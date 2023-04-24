Daniel Wright

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a $40 billion corporation, one of the largest midstream companies in the world. The company is continuing to pay its dividend of 6.5%, costing it roughly $2.6 billion annualized. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has continued to generate strong returns, making it a valuable investment.

Kinder Morgan Earnings

Kinder Morgan had strong earnings, even with a slight YoY decrease as a result of a less supportive market.

Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The company earned $2.7 billion in net income with $1.375 billion in DCF. The company's annualized DCF is $5.5 billion, a 14% annualized DCF yield. The DCF dropped by several % YoY, but that's expected given how strong natural gas markets were last year. The company's yield remains strong, which will enable increased shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan Assets

Kinder Morgan has a strong portfolio of assets, moving 40% of production and having 15% of natural gas storage.

Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The company has the largest natural gas transmission network in the United States. The company is also the largest independent transporter products with a massive 1.7 million barrels / day of movement. The company has massive Co2 transport capacity and independent terminal operations. The company works in every area of the midstream industry to drive growth.

The value of the company's assets are supported by the difficulty to build new pipelines. Infrastructure permitting reform might be updated, but in the meantime, the company's spread out asset portfolio will be nearly impossible to replicate.

Kinder Morgan Expansions

The company is working to expand its portfolio with $3.7 billion in projects, roughly $2 billion of which will come into existence in 2023.

Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The company expects long-term capital spending will be roughly $1-2 billion, versus $2-3 billion in prior years. The company's $5.5 billion annualized DCF costs it $2.5 billion annualized. That means it's leftover with $3 billion each year. Capital spending will cost it roughly half of that, leaving it with $1.5 billion.

That's roughly 4% of its market capitalization. After its 6.5% dividend and growth capital spending, that's a strong amount of leftover cash that the company can drive shareholder returns with. It has $30 billion on debt, which it can pay down. The company has been repurchasing ~$500 million in shares annualized as well.

That will save the company on dividends and enable additional shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan Balance Sheet

Kinder Morgan was punished substantially in 2015 after investors shunned equity sales for capital expenditures.

Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Since then the company has maintained a strong balance sheet with roughly $30 billion in debt as we discussed above. It's worth noting a 4.1x ratio is well below the company's targets, but not particularly low in the overall scheme of things. The company's backlog has increased due to new projects, with the company's assets enabling strong bolt-on opportunities.

The company has guided to a long-term target of $1-2 billion in annual capital expenditures, a level it can comfortably afford. The company's 3.5x project EBITDA multiple implies roughly $400 million in new EBITDA each year, which is ~5-6% in annualized EBITDA. Given that the company is doing this without debt this will enable its balance sheet to continue improving.

Kinder Morgan Shareholder Returns

We've already touched on this some, but from all of this together, the company can generate substantial shareholder returns.

The company's core returns is its dividends which it has increased for several years now. The company's 6.5% annualized dividend yield is something that, by itself, almost makes the company a valuable investment. It puts the company just a few % away from what we consider a valuable investment. However, the company has substantial additional cash flow.

The company is committing to $1.5 billion in annualized capital spending that'll increase its adjusted EBITDA by several % each year. The company's impressive portfolio of assets enables simple additional bolt-on assets. These projects could enable the company's earnings to increase and push it to double-digit earnings.

The company has additional cash flow it can use towards share repurchases, etc. All of that is just cherry on the top of the cake, enabling lower dividend costs and double-digit returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is a long-term decline in volumes. The company's assets have substantial demand and earnings, but 30-40 years from now, natural gas demand could drop substantially. That could make the company's assets effectively worthless, especially without an alternative plan to diversify its portfolio.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company touches a substantial % of the natural gas in the United States, offering both transportation and storage. Additionally, the company is a major player in independent products transportation and Co2 transportation. The company's large assets enables continued high-margin additions.

The company's debt is on its target level, and the company is focused on utilizing its cash for continued shareholder returns. The company has a 6.5% dividend yield and its continued growth capital spending puts its long-term shareholder returns where we like to see them. However, the company continues to have share repurchases, etc. that make it overall a good investment.

