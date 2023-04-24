Henrik Sorensen

Earlier this month, I discussed how shares of struggling communication services company Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) were searching for a bottom. Shares have lost more than 80% of their value over the past year, as investors continue to worry about the company's cash flow picture and growth situation. With the stock falling to just above $2 a share recently, a major decision must be made in the coming quarters.

First, let me start with some bad news. As I've discussed over the past year or so, rising interest rates are bad for companies like Lumen with a lot of debt, especially if they are variable rate offerings. As the chart below shows, 1-Month LIBOR topped 5.00% last week, continuing its march higher. Lumen had about $8 billion in variable rate debt at the end of last year, and although management has been preparing for higher rates, it's not a welcome sign if you hope for better profitability and cash flow moving forward.

1-Month LIBOR YTD (MarketWatch)

One of the main reasons why Lumen stock crashed late last year is that the board of directors decided to eliminate the dividend. The $0.25 quarterly payout gave the stock the highest annual yield in the S&P 500, which was certainly attracting some income investors. With the company delivering roughly $3 billion in free cash flow a year, there was plenty of financial flexibility in order to pay roughly $1.1 billion in cash dividends.

The board instead decided it would shift the capital return priority to a share repurchase plan, authorizing $1.5 billion that could be used over 2 years. With guidance calling for cash flow this year of zero to $200 million, it hasn't seemed like a major buyback would be a good idea, especially for a company with a net debt position of almost $20 billion. As the chart below shows, the financial situation has improved over the past 5 years thanks to prior decent cash flows and a few major asset sales, but there's still a lot of debt here.

Lumen Net Debt (Company Filings)

The company has also announced plans to sell some of its EMEA assets for $1.8 billion, in a transaction that could close as early as late 2023. We don't know yet what the after-tax proceeds will be if the deal goes through. However, even if they clear a billion dollars, for example, that's still a lot of fresh capital to work with. For a company with lots of debt and almost no free cash flow currently, using that potential source of funds to pay back debt seems like a logical idea. That's especially true if your firm's debt is trading at a huge discount, and maybe Lumen could further retire say a billion and a half dollars of debt and save close to $100 million a year in interest expenses.

Well, let's circle back to the buyback, which as the company's 10-K filing stated had $1.3 billion left at the end of 2022. With Lumen shares falling so much in recent years, the entire market cap was down to just about $2.23 billion as of last week's finish. That means that at last Friday's final price, using the rest of the buyback could retire almost 60% of the shares outstanding! The chart below shows you how many shares could be repurchased if the buyback is completed at certain prices, and remember that there are just over 1 billion shares outstanding currently.

$1.3 Billion Buyback Power (Author's Example)

Now the firm doesn't have the above-mentioned cash just yet, but there are two other possibilities here. First, management could pull back on some of its capital expenditures planned for this year, in an effort to deliver a few hundred million of free cash flow. The second possibility would be to borrow some funds for the short term, perhaps from the revolving credit facility. Yes, this will cost you over 7% per year currently, but if management and the board really believe in the long-term future here, that might be a small price to pay, especially if you can just repay it back later this year or early in 2024.

Wall Street analysts might think it's a good idea to repurchase shares currently. While the average price target on the street has gone from over $11 to just $4.86 in the past year, the current average valuation represents more than 117% upside from Friday's close. In fact, the lowest target on the street of $2.50 still represents double digit upside from here. I'll also note that of the nearly 2,000 names with a $2 billion plus market cap currently according to Finviz data, Lumen is in the top 75 most shorted with over 15% of its float short. A large buyback could potentially result in a decent short squeeze. Just under 150 million shares are currently short, representing more than four full trading days of average volume.

While Lumen shares have been one of the worst stocks in the market in recent years, the drop provides a very interesting possibility currently. The company has about $1.3 billion left on its authorized share repurchase program, which represents a significant part of the less than $2.25 billion market cap. While the company may not exactly have the cash on hand or expected 2023 cash flow currently to engage in a large buyback, it could borrow some funds for the short term if it expects to close the EMEA asset sale later this year or will be reducing capital expenditures. Reducing the number of shares outstanding by a large percentage could be a very strong signal from management that the stock is undervalued and might allow shares to finally put in a bottom.