, Tesla has been cutting vehicle prices aggressively to stoke demand in a rising interest rate environment. While these measures enabled Tesla to hit a new record for vehicle deliveries in Q1, automotive revenues grew by only 18% y/y due to a sharp decline in Tesla's ASPs, which fell below $47K (management's guidance for 2023).

Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck

Despite hypergrowth in Tesla's energy business, the company suffered tremendous margin compression during the quarter. As you can see above, Tesla reported gross and operating margins of 19.3% (-977 bps y/y) and 11.4% (-779 bps y/y) for Q1 2023, along with a lower-than-expected free cash flow figure of $0.44B (down -80% y/y).

Here are some noteworthy remarks from Tesla's Q1 2023 shareholder deck:

In the current macroeconomic environment, we see this year as a unique opportunity for Tesla. As many carmakers are working through challenges with the unit economics of their EV programs, we aim to leverage our position as a cost leader. We are focused on rapidly growing production, investments in autonomy and vehicle software, and remaining on track with our growth investments. Our near-term pricing strategy considers a long-term view on per-vehicle profitability given the potential lifetime value of a Tesla vehicle through autonomy, supercharging, connectivity, and service. We expect that our product pricing will continue to evolve, upwards or downwards, depending on a number of factors. Although we implemented price reductions on many vehicle models across regions in the first quarter, our operating margins reduced at a manageable rate. We expect ongoing cost reduction of our vehicles, including improved production efficiency at our newest factories and lower logistics costs, and remain focused on operating leverage as we scale. We are rapidly growing energy storage production capacity at our Megafactory in Lathrop, and we recently announced a new Megafactory in Shanghai. We are also continuing to execute on our product roadmap, including Cybertruck, our next-generation vehicle platform, autonomy, and other AI-enabled products. Our balance sheet and net income enable us to continue to make these capital expenditures in line with our future growth. In this environment, we believe it makes sense to push forward to ensure we lay a proper foundation for the best possible future. Source: Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck

From an operational standpoint, Tesla produced and delivered a record number of vehicles this quarter. And according to Tesla's leadership, the EV giant is on track to hit the 1.8M vehicle production target for 2023.

Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck

While Tesla's factories in Berlin and Austin are still ramping up production, the company seems capable of meeting its production goals [without newer products, i.e., Tesla Semi and Cybertruck]. During the Q1 earnings call, Elon Musk reiterated a bull case production target of ~2M vehicles in 2023; however, he stopped short of expressing confidence in hitting the 2M number and instead committed to the ~1.8M vehicle production target for this year.

Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck

Despite suffering growth deceleration and margin compression due to aggressive price cuts, Tesla continued gaining market share in all of its major geographical markets during Q1 2023. While growth in the auto business is slowing down, Tesla's energy business is growing like a weed!

Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck

With the Lathrop Megapack factory still in ramp-up mode, Tesla's energy generation and storage business has a lot of upside from here on both revenues and margins. In order to move the world towards sustainable energy, a lot more stationary storage will be needed as compared to mobile storage. Hence, the demand for Tesla's energy solutions will likely remain resilient even during a recession. Going forward, I will be keeping a close eye on the evolution of Tesla's energy business, as it could definitely be the second pillar of long-term growth at Tesla.

My Big Takeaway From Tesla's Q1 2023 Report: Tesla Is Turning Into A High Risk, High Reward Binary Bet On FSD/Autonomy

In his opening remarks on the Q1 earnings conference call, Musk shared the crux of Tesla's recession playbook:

We've taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin. However, we expect our vehicles, over time, will be able to generate significant profit through autonomy. So we do believe we're like laying the groundwork here, and then it's better to ship a large number of cars at a lower margin, and subsequently, harvest that margin in the future as we perfect autonomy. This is an extremely important point. Source: Tesla Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

As evidenced by Tesla's Q1 earnings report, fresh price cuts in early Q2, and the Q1 earnings conference call, Tesla's management is clearly willing to sacrifice near-term profitability to maintain high unit volumes through a recession. With Tesla already having made six price cuts in 2023, Tesla's leadership is clearly operating the business based on its recession playbook [and the sad part is that the recession is not even here yet]. As we know, the central idea of this playbook is to increase the size of Tesla's fleet as fast as possible and then make profits from the sale of FSD (autonomy).

