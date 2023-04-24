Gold Road Resources Limited (ELKMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2023 10:53 AM ETGold Road Resources Limited (ELKMF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.09K Followers

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCPK:ELKMF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 23, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Duncan Hughes - General Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Duncan Gibbs - Chief Executive Officer

John Mullumby - Chief Financial Officer

Keely Woodward - Joint Company Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Alex Barkley - RBC

Bradley Watson - Bell Potter Securities

Paul Kaner - Ord Minnett

Levi Spry - UBS

Duncan Hughes

Thank you, Winnie. Welcome, everyone, to our March quarterly analyst call. The quarter continued to see strengthening gold sentiment. The Aussie gold price currently sitting at close to AUD3,000 an ounce. It's a great time for a company to be unhedged and selling gold on the spot market, and this was demonstrated through this quarter's free cash flow generation.

In the presentation today, we will be referring to the quarterly results slides that can be viewed on the live webcast, our website or the ASX release.

Both on the webcast and on the phone are able to submit a question for us to address at the end of this call. On the call today, we have Duncan Gibbs, Managing Director and CEO; John Mullumby, Chief Financial Officer; and Keely Woodward, Joint Company Secretary.

Moving to Slide 3 of the presentation now for a summary of our March quarterly results. Pleasingly, we continue to operate safely and we reported no lost time injuries during the quarter, and our 12-month LTIFR remains at 0. Gruyere is now over 720 days LTI-free.

March quarter saw gold production from Gruyere of 82,604 ounces, producing at healthy sustaining cost of AUD1,399 per ounce for the quarter, a significant improvement on last quarter's AUD1,622 an ounce.

Strong production and strong spot gold price helped us substantially increase

