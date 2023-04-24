Ian Tuttle

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) dipped after the company provided a corporate update for March, mainly due to the stock valuation running too far. The mobile gaming platform reported strong growth again, as the company has now easily topped the covid peaks. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock due solely to valuation with the rally above $40.

Big March

The stock might have fallen from elevated levels, but Roblox reported strong March metrics as follows:

Daily active users (DAUs) were 66.2 million, up 26% YoY.

Hours engaged were 4.8 billion, up 26% YoY.

Estimated revenue was between $212 million and $223 million, up 15% - 21% YoY.

Estimated bookings were between $247 million and $255 million, up 23% - 27% YoY.

Estimated average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU) were between $3.73 and $3.85, which represents a year-over-year change of -2% - +1%.

Any company with 26% user growth in this environment is in a strong position. Roblox even reported engagement was up 26% leading to bookings growth of ~25% with constant currency bookings up a very strong 25% to 29%.

The only number the market could gripe about is the ABPDAU metric, but this number is complicated due to a lot of the DAU growth coming from areas outside the US. These areas have far lower average bookings, leading to lower averages when new users are added in these areas.

What ultimately matters is that Roblox is back to consistent 20%+ growth in users, engagement, and bookings. The stock should be valued based on this type of growth.

Roblox only averaged 23.6 million DAUs back in Q1'20 before the covid boost occurred. The mobile gaming platform now has a user base at 66.2 million, with strong sequential growth from the 58.8 million average during Q4'22.

The March DAUs were down slightly from the 67.3 million reported for February, but Roblox has volatile monthly numbers probably leading to the desire to quit reporting monthly metrics. Remember, the March DAUs were up 26% YoY while the February DAUs were up only 22% YoY.

Just Wait

While the stock market has traded weak for over a year now, Roblox has actually doubled off the lows. The stock was one of our big picks in the mid-$20s last year, but Roblox isn't appealing above $40.

The stock now has a market cap topping $25 billion, and the company is talking about monthly bookings (revenues) only in the $250 million range. Roblox isn't crazy expensive, but the stock is no bargain for 20% sales growth.

The company has a strong net cash balance of $2 billion, pushing the forward EV/S multiple down to below 7x. Analysts only forecast 2023 revenues of $3.4 billion for 17% possibly providing some upside potential after Roblox reported another strong month.

Our view would find the stock appealing in the mid-$30s looking for a bargain. Roblox might never trade back to these multiples with the potential in the Metaverse, etc. The company has a very impressive mobile gaming platform with strong immersion of gamers leading to strong user demand while the rest of the tech world is cutting back on spending, providing a solid moat for this platform already having a developed user base.

Based on the numbers provided already, Roblox should report the following Q1'23 bookings:

March - $250M

February - $245M

January - $269M

Total - $764M

Roblox reported prior year Q1 bookings of only $631 million, leading to a Q1'23 growth rate of 21%. Outside of Q4 bookings, the company will report the highest quarterly bookings total by a magnitude of over $60 million.

Takeaway

The key investors' takeaway is that Roblox is back to producing very impressive growth. The stock didn't react well to the March month metrics to the premium valuation.

Roblox is fairly valued here, with a more opportune time to acquire shares on weakness after the stock nearly doubled from the December lows.