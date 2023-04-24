RYH: A Good Option For Equity Exposure With An Uncertain Economic Outlook

Non-Correlating Stock Ideas
Summary

  • The Healthcare sector traditionally performs relatively well during recessionary periods.
  • RYH is an equal-weighted ETF of the Healthcare stocks in the S&P 500. It has the best long-term relative chart of any sector in the index.
  • RYH also has a relative Buy signal right now, and technically appears to be in a good relative zone for ownership.

Introduction:

This is another interesting period for the market. One month removed from a series of early 20th century style bank runs, that for all of us we've probably only experienced by watching It's A Wonderful Life every

Current and Future General Activity Indexes

Philadelphia Federal Reserve

Latest GDPNow economic forecast from the Atlanta Federal Reserve

Atlanta Federal Reserve GDPNow

Ratio depicted in P&F form

RYH vs RSP, 1,625 Box scale. (Nasdaq Dorsey Wright)

RYH data from Invesco homepage

Invesco

Fund data for RSP ETF from Invesco homepage.

Invesco

State Street SPY homepage data.

State Street

Diffusion Index from April 2023

New York Federal Reserve

NY Survey - Phily Survey

St. Louis Fed: FRED Economic Data

This article was written by

Non-Correlating Stock Ideas
My experience stems from the hedge fund industry beginning in the mid-90's, working as a Portfolio Manager, Domestic Equity Analyst and Trader. I was the Portfolio Manager of a domestic Long/Short Equity product with gross assets that peaked over 1 Billion dollars. I am a fundamental, bottoms up, value investor on long investments, and catalyst oriented short investor. I like to employ technical analysis as a balance to my fundamental work, and also as a risk management characteristic to my overall investment philosophy. I look to author articles concerning unconventional investments, and overlooked securities. I am also an investor and analyst in Cryptoassets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RYH, RSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