In reply to an analyst's question about Tesla's pricing strategy, Musk confidently said that -

I mentioned a moment ago that Tesla is in a uniquely strong strategic position. Because we're the only ones making cars that technically, we could sell for zero profit for now and then yield actually tremendous economics in the future through autonomy, no one else can do that. I'm not sure how many people will appreciate the profundity of what I've just said, but it is extremely significant. Source: Tesla Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Furthermore, Musk expressed confidence in Tesla's FSD pricing and went as far as saying that Tesla could achieve full autonomy this year (though not without hesitance):

Tesla Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Since Musk has a history of making such hyperbolic statements and not following up on them in due timelines, I would take Musk's positive commentary on FSD with a pinch of salt. Given various technological challenges and potential regulatory hurdles still to be cleared, I can't see Tesla FSD achieving full autonomy this year.

As an investor, I am comfortable with the idea of sacrificing near-term profits for greater long-term gains. However, Tesla hasn't solved full autonomy yet with FSD, and Musk is effectively betting the farm on its success. In one of my previous articles on Tesla (published late last year), I outlined the potential dangers of Musk's recession playbook:

On the Twitter Spaces shared above, Elon Musk also shared Tesla's plan for navigating the upcoming recession. As per Musk, Tesla will sell cars at cost price to boost unit sales if demand evaporates in a severe downturn. The idea is to potentially make money from upselling FSD (autonomous driving) software to its customers when the technology becomes available. Twitter Most of the speakers in this Spaces session seemed excited about this strategy; however, I am convinced that if this playbook is implemented, Tesla's earnings will collapse next year due to aggressive pricing actions. And consequently, the stock will decline too. Why am I so sure? Well, because I have seen this playbook wreak havoc in multiple stocks this year. One such stock I own is Roku (ROKU). In the post-pandemic world, Roku chose to drive new account acquisition by selling its hardware below cost. The idea was to make up these small losses through advertising profits. While user growth and engagement numbers have held up quite well, Roku's margins have come under pressure. With the macro environment having an adverse impact on Advertising spending, Roku is hurting right now. YCharts And the result of this strategy is clear and obvious: WeBull Desktop Roku's stock is now trading well below its COVID-lows. The long-term opportunity for Roku still exists, and this is a company that will continue to grow at a healthy pace for years to come. However, Mr. Market has no patience for companies not making money right here, right now. I am not saying Tesla's cars are like Roku TVs (or streaming sticks), but in a poor macro environment, consumers are unlikely to pay up an additional $10-15K for FSD (before autonomous driving is actually available). And Tesla has still not achieved full autonomy (the ink is not ready). If Tesla were to start losing money on its cars again, the stock could be in for a de-rating lower, and any valuation-based floor will simply disappear. And this is something Tesla bears like Danny Moses (big short fame) are celebrating. Twitter In a nutshell, Tesla's near-term demand outlook is highly uncertain, and Elon's plan for navigating a recession is scary. If Tesla's earnings collapse in 2023, the ongoing reverse gamma squeeze in Tesla could continue in the upcoming weeks and months. Source: Tesla Stock: An Asymmetric Buying Opportunity Arises Out Of Insider Selling, Demand Concerns, And A Scary Recession Playbook

Over the last decade, Tesla has been an incredible growth story; however, Musk's recession playbook is turning this mega-cap stock into a binary bet on FSD achieving full autonomy. The "printer and ink" strategy has worked wonders for companies like HP (HPQ) and Xerox (XRX) in the past, and such a strategy (Car and FSD) may work out well for Tesla in the long run. However, FSD is not ready yet, and it may never be. Hence, I continue to view Musk's recession playbook as a very risky undertaking.

Running Tesla Through TQI's Quantamental Analysis Process

Despite growing vehicle deliveries at a rapid clip and reporting hypergrowth in the energy generation and storage business segment, Tesla's fundamental performance is deteriorating, with revenue growth rates decelerating sharply and operating margins nosediving in recent quarters.

Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck Tesla Q1 2023 Shareholder Deck

As a consequence of management's aggressive price cuts, Tesla's profitability is sinking, and free cash flows are collapsing. Without EV credits, Tesla would have turned free cash flow negative in Q1 2023, and this is where we are headed in Q2 if Tesla fails to rein in costs fast enough and/or sell off inventory that's been piling up in recent quarters.

