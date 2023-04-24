Justin Sullivan

Unfortunately for companies like Snap (NYSE:SNAP), the current recession has a compounding impact on structural issues that existed long before the downturn even started. Snap, the disappearing-chat social media company that enjoyed its heyday of popularity in the mid-2010s, has been struggling to continue growing its user base. It's being squeezed by titans like Facebook/Instagram (META) as well as by smaller upstarts like TikTok, and with ad dollars withering in the current recession, Snap may be facing a tough road ahead.

Year to date, Snap has recovered slightly over 10% of its market value. And though cheaper now on a relative basis than it was in the past, Snap is also carrying plenty of risk.

I am bearish on Snap, reversing from a prior bullish position after seeing the company's latest profitability metrics and its user trends. Now, before I get into all the reasons why to avoid this stock, I will mention two factors in the company's favor (the upside risk case, if you will). First - the company has been successful at rolling out a new subscription product, Snapchat+. For $4/month, this new subscription offering gives users premium features, including custom notification sounds and the ability to choose when Stories expire. Snap noted that it now has 2 million of these subscribers, which translates to roughly $96 million of annualized revenue (versus ~$4.5 billion in annualized total revenue). Secondly, Snapchat management was under no illusions that it was headed for a downturn - it was relatively early in acting to reduce cost, and announced a trim-down of ~20% of its headcount last August.

This being said, the risk factors for this company weigh much heavier:

Social media is subject to a fleeting, fad-oriented user base. Snap simply lacks the staying power of Facebook/Instagram. Each generation of social media users seems to latch onto a different consortium of apps, and though Snap seems stable now, it doesn't take long for a once-popular app to be relegated to distant memories.

Investments in AI are expensive and may not yield monetary fruit. Snapchat, like its social media rival Meta, has invested heavily in AI over the recent years. And like many of its rivals, the current recession is prompting a pullback in this investment. The company just released its AI chatbot for free, indicating that heavy R&D spending in this area may not help to diversify its revenue streams.

Reliance on advertising revenue. Outside of its subscription revenue stream, Snapchat is heavily reliant on advertising partners, which is a very cyclical revenue stream. Softer ad demand in the current environment is leading to a sharp decline in ARPUs.

From a valuation perspective - at current share prices near $10, Snap trades at a market cap of $15.83 billion. After netting off the $3.94 billion of cash and $3.74 billion of convertible debt on Snap's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $15.63 billion.

Snap has withdrawn all guidance (whether quarterly or annual) for FY23, but Wall Street consensus is expecting the company to generate just 2% y/y revenue growth to $4.71 billion. And if we assume the company holds its adjusted EBITDA margins into FY23 (2% y/y growth as well), its adjusted EBITDA would be $386 million.

This puts Snap's valuation multiples at:

3.3x EV/FY23 revenue

40.4x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA

For a company that is no longer growing (and in the long run, in my view, risks losing users), I don't find much appeal in Snap as a value stock either.

The bottom line here: I don't see any near-term catalysts that can help Snap spark a rebound, especially as the company faces a protracted recession. I'd be enticed if Snap fell to the $7-8 range, but I'm not planning on touching this stock at current levels.

North America user growth is halting; costs are rising

Let's now go through Snap's most recent quarterly trends to highlight all the issues the company is facing.

Let's start with the DAU story:

Snap DAUs (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

Now, from an overall perspective SNAP still grew its DAUs sequentially by 12 million users to 375 million, up 17% y/y. But the majority of this growth is coming from the "Rest of World" region, up 31% y/y. Meanwhile, North American users stayed flat quarter-over-quarter at 100 million DAUs.

The reason flat growth in this region is problematic is that North America generates by far the highest ARPUs. A North American user generated $8.77 in ARPU in the fourth quarter, eight times more than a counterpart in the "Rest of World."

And by the way, a pullback in advertiser spending has ARPU down -15% y/y to $3.47:

Snap ARPU trends (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

In response to a question on the advertising environment during the Q&A portion of the Q4 earnings call, founder/CEO Evan Spiegel noted that nothing has improved:

From our recent conversations with our partners, it seems like advertising demand hasn't really improved, but it hasn't gotten significantly worse, either. I mean, obviously, the brand spend is significantly reduced, like we saw in the quarter, but our direct response business continued to grow in Q4. And in general, it seems like our partners are just managing their spend very cautiously so that they can react quickly to any changes in the environment. I think as we look at Q1, the most significant impact thus far have really been the changes we're making to our ad platform. Maybe just like taking a step back here. It's really been on a journey re-architecting our ad platform."

Snap's adjusted operating expenses also rose 13% y/y in spite of the challenging top-line environment, representing 46% of revenue and five points worse than the year-ago Q4 (in spite of the workforce reduction moves that Snap made in August).

Snap opex (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

Likewise, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter fell -29% y/y to $233 million, with margins pulling back seven points to 18%.

Snap bottom line (Snap Q4 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

In my view, there is more risk than reward in Snap. While I'm encouraged by the company's burgeoning subscription success, I worry about an eventual decline in users as well as continued pressure in the advertising space. Steer clear here unless Snap stock falls meaningfully lower.