Earnings Preview For Mega-Cap Tech This Week: Post-Covid Hangover Continues, But This Isn't 2001-2002

Apr. 24, 2023 8:00 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), GOOGL, META, MSFT
Summary

  • MSFT's consensus EPS and revenue estimates for '24 - '26 (fy '24 starts July 1) still calling for mid-teens EPS and low teens revenue growth. Expect those estimates to soften.
  • GOOGL's 5% free-cash-flow yield and easier ad spending comps make for a better '23 story.
  • META today is a cost-reduction story, having little to do with the post-Covid hangover. Ultimately, "the metaverse" needs to become viable as a business model opportunity.
  • Amazon's online store will improve in '23, just as AWS is showing signs of slowing. Amazon's total revenue closing in on Walmart.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) report their respective March '23 quarters after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023. Meta (NASDAQ:META) reports Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 after the closing bell and Amazon (

