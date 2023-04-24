Enphase: Avoid Catching Falling Knives
Summary
- Enphase stock collapsed nearly 40% from its December 2022 highs. The company's revenue growth is expected to slow significantly from 2022.
- Momentum buyers failed to help drive a sustained recovery, as selling pressure on ENPH remains strong.
- ENPH is carrying a lofty growth premium. The company needs to prove that its expansion in the European market can provide the much-needed impetus to drive its growth even higher.
- However, ENPH's price action suggests that buying the dips now could lead to more pain ahead.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report its FQ1'23 earnings release on April 25. Investors will likely seek more clarity from the company based on their assessment of the guidance on various clean energy incentives in the months ahead by the Department of Treasury.
The enthusiasm over ENPH has cooled in recent months, as buyers couldn't lift its recovery, as it remains nearly 35% below its December highs.
Enphase is the leading global player in the microinverters market, with an 86% market share. It has also been "gaining ground in the energy system storage business."
As such, the key to justifying its valuation is for Enphase to continue making significant progress in expanding its TAM, but the development is still nascent.
The company has also been making solid progress in Europe, even though the US market is critical to supporting its dominance in the microinverters market.
The company has benefited from the geopolitical tensions between the US and China, making it "difficult for Chinese competitors to enter the US market." The WSJ reported that China's renewable energy leaders were initially "encouraged by green subsidies to expand in the US."
However, these leaders reportedly faced resistance, worsened by the prevalent "anti-China sentiment." As such, we assessed that Enphase's brand and competitive advantage remain robust, helping bolster its growth valuation.
Enphase must translate its dominance in the US residential market to the commercial market. As such, investors must assess its launch cadence, as the company is expected to release "a microinverter for the small commercial segment in the second half of 2023."
In addition, Wall Street analysts have gotten more optimistic about the company's growth momentum in Europe, which is likely necessary to help sustain its revenue growth projections.
Piper Sandler updated in a recent note that Enphase is "experiencing significantly more international momentum than expected." As such, it expects the market to help drive "around 40% top-line growth in 2023."
The updated consensus estimates suggest that Enphase is expected to post revenue growth of 36% in FY23, down from last year's 69% surge. As such, market operators likely have positioned for slower growth ahead, implied in its nearly 40% decline from its December 2022 highs.
Despite that, Enphase's market leadership and the easing of supply chains are expected to lift its profitability further, critical to justifying its premium valuation.
The company is also increasing the deployments of its IQ8 microinverters, which are expected to be accretive to its margins. The company also highlighted that it had expanded its IQ8 deployment to Michigan as "residential battery deployments in Michigan are expected to grow over two-fold by 2026."
Much is at stake for Enphase to justify its ability to meet the Street estimates of a 31.5% CAGR in its adjusted EBITDA from FY22-25. In addition, given the expected slowdown in top-line growth momentum, market operators will likely assess the company's ability to drive profitability growth moving ahead.
Seeking Alpha Quant rated ENPH's valuation with a D grade but improved from the F grade it posted six months ago. ENPH's NTM adjusted P/E of 40.3x is way ahead of its peers (17.1x) represented in the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN).
As such, it's pretty clear that ENPH buyers are likely focused on the company's ability to sustain its growth momentum, as seen in the A- grade it received from Seeking Alpha Quant.
We also gleaned that ENPH has underperformed TAN since October, suggesting investors have likely rotated out.
Moreover, buyers didn't return quickly to help lift its outperformance against TAN. ENPH/TAN has been consolidating within a tight consolidation range, suggesting investors must be cautious if they decide to buy at the current levels.
We assessed that momentum buyers have likely left the train. With ENPH/TAN moving into a potential medium-term downtrend, ENPH buyers could be left catching the falling knives at the current levels.
Rating: Hold (Revised from Speculative Buy).
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
