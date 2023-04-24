First Industrial: Positive Developments And Forward Guidance But Shares Appear Fairly Valued

Summary

  • First Industrial's exposure to strong infill markets, such as Southern California, is continuing to provide favorable operational tailwinds.
  • Positive lease-up progress in their sizeable development pipeline is further encouraging, especially considering the speculative nature of new developments.
  • Recently released results show that the company is off to a strong start in 2023, with record quarterly cash spreads and positive revisions higher in guidance.
  • Despite the positives, I view shares as fairly valued at current pricing due to their valuation and performance in relation to their peer set. I also continue to view their speculative development pipeline with caution.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is off to a strong start in fiscal 2023. The company turned in quarterly results that included record cash spreads and positive revisions to guidance, as well positive updates on their

Seeking Alpha - 6-Mth Returns Of FR Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - 1-Yr Returns Of FR Compared To Peers

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of FR's Development Pipeline

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of FR's Development Pipeline

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Full Year 2023 Guidance

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Full Year 2023 Guidance

