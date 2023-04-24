Snap: Don't Buy Into The Slowdown

Apr. 24, 2023 7:42 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.99K Followers

Summary

  • Snap has been under pressure on a number of fronts, including slowing U.S. user growth as well as advertising headwinds.
  • Social media has long been fad-oriented, and newer upstarts like TikTok have grabbed share from Snap.
  • Though the company was early to lay off a good chunk of its workforce, Snap's profitability continues to deteriorate.
  • Consensus is calling for flat revenue in 2023.

Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan

Unfortunately for companies like Snap (NYSE:SNAP), the current recession has a compounding impact on structural issues that existed long before the downturn even started. Snap, the disappearing-chat social media company that enjoyed its heyday of popularity in the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Snap DAUs

Snap DAUs (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

Snap ARPU trends

Snap ARPU trends (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

Snap opex

Snap opex (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

Snap bottom line

Snap bottom line (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.99K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.