In a nutshell, Tesla is potentially heading into a recession (low-demand environment) with elevated (and rapidly growing) inventory levels. Despite management re-iterating confidence in the business, yet another round of price cuts is a clear signal of demand issues. Fundamentally, Tesla's business is trending in the wrong direction for now.

After experiencing a spectacular rally in Q1, Tesla's stock is reverting back lower in what appears to be a clear rejection from the neckline of the Head & Shoulders pattern shown on the chart below:

WeBull Desktop WeBull Desktop

With the economy seemingly headed for a hard landing, a reverse gamma squeeze in TSLA stock is still in play. At TQI, we bought Tesla aggressively in the mid to low $100s late last year and then sold half of our position at $194 a few weeks before earnings. The stock is now sitting right above my suggested range for resumption of accumulation, and I will be a buyer again once Tesla fills out that gap at ~$145. If you haven't followed my work, please refer to this note for a detailed understanding of our technical view of Tesla.

Tesla Quant Ratings (SeekingAlpha)

While Tesla's "Profitability" factor grade in SA's Quant Rating system has held up firmly at "A+", "Growth" and "Revisions" grades have deteriorated to "A-" and "C" over the last six months. With Tesla's revenue growth rates decelerating and profitability coming under pressure, I expect all three of these ratings to shift lower over the next quarter or two. Furthermore, Tesla's "Valuation" factor grade of "D-" indicates that it is overvalued relative to its peers. Overall, Tesla is rated a 'Hold' [3.28/5] by SA's Quant Rating system.

Updated Valuation For Tesla In Light Of Q1'23

With Q1 results coming (more or less) in line with expectations, I am sticking to most of my pre-earnings assumptions for Tesla. However, in order to factor in the added risk of Tesla turning into a binary bet on FSD due to Musk's recession playbook, I am raising our model's "Required IRR" from 15% to 20%. Also, Tesla's recession playbook is killing its FCF generation, and in the interest of improving the margin of safety in our valuation model, I am reducing the "Buyback as a % of FCF" (capital return program) assumption from 25% to 0%.

Here's my updated valuation for Tesla:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

According to these results, Tesla's fair value is ~$155 per share. With the stock trading at $165 per share, it is currently overvalued by ~6%. Now, I am happy to pay a small premium for a high-quality company like Tesla; however, is the risk/reward attractive enough to justify an investment at current levels?

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Assuming a base case P/FCF exit multiple of 25x, I see Tesla hitting $377 per share by 2027. As can be seen below, Tesla is projected to deliver CAGR returns of ~18% for the next five years, which exceeds my investment hurdle rate of 15%.

Concluding Thoughts

Despite Tesla making aggressive price cuts (sacrificing margins), its deliveries fell short of expectations, and inventory ballooned higher in Q1 2023. With the economy likely headed for a hard landing and Tesla's management insisting on higher unit volumes at the cost of margins (profitability), I had to increase my required IRR for our Tesla valuation model to 20%. As a consequence, TQI's fair value estimate for Tesla has dropped from $190 to $155.

While Tesla is slightly overvalued right now, the long-term risk/reward for TSLA remains favorable, with the stock offering 5-yr CAGR returns of 18%. Hence, I continue to view Tesla as a decent long-term buy at current levels from a valuation perspective.

Technically, Tesla's stock looks primed to enter the $140-160 range and fill the gap at ~$145. As of now, I believe this range will serve as near-term support for the stock. A reverse gamma squeeze could drive Tesla stock down to pre-pandemic levels (mid-double digits) in a deep recession. Hence, I strongly prefer a slow accumulation of TSLA over the next 6-12 months.

Despite TSLA's long-term risk/reward looking attractive at current levels, I will be waiting for the stock to decline to the $140s before resuming accumulation. My reasoning here is simple - Tesla's fundamental performance is deteriorating, technicals are pointing to more downside, quant factor grades are unsupportive, and the near-term business outlook remains highly uncertain in a weakening macroeconomic backdrop.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Tesla "Neutral/Hold" in the $160s.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. If you have any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns, please share them in the comments section below.