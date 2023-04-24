Roblox: Great Numbers, Still Wait
Summary
- Roblox reported March metrics generally grew in the 26% range.
- The mobile immersive platform is back in massive growth mode while the rest of the world faces a potential recession.
- The stock is fairly valued at ~7x forward EV/S targets.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) dipped after the company provided a corporate update for March, mainly due to the stock valuation running too far. The mobile gaming platform reported strong growth again, as the company has now easily topped the covid peaks. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock due solely to valuation with the rally above $40.
Big March
The stock might have fallen from elevated levels, but Roblox reported strong March metrics as follows:
- Daily active users (DAUs) were 66.2 million, up 26% YoY.
- Hours engaged were 4.8 billion, up 26% YoY.
- Estimated revenue was between $212 million and $223 million, up 15% - 21% YoY.
- Estimated bookings were between $247 million and $255 million, up 23% - 27% YoY.
- Estimated average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU) were between $3.73 and $3.85, which represents a year-over-year change of -2% - +1%.
Any company with 26% user growth in this environment is in a strong position. Roblox even reported engagement was up 26% leading to bookings growth of ~25% with constant currency bookings up a very strong 25% to 29%.
The only number the market could gripe about is the ABPDAU metric, but this number is complicated due to a lot of the DAU growth coming from areas outside the US. These areas have far lower average bookings, leading to lower averages when new users are added in these areas.
What ultimately matters is that Roblox is back to consistent 20%+ growth in users, engagement, and bookings. The stock should be valued based on this type of growth.
Roblox only averaged 23.6 million DAUs back in Q1'20 before the covid boost occurred. The mobile gaming platform now has a user base at 66.2 million, with strong sequential growth from the 58.8 million average during Q4'22.
The March DAUs were down slightly from the 67.3 million reported for February, but Roblox has volatile monthly numbers probably leading to the desire to quit reporting monthly metrics. Remember, the March DAUs were up 26% YoY while the February DAUs were up only 22% YoY.
Just Wait
While the stock market has traded weak for over a year now, Roblox has actually doubled off the lows. The stock was one of our big picks in the mid-$20s last year, but Roblox isn't appealing above $40.
The stock now has a market cap topping $25 billion, and the company is talking about monthly bookings (revenues) only in the $250 million range. Roblox isn't crazy expensive, but the stock is no bargain for 20% sales growth.
The company has a strong net cash balance of $2 billion, pushing the forward EV/S multiple down to below 7x. Analysts only forecast 2023 revenues of $3.4 billion for 17% possibly providing some upside potential after Roblox reported another strong month.
Our view would find the stock appealing in the mid-$30s looking for a bargain. Roblox might never trade back to these multiples with the potential in the Metaverse, etc. The company has a very impressive mobile gaming platform with strong immersion of gamers leading to strong user demand while the rest of the tech world is cutting back on spending, providing a solid moat for this platform already having a developed user base.
Based on the numbers provided already, Roblox should report the following Q1'23 bookings:
- March - $250M
- February - $245M
- January - $269M
- Total - $764M
Roblox reported prior year Q1 bookings of only $631 million, leading to a Q1'23 growth rate of 21%. Outside of Q4 bookings, the company will report the highest quarterly bookings total by a magnitude of over $60 million.
Takeaway
The key investors' takeaway is that Roblox is back to producing very impressive growth. The stock didn't react well to the March month metrics to the premium valuation.
Roblox is fairly valued here, with a more opportune time to acquire shares on weakness after the stock nearly doubled from the December lows.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause after several bank closures, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments