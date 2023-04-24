Summit Materials: Cyclical Market Exposure Keeps Me On The Sidelines

Apr. 24, 2023 10:54 AM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)
BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
4 Followers

Summary

  • Summit Materials should witness a slight decline YoY in the topline in FY2023 due to a slowdown in the residential end market.
  • I anticipate margins to remain flat YoY in the coming quarters.
  • Summit Materials' near-term headwinds and cyclical end-market exposure keep me on the sidelines.

Three workers (architects, engineers) examining building site

Catherine Delahaye

Investment Thesis

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is expected to witness a slight decline YoY in net sales in FY2023, due to a slowdown in the residential end market. Moreover, I expect no improvements in the margins due to volume

Summit's historical revenue growth

SUM's Historical Revenue Growth (Company data, BI Insights )

End market exposure

SUM's End Market Exposure (Company data, BI Insights )

Pricing increases by management

Investor Presentation; Summit Materials

historical margin data of Summit Materials

SUM's Historical margin (Company data, BI Insights)

EV/EBITDA (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>) of Summit Materials

SUM's EV/EBITDA (Seeking alpha)

This article was written by

BI Insights profile picture
BI Insights
4 Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.