For nearly two years now, I have been contemplating buying Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Although Tesla's financials are screaming at me that this company is a fantastic long-term investment, I also believe it is currently overvalued. With far greater confidence than either of these opinions, I believe these conflicting stances will continue to result in significant volatility.

Even though their financials are improving, the macro environment they are operating in is not. We are facing a recession and are likely to be presented with better buying opportunities as the economy slows. As much as I would love to become a Tesla shareholder, I am still waiting for a better price and am instead exploring ways to invest into its volatility. I believe Tesla, Inc. is a Hold.

Company Background

Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is currently headquartered in Austin, Texas. They design and manufacture electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, solar panels and solar roof tiles. The company is a leading developer of self driving software, and has recently branched into machine learning with the development of their own supercomputer called Dojo.

Statements made during the most recent earnings call indicate the Model Y is now the best-selling non-pickup vehicle in the United States, and the best-selling vehicle of any kind in Europe. They have cut prices 6 times so far this year, so the conclusion I come to is that the company is executing a strategy focused on capturing market share.

They are still producing the Alpha-version of the Cybertruck in small numbers for testing. The company made a statement during the earnings call that they expect positive news related to bringing the high volume production line at Giga Texas online in Q3.

They are continuing to ramp up production of Megapacks at their Mega factory in Lathrop, California. They reached nearly 4 gigawatt hours of production capacity in Q1, and are planning on achieving 40 gigawatt hours per year, so they expect production capacity to more than double before it's done growing.

Financials

Tesla is clearly in the growth phase of its business life cycle. While their growth curve may look exponential, it is destined to eventually level back off and become a logistic curve. In my personal opinion, this company will capture a significant portion of total EV market share before it approaches maturity and has trouble maintaining growth from vehicle sales alone. I will go into it in further detail in the catalysts section below, but this is not just a car company; in the coming decades, I expect Tesla's side-revenues to become more significant.

TSLA Annual Revenue (By Author)

The company experienced a gross margin contraction from 2014 to 2019. Both operating and net margins have been improving since 2015. During 2020, they managed to achieve positive operating and net margins.

TSLA Annual Margins (By Author)

I also typically look at the relationship between share count, cash, and revenue growth to see how effectively a company has been able to translate dilution into revenue growth. For Tesla, its revenue growth has been impressive enough that it is skewing the other values.

TSLA Annual Share Count vs Cash vs Revenue (By Author)

Here we can more clearly see the 73.1% rise in share count that occurred from 2013 to 2022. Tesla has been able to effectively turn its dilution into income improvements. It is important to look for companies that are capable of turning any future dilution into improved shareholder value. Highly accretive dilution like this is no guarantee of future results, but it is an extremely positive sign.

TSLA Annual Share Count vs Incomes (By Author)

Tesla has an attractive equity curve. If they weren't achieving an impressive combination of capturing market share and revenue growth, I would consider the slope on this equity curve unsustainably steep. As long as revenue continues to grow and margins stay healthy, this equity curve is likely to continue rising.

TSLA Annual Total Equity (By Author)

Typically, a company is considered high quality if it can maintain ROC above 10% for many years. Companies which can consistently maintain a ROC above 20% are extremely rare. Not only has the company managed to achieve positive return on capital, they grew their ROC to 24.25% in 2022.

TSLA Annual Return On Capital (By Author)

Taking a look at their quarterly revenue gains, we can see that the company regularly experiences temporary revenue pullbacks, but that it still achieves significant growth.

TSLA Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Their average quarterly margins improved from their lows in 2020. While the overall rise in margins is worth noting, the most important thing to pay attention to here is the relative margin behavior. The gap between net and operating margins have closed and the two now seem to move together. Also, the gaps between the operating and net margin pairing, and their correlating gross margins are shrinking. These are clear indications the company is improving its overall efficiency.

The most recent quarter experienced a significant margin contraction. The previous quarter's 15.16% net margin is significantly more appealing than the 10.77% they dropped to. This drop was not because something is fundamentally wrong with the business, it happened because the company decided to capture market share at an increased rate by cutting prices. This contraction was the result of a tradeoff, one the company chose to make, so it should not be looked at as if the company was just crippled by forces outside of its control.

TSLA Quarterly Margins (By Author)

Tesla's quarterly equity curve is extremely attractive. The slope of equity is noticeably steeper than the slope of liabilities.

TSLA Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

Their quarterly return on capital chart is showing an overall improvement over the last three years.

TSLA Quarterly Return On Capital (By Author)

Valuation

Even though Tesla has appealing financials, I believe it is presently overvalued. It currently has a forward Price/Cash Flow of 33.39, a Price/Book of 9.39, a Price/Sales of 5.15, an EV/EBITDA of 27.62, and a P/E of 51.97. Because this company has the potential to become much more than it is today, the market is pricing in some of that expectation. This makes estimating fair value for Tesla extremely difficult.

Without insight into how deep this upcoming recession will be, how long it will last, or by how much it is likely to affect Tesla's revenue, any estimate I produce for a good price to buy will be more of a guess than an extrapolation. While I won't attempt to produce a numerical price target for buying Tesla, I will look for the economy to first get worse, and only then begin improving. That is when I would look to buy into Tesla for the recovery. This is a growth company with a tech element, so I don't expect this recession will force Tesla to fall back down into a P/E ratio in the 15 to 20 range we often see for mature companies. I expect that the buying opportunities I am looking for will still have me buying Tesla at a price that many would still consider overvalued. I am expecting the company will become less overvalued.

