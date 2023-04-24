Martin Barraud/iStock via Getty Images

I have had the privilege of studying Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) since 2017. In 2017, I rated it a “Buy,” Since then, it has returned 85% compared to 77% for the S&P 500 Index. I revisited Rockwell in 2022 and rated it a “Buy” again, and since then, the stock has returned 36% compared to the 5% return for the S&P 500. I have owned the stock since 2022, paid an average price of $197.71, and gained about 39%. Currently, the stock is overvalued; I rate it a hold. I have found luck, having bought the stock near its 52-week low of $190. My only regret is that I did not buy early and buy more. I have no intention of selling anytime. I would buy more if it sells off and trades at a reasonable valuation.

Headwinds from a slowing economy and tailwinds from U.S. infrastructure spending

There is much to cheer at this company regarding sales growth. The company has seen good organic sales growth over the past few years. For example, in Q1 FY 2023, the company grew organic sales at a double-digit pace in EMEA and Asia Pacific and a mid-to-high single-digit pace in North America and Latin America (Exhibit 1).

Rockwell Automation Q1 FY 2023 Global Organic Sales Growth (Rockwell Automation Investor Presentation)

The company increased total revenue by over 10% y/y in 2021 and 2022 (Exhibit 2). Its gross margins dipped below 40% in 2022 due to high costs, but the trailing twelve months of data indicate that the gross margins, which came in at 40.1%, may recover. The company averaged 41.6% in gross margins over the past decade with a low variability (standard deviation) of 119 basis points.

Rockwell Automation Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Its quarterly average gross margins of 40.6% since June 2020 were below its average over the past decade (Exhibit 3). But the remarkable thing is that the company managed its SG&A costs well to book over 18% in operating margins since its June 2022 quarter. The company’s CFO, Nick Gangestad, mentioned that the operating margin improvement was due to improved component availability and higher revenue due to its redesign activity. Although some strong demand may fade in 2023, the company’s gross margins should improve, given that its inventory costs have peaked.

Rockwell Automation Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Some of the industries the company serves may already be slowing dramatically. Recently the management mentioned that its largest eCommerce companies were shifting their warehouse spending from greenfield to brownfield facilities, essentially looking to spend on upgrading existing warehouses rather than building new ones. If the economy slows further, the companies may stop upgrading their existing facilities and instead invest strictly in maintenance, dealing a blow to industrial companies such as Rockwell Automation. On the other hand, the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act, coupled with geopolitical tensions with China, have spurred renewed interest in moving supply chains away from a China-centric world. U.S. manufacturing benefits from these laws, which could provide a tailwind for various industrial companies for years.

Watch management’s commentary on ARR and customer retention

The company expects its total sales to grow between 10% and 14% and its annual recurring revenue to grow by 15% y/y in 2023 (Exhibit). The company saw its annual recurring revenue [ARR] grow by 14% in 2022 compared to 2021. The company’s ARR grew by 18% in 2021 compared to 2020. The company expects to grow its ARR at a double-digit pace in the long term. But, the slowing economy or a recession in 2023 may make it harder for the company to grow its ARR in the short term.

The Unearned Revenue in Current Liabilities may be a proxy for ARR growth. The Unearned Revenue represents the company’s obligation to transfer goods and services to its customers for which it has already received payments. The company’s Unearned Revenue line item has shown a double-digit y/y growth since June 2021 (Exhibit 4). But there may be signs that the y/y growth may hit a wall and drop below 10% this year. For comparison, Emerson Electric (EMR) saw similar double-digit growth in Unearned Revenue, but its growth may also be slowing (Exhibit 5).

Rockwell Automation Quarterly Unearned Revenue (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Emerson Electric Quarterly Unearned Revenue (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

High inventory levels coming into 2023

The company saw elevated inflation drive up inventory costs. The company may have also increased its units in inventory to serve increased demand during 2021 and 2022. The company increased its inventory by 36% in 2021 compared to 2020 and 32% in 2022 compared to 2021. At the end of Q1 2023, the company carried a massive 98 days of inventory compared to its average of 60, with a standard deviation of 9 (Exhibit 6).

Rockwell Automation Day's Sales in Inventory (2013 - 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This high level of inventory is about two standard deviations above the mean. Rockwell’s inventory level is among the highest I have seen across the companies I covered in the past few months (Exhibit 7). Their inventory is well above their mean, so it may take them a while to work through it. The rest of 2023 will be a reset year for Rockwell's inventory, with destocking efforts taking precedence.

Day's Sales in Inventory Across Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Expect operating cash flow improvement in 2023

The company’s operating cash flows will improve in 2023, but margins could still suffer if demand falters and the company is forced to discount its products to increase sales. However, the company mentioned that most of its 2023 shipments are already in order backlog. In short, the company’s inventory has most likely peaked and should see a fast drawdown in 2023. This drawdown in inventory should increase operating cash flows.

The company saw a $202 million change in its inventory costs in 2021 and $292 million in 2022. The change in inventory in both these years was the highest the company has experienced over the past decade. This increased inventory led to a steep drop in operating cash flows. The company’s operating cash flow margins were 10.6% in 2022, their lowest recorded since 2013. The company saw a jump in accounts receivables in 2022, contributing to its low operating cash flows. But, both these measures should become tailwinds in 2023 as the company reduces its inventory and collects outstanding bills.

Rockwell Automation Operating Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Rockwell Automation is overvalued by every measure

The company trades at a forward GAAP PE of 23.9x and a GAAP PEG ratio of 3.9x. Emerson Electric trades at 24.3x forward GAAP PE and a GAAP PEG ratio of 1.9x. Both stocks look overvalued by every measure—the companies in the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) companies trade at an average PE of 19.4x. The impact of higher interest rates is only now being felt in specific sectors of the economy. Housing bore the brunt of these high-interest rates in 2022, but Federal spending and a robust consumer may have cushioned the manufacturing sector in the past. But the consumer is in a much weaker position than in 2022. The pain for the industrial sector may be beginning.

A discounted cash flow model estimates a per-share equity value of $235 (Exhibit 9). The stock is trading at $275. This model assumes a short-term growth rate of 8% until 2027 and 5% as the company’s long-term growth rate. These assumptions may be highly optimistic. The consensus estimate of $8.6 billion in revenue is used as the starting point for this model. The company has averaged a 12.97% free cash flow margin since June 2020, so an optimistic 13% margin is used in this model.

Rockwell Automation Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Poor capital return via buybacks

The company offers a low dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson offers a dividend yield of 2.4%, 70 basis points more than Rockwell Automation. The Vanguard Industrials ETF provides a 1.4% yield. The low yield is another reason not to acquire the stock. The dividend payout ratio is a safe 41%. Rockwell’s share buybacks are not impressive and seem to exist to compensate for the dilution of shares due to the issuance of new shares. After accounting for issued shares, the company effectively spent $501.7 million on buybacks since June 2020. The diluted share count has dropped by 0.9 million. Rockwell Automation’s share buybacks may be boosting earnings per share but amount to a poor capital return strategy.

Rockwell Automation Quarterly Share Repurchases (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Rockwell Automation is critical in digitizing and automating various industrial manufacturing processes. The company has good long-term growth prospects. The company is overvalued at current prices based on a discounted cash flow model and valuation metrics. Investors should hold on to their existing holdings and buy when the stock pulls back.