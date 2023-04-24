Gold Road Resources Limited (ELKMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCPK:ELKMF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 23, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Duncan Hughes - General Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Duncan Gibbs - Chief Executive Officer

John Mullumby - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Alex Barkley - RBC

Bradley Watson - Bell Potter Securities

Paul Kaner - Ord Minnett

Levi Spry - UBS

Duncan Hughes

Thank you, Winnie. Welcome, everyone, to our March quarterly analyst call. The quarter continued to see strengthening gold sentiment. The Aussie gold price currently sitting at close to AUD3,000 an ounce. It's a great time for a company to be unhedged and selling gold on the spot market, and this was demonstrated through this quarter's free cash flow generation.

In the presentation today, we will be referring to the quarterly results slides that can be viewed on the live webcast, our website or the ASX release.

Both on the webcast and on the phone are able to submit a question for us to address at the end of this call. On the call today, we have Duncan Gibbs, Managing Director and CEO; John Mullumby, Chief Financial Officer; and Keely Woodward, Joint Company Secretary.

Moving to Slide 3 of the presentation now for a summary of our March quarterly results. Pleasingly, we continue to operate safely and we reported no lost time injuries during the quarter, and our 12-month LTIFR remains at 0. Gruyere is now over 720 days LTI-free.

March quarter saw gold production from Gruyere of 82,604 ounces, producing at healthy sustaining cost of AUD1,399 per ounce for the quarter, a significant improvement on last quarter's AUD1,622 an ounce.

Strong production and strong spot gold price helped us substantially increase our cash and equivalents position. We closed the quarter at AUD128 million of cash and equivalents. This was after record free cash flow of AUD44 million generated during the quarter. Gold Road continues to carry no debt.

The quarterly production results sees us sitting comfortably on track to deliver our 2023 guidance. During the March quarter, we celebrated Gruyere's first million ounces, and we outlined how we deliver the next million ounces through our 3-year outlook. We also reaffirmed a sustainable 350,000 ounces of annual production from Gruyere until at least 2032. This places us firmly in an exclusive club of ASX-listed gold producers able to talk to solid and predictable production out to at least 10 years.

Our strategic investments continued to grow in value and have grown further in value since the numbers stated on this slide for the 31st of March. Today, on the ASX, they're valued at approximately AUD515 million.

We continue to explore our recently expanded exploration portfolio in Australia. The strategy remains unchanged here. We are looking for Mine 2.I'll now hand over to Duncan Gibbs to talk you through our quarterly results in more detail.

Duncan Gibbs

Thanks, Duncan and thank you to everybody for joining us. Looking at the quarter in a little more detail. Production and operating costs were both improved due to higher plant throughput. Gold production for the quarter was in line with Gold Road's expectations. Mining continued to advance through Gruyere Stage 2, 3 and 4 pits.

Average grade of 1.14 for the quarter was down slightly on quarter-on-quarter, the results of delays, accessing better grades in the open pit with impacts, including drilling, blasting and blast play and a rain event late in the quarter. Mining grade and constant currently, head grade increase -- will increase through 2023 and will remain in line with our annual guidance. Waste mining has largely unchanged quarter-on-quarter and we do expect that to pick up a little through the year.

Processing rates increased significantly quarter-on-quarter and achieved a new record on an annualized basis at approximately 9.9 million tonnes for the year. The ore process was predominantly higher -- was predominantly harder fresh rock ore that included about 15% lower grade, softer oxide material, which gives us some benefit in optimizing throughput. Now, plant grade was slightly lower as a result of the blending with those lower grade stockpiles and of course, the lower mined grade, which if you notice, was in line -- milled head grade broadly is in line with the thorough mined grade. We expect the grade to continue picking up.

And of course, with the increased grade through the year, that will bring us in line with our guidance for the calendar year. As Duncan just mentioned, All-In Sustaining Cost for the quarter was a respectable AUD1,399 per ounce, improved on the previous quarter and largely reflects the increased in produced ounces. Our Corporate All-In Costs were also low and I expect one of the lowest in the sector at AUD1,609 per ounce. Revenues from gold sales was a record for us and reflects the strong production as well as the strong gold price received, which, of course, includes the benefit of all South gold sales by Gold Road and nothing unhedged.

Our gold ounces held as dore fell very slightly during the quarter, allowing to increase the spot gold price, the value of the inventory was largely unchanged from the previous quarter at AUD6 million. The results we achieved aligns with 2023 guidance and Gold Road's expectations. Production will continue to increase, largely due to the increase in expected head grades through the year with guidance unchanged at 340,000 to 370,000 ounces in 2023.

