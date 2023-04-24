Energy Transfer: Earn A Double-Digit Return In 4 Months With ET.PD

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has one of the largest energy portfolios in the US with assets in 41 states and a market capitalization of just under $40B. Energy Transfer LP's main operations include the transportation, storage, and terminal operations for natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined hydrocarbon products, and liquefied natural gas. ET's revenue and earnings are only lightly tethered to the commodity prices of crude and natural gas since their business operations primarily involve the storage and transportation of crude oil, natural gas, and refined hydrocarbon products. ET is an integral and critical part of the energy production and distribution system in the US and carries an investment grade credit rating of BBB- from both S&P and Fitch.

Readers should note here that ET is a master limited partnership (MLP) and, as such, investors will receive a K-1 package from ET, typically in March, in order to complete their income tax returns. Some investors choose not to invest in MLPs because of the additional income tax reporting requirements that come along with the K-1 tax package. There is no question that the K-1 reporting requirements create some additional burden. Personally, I've found that additional burden to be minor through the use of the business version of TurboTax software.

ET Investment Options

Investors have a couple of different options for investing in ET. Investors could purchase ET common units which closed Friday, April 21 at a price of $12.77. The common units currently offer a $1.22 annual distribution for a yield of 9.6%. Along with that rich typically tax deferred distribution, investors in the common units will participate in the capital gain (or loss) from the future value of the common units. Despite the additional tax reporting requirements noted above, the common units are a popular investment for those investors focused on generating income.

Alternately, investors can invest in one or more of the three preferred unit series (C, D, or E). The three preferred unit's current pricing (as of April 21 close), potential returns, and floating rate conversion information are provided in the chart below.

To make sure everyone has the same understanding of the above chart columns, I've provided the definitions below.

Ticker - Depending on the financial website used, the ticker may be listed as ET-C, ET-PC, ET.PC, or ET.PRC using the C series as an example.

Fixed Coupon - the original as well as current fixed coupon payment.

Next Ex-Div - the upcoming Ex-Dividend date. You must own the units prior to the Ex-Dividend date to receive the next dividend.

Yield - The current yield calculated as (Fixed Coupon/Price) x 100.

Coupon Rate - The original yield at par value calculated as (Fixed Coupon/25) x 100.

First Call Date - the date on or after which ET may call the units in at a par value of $25. This date is also the date of conversion to a quarterly floating rate.

Price - the closing price as of Friday, April 21.

Year to Call - the time till the first call date (also conversion to floating rate) in years.

Yield to Call - the equivalent annual yield assuming all dividends are reinvested and the units are called at $25 on the first call date.

Reset Coupon - the floating rate assuming the current 3 mo LIBOR rate (5.25%) plus the floating rate spread. As of June, 2023, LIBOR is to be replaced in all contracts by SOFR + 0.26%.

Yield on Cost - the future potential yield calculated as (Reset Coupon/Price) x 100.

Notes - summary of the conversion date, base rate (3 mo LIBOR), and floating spread above the base rate.

A Double Digit Return

I currently hold sizable positions in the series C and D units having started my position in the C series in October, 2022. Currently, I'm accumulating the D series units when the price dips below $23.50. I believe it is rare to find an investment that, while not one hundred percent certain, is very likely to provide a return of at least 10% in a four month time period.

The series D will pay at least two more distributions between now September 15, 2023 , the date it converts to a floating rate and/or can be called. Investors must own the units on 4/27/2023 or before to receive the next distribution. The sum of the two quarterly distributions is $0.955. If the series D units are called at $25, I'll get an additional $1.50 which is the price difference between my $23.50 limit orders and the $25 par value. The total ($1.50 + $0.955 = $2.455) and my return over the four month period would be ($2.455/$23.50) x 100 = 10.45%. That is a double digit return in four months. My current cost basis on my series D units is actually $22.60 and, if that cost basis holds, my return over the next four months will be $14.85%. Not too shabby.

Some readers will ask "What if ET does not call the series D units in September?". I'll still get a double digit return. The Yield on Cost in the above chart shows that, after conversion to a floating rate, my continuing return from the quarterly units, ignoring any capital appreciation, is 10.589%. Since my cost basis is well below the $25 par value, my total return if/when the units are called or I choose to sell the units will be in excess of 10.589%.

Some readers will ask "Why are you so certain you will receive more than your cost basis if you sell the units?". Today, the series D units yield 8.1% and are priced at roughly $23.50. At conversion in September, the coupon will increase from $1.91 to around $2.50. The price of the series D units will adjust up because of the increase in the coupon rate and we can estimate the increase in price that would provide an equivalent 8.1% yield as ($2.50/$1.91) x $23.50 = $30.76. Because the series D units can be called at $25 par value after September 15, I doubt that they will re-price up to $30.76. I think the most likely re-pricing will push the series D units to between $25 - $26. But, I'll still get my double digit return in four months.

Finally, some readers will ask "What if the Federal Reserve aggressively cuts short term rates between now and September?". Were the Fed to significantly drop rates before September, the LIBOR base rate would fall and the first floating rate would be lower than I'm currently expecting. But, I'm almost certain to get my double digit return in four months anyway. Today, three month LIBOR is 5.25%. I fully expect the Fed to bump short rates another 25 basis points on May 3 so, going into June, three month LIBOR is likely to be 5.5%. But, just to make this analysis conservative, we'll assume the Fed stands pat and three month LIBOR remains at 5.25% going in to June. There are two Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings between May and September. Typically, the Fed lowers rates to juice the economy in quarter point (0.25%) increments. We are going to assume a very aggressive loose monetary policy and account for two half point (0.50%) cuts in the Federal Funds Rate. That would bring the three month LIBOR rate (or its SOFR replacement) down to around 4.25%.

At a 4.25% base rate plus the 4.738% spread, the floating rate at conversion in September would be 8.899% and the coupon rate would be $2.25. Estimating the equivalent price/yield to today's values would give us ($2.25/$1.91) x $23.50 = $27.68 which is still well above the $25 par value. We should also understand the increase in the price of the series D units simply due to the Fed aggressively lowering short term rates. Bottom line here is, I'm getting at least a double digit return in four months.

What Are The Risks To This Thesis

I've pretty well covered interest rate risks in the text above. The other potential risks to my double digit return thesis are market risks and ET credit risk.

I suppose one could postulate that the crude oil and natural gas markets would crash and ET's revenue stream dries up. We all know there is a strong push from governments, the United Nations, and activists to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels for energy production. The most aggressive of those goals won't lead to any major changes until the next decade. Not much is going to change in the next few years let alone change by September, 2023. I don't see how there could be any changes in the current fossil fuel energy infrastructure that would negatively impact ET's business.

On a relative basis, I think it more likely that an ET credit event could impact ET's ability to pay its current level of distributions to unit holders (common and preferred). Maybe more likely, on a relative basis) than a crash of the fossil energy markets, a credit event that could impact ET's ability to pay the preferred unit distributions is highly unlikely. ET's Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1.91 billion compared to $1.60 billion for the same period last year. ET's EBITDA and DCF is very healthy and growing. Also, the preferred units are a step in front of the common units for any cash distributions. So, all distributions to common unit holders would have to cease before the distributions on the preferred units could be impacted.

September 15 is less than four months from now. Not much can happen in four months.

Conclusion

The ET series D units current pricing along with the conversion from a fixed $1.91 coupon to a floating $2.50 coupon September 15, 2023 is very likely to provide investors a double digit return in a little less than four months. ET is a large, well established company with growing EBITDA and DCF, and an investment grade credit rating.