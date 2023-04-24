Royal Gold: I See This Stock Weakness As An Opportunity

Apr. 24, 2023 9:32 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)2 Comments
Fun Trading
Fun Trading
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Royal Gold reported a quarterly streaming sales volume of 60.8K GEOs compared to 63.1K in the preceding quarter. Streaming sales were better than expected.
  • RGLD expects FY 2023 total gold equivalent sales of 320K-345K oz, including 235K-250K gold oz. The market was disappointed with the guidance.
  • I recommend buying RGLD between $128.5 and $125.6 with possible lower support at $120.
Gold coins

brightstars

Introduction

Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is one of the reliable streamers I have regularly covered on Seeking Alpha since September 2018.

This article covers the 1Q23 streaming sales released on April 11, 2023, and full-year 2023 sales

Map

RGLD Map Assets 2022 (RGLD Presentation)

Chart

RGLD 1-Year chart Gold Silver Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

RGLD Yearly GEO Production history (Fun Trading)

Chart
Chart

RGLD Quarterly production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

RGLD Quarterly Gold price history (Fun Trading)

Table

RGLD 2023 Guidance (RGLD press release)

Chart

RGLD TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

