Tesla's Margin Squeeze: Troubling Sign Or Long-Term Opportunity?

Apr. 24, 2023 8:02 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)2 Comments
Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
664 Followers

Summary

  • Due to strong macro headwinds, Tesla's price cuts were not as successful as anticipated in retaining the demand.
  • In 2023, margin contraction will likely persist, but the primary focus should be on significantly expanding other revenue streams.
  • In addition to continuing pressure, tightening banking lending could worsen demand. However, certain Tesla revenue streams are beginning to be macro-neutral and have a substantial impact on sales.
  • Tesla's primary objective here is to increase market share for use in its next revenue stream - autonomy.
  • Short-term volatility could make the stock very attractive.

Growing investment concept

Ghing

In my previous analysis, which focused primarily on the initial price cuts disclosed in the first quarter of 2023, I cited evidence from China that price cuts were effective and stimulated demand, but I was uncertain if the trend was

Tesla - Automotive GP, GAAP GP, Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Tesla - Automotive GP, GAAP GP, Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Author´s calculation. Tesla´s presentations.)

Commercial Banks Balance Sheet - Automobile Loans

Commercial Banks Balance Sheet - Automobile Loans (Author´s calculation. FRED)

Tesla - Automotive vs. Other revenues share

Tesla - Automotive vs. Other revenues share (Author´s calculation. Tesla.)

Tesla - Revenues by segment (QoQ growth)

Tesla - Revenues by segment (QoQ growth) (Author´s calculation. Tesla)

This article was written by

Patrik Mackovych profile picture
Patrik Mackovych
664 Followers
I graduated from the University of Economics in Bratislava and successfully passed the Finance, Banking, and Investments program with a Bachelor's degree. In the case of a Master's degree, I have been studying banking. I worked as a macroeconomic analyst in the biggest bank in Slovakia, small time horizon as investment analyst (in venture capital) and currently hold the position as credit risk analyst (large corporates) in a bank. I love to focus on macro, monetary policy as well as deep dive on companies, trying to handle the business model, fundamental and valuation point of view for the most objective outcome.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.