All-In Sustaining Cost guidance is also unchanged at AUD1,540 to AUD1,660 per ounce.

Our sustaining capital expenditure is expected to lift slightly through the year really with the timing of the pebble crusher and the construction of the clear lifting over the next couple of quarters. But of course, the increase in costs will be offset by the rising grade rising ounces. So, that brings us really to be within our expected guidance parameters. As announced in early April, we provided a New Year 3-year outlook, which really supported a previously stated view that Gruyere would deliver a sustainable 350,000 ounces per annum and this uptake really reinforces the message that we originally put out back into 2020.

We've also restated a strong mine life out to 2032 with all of that in reserves, of course, and supported by recent completion of feasibility level studies and we're in a very advanced stage of a mining tender.

Expect that to be awarded in the very near future, which also gives us a good line of sight on a key part of the operating cost of the operation. With that outlook, we have celebrated Gruyere first 1 million ounces of production, a fantastic achievement, of course, by everybody involved and have delivered a low all-in sustaining average cost of AUD1,399 ounce. Of course, extremely coincidence of that's exactly the same as what we achieved this quarter.

Moving on to just a bit of an exploration overview, of course, relatively quiet quarter with the rigs back out. So, limited results this quarter, but we expect them to start flowing in from now on. We, of course, now hold a very large and diverse portfolio of exploration sentiments Australia wide. That's come about by our tenement acquisitions up in Queensland, as well as the DGO transaction that we completed last year.

Of course, our strategy here remains unchanged. We're really out there looking for Mine 2. We did have some interesting results coming through from Gallagher, Yamarna, they related to drilling completed late last year. And in the next quarter, we'll be drilling key priority targets of Hopwood and Jatz, they come immediately south of the Gruyere mine site. Up at Mallina, being active on the ground doing mapping and [indiscernible] in there, and we anticipate drilling and getting the draw rig in there through midway through the quarter.

And Greenvale and Galloway, we've made some quite good progress in getting tenement acquisitions, tenement applications granted working through Heritage approval, and we also anticipate exploration activities commencing up there during this coming quarter. Golden Highway really been the main focus of exploration in the last few -- or since the beginning of the year.

Of course, those resources were in the Gruyere joint venture, and those are located approximately 25 kilometers to the west of Gruyere. And we're really going to reserve definition drilling, drilling off those understated resources, develop those pits and that will lead into feasibility level studies during the course of the year. Okay. I'll now hand over to -- oh sorry, just I guess mentioning Yerrida-Bryah and Stuart Shelf, because both of those properties really are copper from base metal focus exploration and we're working through looking to bring in a joint venture partners on those two properties.

I'll now hand over to John, and he'll take you through our financial results.

John Mullumby

Thanks, Duncan. So as he mentioned, a strong operating result for the quarter, which translated into a very strong operating cash flow of AUD72.1 million, which in turn translated into free cash flow for the quarter of just over AUD44 million, which I believe is a record on a quarterly basis and also much stronger than the prior quarter in this time last year. We also remain unhedged across the whole quarter, which let us to enjoy, obviously, the healthy spot environment over the last few months.

Turning our attention to the usual cash flow slide here, which presents the operating cash flow results for the quarter. We have seen it grow significantly from AUD81 million in cash and equivalents on hand at December 31 to -- it's under AUD130 million at the end of March, which also includes AUD6 million of Gold dore and bullion on hand. As Duncan mentioned, the key driver here is the operating cash flow of AUD72 million.

So, I won't go into detail there. But I will draw your attention to the factored in the quarter, we did realize AUD8 million from our sale of listed investment, and we also paid a fully frankly widen of AUD4.6 million in the quarter. On those investments, I think, as Duncan -- he's mentioned earlier on, that they were valued at AUD480 million as at March 31, and I believe they now valued over AUD0.5 billion at transport prices and closing in on AUD120 million.

So, a very healthy investment since we made the acquisition in August last year. And as lastly, our balance sheet, we remain debt free and our revolver AUD150 million sitting there untapped and asking us free for us to utilize whenever we see fit. Thanks, and back to Duncan Hughes.

Duncan Hughes

Thanks, John. That brings our results presentation to a close. Now, very happy to answer questions. So, I'll hand the call back to Winnie.

