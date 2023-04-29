Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Billerud: A Food Packaging Company At Just 9x The Underlying Free Cash Flow

Apr. 29, 2023 11:35 AM ETBillerud AB (publ) (BLRDY)2 Comments
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Billerud is a large player in the cardboard packaging for liquid foods and drinks.
  • 2022 was a great year, but even after taking a 25% lower EBITDA into account for this year, 2023 will be fine as well.
  • I expect to see an underlying free cash flow result of in excess of 11 SEK per share.
  • The stock is currently still trading with the 7.5 SEK dividend attached. Billerud will go ex-dividend at the end of May.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Amal, Sweden

Alexander Farnsworth/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The North American financial markets got to know Billerud (OTCPK:BLRDY) in 2021 when it launched a buyout offer on Verso Corp. This transaction was widely covered on Seeking Alpha and

Share Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Product Breakdown

Billerud Investor Relations

Market Share in Key Products

Billerud Investor Relations

Income Statement

Billerud Investor Relations

Finance Income - Breakdown

Billerud Investor Relations

Cash Flow Statement

Billerud Investor Relations

Dealing with Headwinds

Billerud Investor Relations

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.97K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.