TSLA Valuation (By Author)

Risks

Tesla, Inc. faces numerous risks. Most of the already established auto manufacturers on the planet are currently developing or already producing their own EV's. They are joined by a number of speculative startups. Tesla currently has more competitors than I can count. Because of their significant first mover advantage, and the time it takes to develop a quality product from nothing, the increase in competitive pressure will be gradual.

Their self driving software may take longer to reach full capability than the company expects. As with most development, progress toward full capability follows a logistic growth curve. In this case, most of the easy breakthroughs have already been made. They have already entered the zone where additional progress is slow. They know they have something that already works but they need a huge amount of additional data to fine tune it; this is why they keep citing their total hours logged with the software.

The efforts the company is putting into developing their own hardware and software for machine learning could end up costing more than they expect, or not be as profitable as they expect. While Tesla already has experience with auto-manufacturing, the production of ultra-high end computer hardware has to be done in clean rooms and requires extremely specific equipment. The rush to develop A.I. is being felt across the industry and Tesla is only one of many companies working on their own projects. While I consider the decision to move into machine learning to be the correct choice for the long term health of the company, it's unclear how much it will cost them up front, or how long it will be before they begin reaping benefits from it.

Tesla is not the only company developing Iron-Air batteries for grid scale energy storage and arbitrage. Form Energy is building a production facility in West Virginia. I am unclear how many other competitors will also be using the new ultra-cheap Iron-Air batteries.

Catalysts

The company faces numerous catalysts, most of which are not near-term. Tesla has cut prices 6 times so far this year. This attempt to capture market share will pay off over the long run. Turning early mover advantage into additional brand loyalty is sometimes difficult. Tesla is normalizing electric vehicle use, at some point we as a culture will cross the threshold where it's more normal to drive an electric or hydrogen powered vehicle than a gasoline or diesel.

Tesla's overall engineering quality is top notch, and eventually, I believe, the public will realize it. Tesla is several generations into EV development and their design philosophy has them continuously making performance improvements. For anyone who wants to see specific examples of what I am talking about, go to YouTube and search up Sandy Munro comparing the thermal systems of the Mach-E and the Model Y.

As they continue fine tuning their automated driving software, it will become more clear to the rest of the world just how far ahead they are. Right now, when a Tesla experiences a collision while the self-driving software is in control, it makes the news. The same people who are making a big deal out of Tesla crashes now, are going to be in for an even bigger surprise when a dozen competitors all try to introduce their own driverless software. Tesla is already many years into this process so their version of the software is likely to reach full maturity first. When this happens, I expect other car companies will begin producing cars that are compatible with Tesla's software. This may sound a bit optimistic, but in another 20 years I wouldn't be shocked if a significant portion of their annual revenue was from people owning Fords, or Toyotas, or whatever, yet paying annual or monthly fees to use Tesla's driverless software.

Eventually, Tesla will make a strong enough case for the safety and efficacy of their software that insurance companies will offer better rates to owners of driverless vehicles. This is a huge catalyst; I cannot understate how much this has the potential to drive up demand. Entities which operate fleets of vehicles will have to justify not transitioning to the cheaper option. This is likely to affect everyone from taxi services and car rental companies, to government employees and cable installers.

The Iron-Air batteries the company has been developing are significantly cheaper than the Li-ion we are all used to. Tesla already operates a grid scale energy storage facility in Texas. The impressive capabilities and dramatic cost savings of Iron-Air batteries makes them a disruptive technology. Our electric grid is currently dependent on base load providers. As we increase our storage capacity within the grid, I believe the bargaining power the base load providers already have will diminish as most of the purchasing power will shift to the storage providers. No longer will the producers have total control over price. The storage providers will be able to dictate price for both the consumer and the producer as they profit from the daily arbitrage opportunities. If Tesla, or any other company, ever decides it's going to become a coast-to-coast provider of grid storage, I will be in there buying with both hands.

As manufacturers in other industries realize the reason Tesla is achieving superior return on capital is because of their preference for automated manufacturing, demand for Tesla-style automated facilities will rise. Tesla could eventually open a subsidiary that builds manufacturing facilities for other companies.

Conclusions

Tesla has a bright future, but I believe it is presently overvalued. This divergence between its long term outlook and its present price will lead to further debates on its valuation. These factors are destined to lead to sustained periods of elevated volatility, this is actually something I have far more conviction on than any belief about Tesla's share price going up or down. I believe that while Tesla is appears overvalued, the best way to invest into it is actually to instead invest into its volatility. The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) currently has a 68.43% annual yield, and I wrote an article explaining how it can be hedged.

I won't be going down this path, but buying heavily into TSLY and then using its dividend to dollar cost average into TSLA is also an appealing option. Removing the stress of trying to time the market is preferable to many.

If Tesla, Inc. stock ever reaches a price where I believe it is undervalued, or even just fairly valued, I will step in and become a shareholder. While the recent lows back in January were tempting, I was busy buying recession stocks so I missed out on that opportunity. The economic slowdown we are in is likely to provide us with buying opportunities on manufacturing stocks, including Tesla. The best choice left to me is to watch the macro-environment and how it's affecting both manufacturing as a whole and Tesla's demand, and I am planning on buying shares of Tesla, Inc. as we are exiting the upcoming recession.