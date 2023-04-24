onurdongel

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) has finally come out of the garage and is beginning to properly outsource its manufacturing in Mexico like the other powersports majors. However, they are burning cash, and the convertibles that they raised somewhat limit the upside, with cumulatively a massive share count doubling or a 50% dilution issue to cap upside. On top of that they might still be burning lots of cash, and it's unclear whether the cash they have on hand gets them through the ramp. Additional dilution is entirely possible if they have to tap capital markets again. Still, they are advancing their business with new dealership arrangements and trying to expand their markets, and they should reach industrial scale if they get the chance as a going concern. But the risks are very large with companies at this size. It is entirely plausible that you lose all your money in this.

Updates on Volcon

Since last coverage almost a year ago, a fair bit has changed with the company. They started selling units towards the end of 2021, hence their $400k+ revenues in the FY 2021. FY 2022 was them selling for an entire year mostly out of their backyard production. While the company doesn't disclose their unit sales, based on the sales price of their only product and the usual dealership margin, we can assume they sold a little over 1,000 units over the year, consistent with operating off a backyard production line at one of the founder's properties. They achieved some scale and achieved some scale economics, and while some upfront costs are no longer a concern, related to initial marketing and product development, we still haven't seen their results during a period where their outsourced manufacturing situation could be proven. As of December 2022, all of their manufacturing is now outsourced, mostly to Mexico, where other powersport players also produce.

Currently, they are only selling The Grunt, which was their first model. In 2023 they plan on starting to sell The Runt. The Brat is already being sold DTC as of January 2023, and will definitely contribute to the mix in FY 2023. The Stag, which is their UTV model (a market that is looking to grow into the ATV space which has been falling in popularity and making way for UTV sales), is probably getting its manufacturing sorted right now, likely with their expanding base of manufacturing partners, also now in Canada. Pre-orders have started on The Stag and they eclipse what we've seen for Volcon's products before at over $100 million. It's an amazing amount. Polaris (PII) has an ORV segment, of which UTVs are only a part, that amounts to about $4 billion a year in revenues. They and BRP Inc. (DOOO) are the biggest operators, but $100 million is a relevant fraction of this market.

Bottom Line

We won't know what their cash burn is going to look like with outsourced production; it will probably be better. However, the cash burn is so high now that there are delineated going concern and dilution risks in the 10-K, and those risks should be plain for any investor to see. They raised substantially with equity raises in 2022 as well as with convertibles. They definitely should have raised equity in the hot environment of 2021 or early 2022.

The convertibles are annoying because they create financial and bankruptcy stress in the worse scenarios, and cap equity returns in better scenarios as they have a conversion option. Currently, all warrants and convertibles account for almost 100% of the current share count, meaning 50% dilution on the upside scenario is assured, if the company grows and continues without existential problems as a going concern. On the downside, as mentioned, the debt introduces bankruptcy risk that was not present before. There is definitely a 100% capital loss risk on Volcon if they can't achieve scale profitably, which is not assured with their product which is new to the market - there is no other EV powersports out there, and EV motorbikes and other things like that aren't a heavily proven industrial concept. Scale will not necessarily solve everything, at least not what we imagine as a viable scale for this company. Even if they don't go bankrupt, there is major dilution risk on the downside too, since it is unlikely (probably impossible) for them to get more debt financing given that they already had to turn to hybrid. If it comes to that point you may not be at 100% capital loss, but 99% as reflexivity concerns by the market destroy the company. Again, this happens only if profitability cannot be achieved before more financing would be needed, which is entirely possible.

We are also in a moment where discretionary expenditure is falling. Volcon is successfully entering into dealership arrangements, both in LatAm and the US, so DTC isn't what they're going to rely on. While there are a lot of pre-orders, there are major retail risks with something like powersports given the macroeconomic environment that could affect powersports broadly. It is unclear whether Volcon would be able to idiosyncratically grow in a down environment for powersports.

Limited upside due to convertibles and warrants, downside risk on downside dilution and bankruptcy risks, uncertainty around economics as they scale, and a limited cash balance of $10.5 million with so far $33 million in operating cash burn (as of their backyard production phase), are concerning. High input cost prices don't help, and while outsourced manufacturing allows for scale to be achieved without investment, and the pre-orders for The Stag signal a very large market out there, we still have to see about the unit economics. It's interesting, with a market cap at only 0.3x the pre-orders of just one of their products, but it's all about unit economics.

