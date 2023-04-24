HIO: Unlevered Junk Bond Fund Paying More Than It Earns

Summary

  • The HIO fund primarily invests in high yield junk bonds.
  • It pays an attractive 9.5% distribution yield.
  • However, with the fund only earning 5 and 10Yr average annual returns of 2.0% and 2.8%, HIO is a classic amortizing 'return of principal' fund.

The Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) is an unlevered high-yield closed-end fund ("CEF") that aims to provide high current income from a portfolio of mostly junk bonds.

Although the fund pays an

HIO portfolio characteristic

Figure 1 - HIO portfolio characteristic (franklintempleton.com)

HIO sector allocation

Figure 2 - HIO sector allocation (franklintempleton.com)

HIO credit quality allocation

Figure 3 - HIO credit quality allocation (franklintempleton.com)

HIO historical returns

Figure 4 - HIO historical returns (morningstar.com)

HIO fund has lower volatility

Figure 5 - HIO fund has lower volatility than peers (morningstar.com)

HIO has an amortizing NAV pattern

Figure 6 - HIO has an amortizing NAV pattern (morningstar.com)

HIO's distribution has been shrinking at 2.7% CAGR since 2007

Figure 7 - HIO's distribution has been shrinking at a 2.7% CAGR since 2007 (Seeking Alpha)

HIO vs. peers

Figure 8 - HIO vs. peers (Author created with data from Morningstar, Seeking Alpha, and fund reports)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