Your first phone question comes from Matthew Frydman from MST Financial.

Matthew Frydman

Duncan and team, hope you can hear me?

Duncan Hughes

We can.

Q – Matthew Frydman

Look, firstly, thank you for providing the 3-year outlook a few weeks ago. I've got a couple of questions on that. I'm firstly, interested in whether you can give a little bit more color on what the All-In Sustaining Cost profile will look like over that time period, perhaps maybe in comparison to the guidance you've given for 2023? Should we expect reasonably flat All-In Sustaining Costs over that 3-year outlook versus that 2023 number? And then particularly drilling down into that a bit further, particularly the levels of sustaining capital and capitalized waste over that period.

I guess, in the context, as you put in the quarterly report today of requiring additional mining fleet from early in 2024, how should we expect the levels of capitalized waste to change over that time period?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes. Okay. So probably appreciate we haven't put any detail out on future All-In Sustaining Costs and I guess that's partly reflects the vagaries of inflation and the like and try to make a long-term call on where that's going is a bit problematic. But I guess, in broad terms, obviously, this year, we've got higher capital spend with the TSF, so -- sorry, with the pebble crusher. That's somewhere around AUD100 an ounce.

So, that is a nonrecurring cost. Of course, probably worth pointing out that a lot of companies probably would put that in the growth capital, but we basically treat everything as part of All-In Sustaining Cost. We will just see that's part of operating and making incremental improvements in the moment. With the expansion of the open pit mine, which, of course, now gives us a 10-year mine life, we do need to step up the mining rate. In round numbers, that's around 25% to 30% above where we are at the moment. So, I guess, in simple terms, you could expect mining total costs to lift by a similar order of magnitude.

But of course, counter to that is increasing gold production. And I think really, if you put all of it together, we'd expect the sort of life of mine All-In Sustaining Cost to be around the same tenor as our guidance range for this year.

Matthew Frydman

And then secondly, on the production range that you've given over the 3-year outlook, so 350,000 ounces in broad terms, but that range of 335,000 to 375,000, just interested in what drives the thinking around that range? What are the variables that I guess, factor into that? Is it around the expected mine plan and ore availability? Is it around the expected grade variability or mill performance in any particular period? And the reason I ask that is, obviously, if we assume that you can achieve a consistent throughput of 10 million tonnes per annum and we assume something close to your reserve grade that would put you right at the top of that range.

So, would appear to be a fairly conservative outlook if the assumption is that you can consistently achieve close to reserve grade and close to nameplate mill throughput?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes. So look, I mean, we'd expect future mining on a like mine basis to come up to the reserve grade. And certainly, we've had very good reconciliations. Gruyere, geologically is rather boring and fairly predictable. So, we've got confidence around the grade base lifting.

Obviously, the pebble crusher going in this year is really a debottlenecking project for the milling circuit. Delivering that, of course, is important to understanding exactly where we get to on the throughput rate. I guess we've always pitched the 10 million tonne per ounce throughput was kind of a target.

When we demonstrate that or if we demonstrate that, that might be the time to consider what our views on future production. But I mean, I guess, our view is we've been talking to 350,000 ounces sustainable production. I think we think that's quite a good steer in terms of where Gruyere is on a longer-term basis, considering the vagaries of slight changes in grade, slight changes in rock hardness and obviously, work we're still doing in terms of getting the mill up to its full capability.

Your next question comes from Daniel Morgan from Barrenjoey.

Daniel Morgan

Duncan and team, a question on the milling rate. So, very strong quarter, 9.9 million tonnes per annum. Can I just dig into that a little bit more what went right? Or I mean, was it no maintenance at all in that period or no significant maintenance? And so have some of these mill outages, particularly with the pebble crusher coming in, well, not the mill outages, the mill throughput issues in the past.

Are we more confident that that's going to be behind us?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes. I think we delivered 93% or thereabout availability on the circuit through the quarter. So by large, pretty good quarter. And we're still having the old unplanned outage, so we can [indiscernible]. Didn't have any significant mill relines.

And if you recall, the previous quarter, we took a bit of a hit there with having to bring one of the relines forward. So, a bit of a benefit from that. Of course, in the coming quarter, we'll be back doing a reline. And then a bit of blending with softer oxide. As I noted, that helps us with throughput.

So I mean, overall, a good result. But I mean, the circuit has been a lot more stable on a general trend as we've gone over the last few quarters and we haven't had any major mill type problem through that quarter and it's reflected in the improving availability rate that we've seen.

