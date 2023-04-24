High Yielding Lincoln National Corporation Looks Favorable Now

Apr. 24, 2023 8:15 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)1 Comment
Michael Coppola, CFA profile picture
Michael Coppola, CFA
383 Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was a rough year for LNC, with unrealized losses impacting the balance sheet and insurance adjustments impacting the P/L.
  • 2023 looks to be a "show-me" year, as management seeks to bolster the balance sheet and continue the cost reduction initiative to improve profitability.
  • LNC has historically been very generous with the dividends; it is expected that this generosity will continue throughout 2023, with share repurchases remaining paused for the next year.
Life insurance policy

leminuit

One company whose stock has fallen on hard times in recent years but is staged for a strong comeback is Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). LNC, a holding company, through its subsidiaries and businesses, offers life insurance and retirement services to individuals and businesses. With

This article was written by

Michael Coppola, CFA profile picture
Michael Coppola, CFA
383 Followers
I find investing fascinating - the psychology, the emotions, the analysis and the knowledge required to be successful.  I also have come to enjoy writing, which enables me to be somewhat creative while digging into financial information.  I am particularly focused on financial companies, income producing investments and other easily understood companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing comes with risks. This article is neither a solicitation to buy or sell nor should it be considered as investment advice. You should do your own research before making an investment decision. Not all investments are appropriate for every investor. Consult your tax or investment advisor before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.