Carvana's Problems Don't Have A Near-Term Fix

Apr. 24, 2023 10:17 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.99K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Carvana have lost 90% of their value over the past year as sales growth plummeted and profitability sank.
  • The company is battling declining affordability for used cars, driven by inflation as well as rising interest rates.
  • Carvana is saddled with over $8 billion of debt that it will struggle to repay.
  • With limited cash left on its books and a long path toward profitability ahead, Carvana's problems don't have an easy cure.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

Times are tough, but especially so for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), the flashy car e-commerce dealer that was one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street during the pandemic. Known for its glassy "car vending machines", Carvana's dealer-free business model was

Chart
Data by YCharts

Carvana unit sales

Carvana unit sales (Carvana Q4 shareholder letter)

Used car prices and interest rates

Used car prices and interest rates (Carvana Q4 shareholder letter)

Carvana GPU

Carvana GPU (Carvana Q4 shareholder letter)

Carvana debt breakdown

Carvana debt breakdown (Carvana FY22 10-K )

Carvana cash flow

Carvana cash flow (Carvana Q4 shareholder letter)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.99K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.