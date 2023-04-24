AbbVie Stock Q1 Earnings Preview: What To Watch For

Apr. 24, 2023 9:00 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)ABT, PFE, LLY, MRK2 Comments
Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.92K Followers

Summary

  • AbbVie Inc. reports Q1 2023 earnings on 4/27/2023.
  • AbbVie has warned investors of several expected short-term headwinds.
  • ABBV is a top pick dividend income stock for investors over the long term.

Market chart of business stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm

I have been a longtime AbbVie investor, bull and analyst. My most recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) article was 01/2023's "Abbott And AbbVie: 10 Years Of Blue Chip Outperformance, More To Come."

In this article I review key factors

AbbVie Stock Chart
Data by YCharts

AbbVie EPS Surprise & Estimates by Quarter

seekingalpha.com

AbbVie vs IBB price
Data by YCharts

AbbVie Quant factor grades

seekingalpha.com

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.92K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABT, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I muy buy or sell interests in any company mentioned over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.