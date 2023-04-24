Google Stock: Monopoly In Jeopardy

Apr. 24, 2023 11:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAAPL, MSFT3 Comments
Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
5.81K Followers

Summary

  • Back in February, I predicted that Google might lose its position as default search engine on iOS.
  • Now Samsung has made the first move and is apparently thinking about making Bing the default search engine on its devices.
  • While I believe ChatGPT is only one of the issues weighing on Alphabet, it absolutely adds a lot of uncertainty.
  • The range of potential outcomes for Alphabet has widened enormously in recent months, but most are now well-known risks and presumably more than priced in.
Monopoly - car on Park Place with hotel

Monopoly - this is what investors are really worried about

martince2

Google Stock Key Metrics

Trading for $106 per share, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is down ~30% from its all-time high in 2021. It trades for 21x consensus EPS (2023e) and has a market cap of $1.35T. From its 52w-low of $83.45 it has gained

This article was written by

Early Retiree profile picture
Early Retiree
5.81K Followers
Having always been a learning machine, I speak five languages, have worked as a sales agent, project manager, translator, computer consultant, software engineer, built a house with my own hands, published books and essays on literature, philosophy and art, have written for magazines of various kinds in different countries. After retiring early in 2004, little by little, I have become a fund manager for some friends and myself, following the principles of value investing laid out by Benjamin Graham, Phil Fisher, Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett. In 2015 I won the Seeking Alpha Contrarian Contest and was among the winners of several other competitions. I have also been a regular contributor to Seeking Alpha Pro right from the start.I strive to gather above-average knowledge about my stock picks. As this takes many hours, despite managing my portfolio full-time, you should not expect me to throw out new ideas each and every week. One can't be an expert on everything, but can try to acquire deep knowledge about a careful selection of businesses. Only knowledge can provide the required conviction to profit from temporary market inefficiencies (i.e. buy into a sell-off). My Investment Strategy Statement can be found here.Legal Disclaimer: My contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Although I do my utmost to procure high quality information, investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.