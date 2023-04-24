EM Assets Have The Edge - For Now

Apr. 24, 2023 10:30 AM ETVWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, PCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, CEW, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, SOVB, FEMB, KBND, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB1 Comment
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.95K Followers

Summary

  • We are leaning into our preference for emerging market (EM) assets due to China’s restart, ending EM interest rate hiking cycles and a weaker U.S. dollar.
  • Global stocks were flat on the week. PMI data showed economic activity holding up in the U.S. and Europe. Sticky UK inflation pointed to more rate hikes.
  • This week’s GDP data in the U.S. and euro area will help gauge the economic damage from rate rises. We see hikes hitting growth later this year.

Stock market data growth chart graph investment finance analysis fintech financial district

alexsl

Transcript

Emerging market growth has been resilient. That may seem unusual after rapid rate hikes by major central banks.

Here’s why we lean into emerging market assets more than developed peers in the short run.

1) China’s restart boosts

The red line in the chart shows that emerging market debt returns have jumped above developed market credit returns since 2022. The yellow line shows that emerging market economic activity has surpassed developed market activity since 2022 too.

EM Excess Total Bond Returns And Activity Vs. DM, 2006-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, Bloomberg, S&P Global and JPMorgan, with data from Refinitiv Datastream, April 2023)

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.95K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.