Daniel Morgan

And on the costs, you had a very good cost outcome versus your guidance, which it would look like is related to some of these lumpy sustaining projects, the pebble crusher and the tailings dam, not being a big factor in this quarter. Could you maybe just outline a rough idea of when the spend is going to occur on these projects this year?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes. So of course, we put our guidance for the year on individual quarters can be above or below that range, but we'd expect to deliver within the range of guidance for the year, we see we're well on track for that with where we are at the moment. The pebble crusher basically is progressing to plan. Perhaps some of the expenditure on that is a little bit later in terms of getting it booked. But the peak spend rate really will be over the next couple of quarters and we're aiming to get that project completed later in the year, really, with the benefit of the pebble crushing flowing through into next year. The TSF, I guess that's out to tender at the moment.

There's no great urgency on getting that work started. So, it's likely will start probably in the third quarter and made progress into next year depending on contractors available, obviously and what have you. We'll probably appreciate any of these of kind of jobs at the moment, they're quite competitive in the market and getting contractors is a key issue. So, I mean we're getting ourselves plenty of flexibility there in terms of when we deliver that project.

Your next question comes from Alex Barkley from RBC.

Alex Barkley

So, just a question on the mining side of things. The total tonnes you've moved ore and waste, a little bit low the last couple of quarters. You've already called out a few issues. Just sort of -- if you could remind me again what the total tonnage rate you're expecting through this year was? And are you still see yourself getting to there, no problem?

Duncan Gibbs

Look, yes, the volume moved a little bit, so lower few challenges around blasting, just general sequencing issues in the mine and rain affected in the last end of the month, I guess, a number of other companies that put out sort of similar commentary in WA about rain events towards the end of the quarter. So, we're working on a plan that will deliver to this year's budgeted movement, but I'll have to claim that I don't have that one on the top and ahead as the exact number.

John Mullumby

Alex, we should be doing, I think, total material movement of somewhere between 30 and 40 million tonnes a year. So, our total material movement this quarter was a little shy of 8. So, you're going to expect that that's going to go up a bit through the year.

Alex Barkley

And to just clarifying one thing, you mentioned earlier, sorry if I missed it, you said this year's unit costs, All-In Sustaining Cost guidance would be a reasonable expectation for future years. Is that the right way to think about it roughly?

John Mullumby

Yes, I think that's broadly the color I gave you.

Alex Barkley

Obviously, we'll see when that comes out.

Your next question comes from Bradley Watson from Bell Potter Securities.

Bradley Watson

First of all, congratulations on the mean ounces. I guess that 2 million ounces have come around reasonably quickly. Could you just -- could you provide some detail, please, on how the -- what costs are sort of excluded at that net smelter return calculation, please?

Duncan Gibbs

Look, NSR for us in terms of our gross profit result, NSR basically really this includes the cost of transportation and refining, which is pretty material in the grand scheme of things. [indiscernible] probably a few cents per ounce that at the end of the day.

John Mullumby

So, you can basically consider it is as just linked to the gold price.

Bradley Watson

Always wonder what NSR means for gold producers, but that makes sense. And then a second question, please, on sort of this year's sort of ore reserve timing. And you mentioned gold price that you use in your ore reserve estimation you have announced, I should say, sort of AUD1,750 an ounce, which is pretty low relative to recent levels. What's the -- how do you arrive at you're setting that gold price sort of from a policy point of view between yourselves and Gold Fields? And do you think any change in that number this year?

John Mullumby

Look, I guess within the Gruyere joint venture, as you flagged, it's a joint venture a great number, which you'll probably appreciate both costs and gold prices have gone up. I guess it's one good reason not to be hedged because you protect your margin, which is a bit different to the way that some people think about it. But I mean, I think it's probably likely that we will review it upwards but that's yet to be determined is exactly what we will be using.

But I would flag, but high gold price, which if that was the only thing that was moving would expect to give you a bigger pit. But if you look at where the inflationary cost pressures have been in the industry over the past year or so, I'd expect total reserve actually to not move a lot as a result of challenging that.

Your next question comes from Paul Kaner from Ord Minnett.

Paul Kaner

Just following on from Dan's question on sustaining spend that obviously must increase significantly in the forthcoming quarters to offset that grade-driven production uplift to sort of meet the bottom end of cost guidance. Can you maybe just remind us how much the pebble crusher and also the tailings lift will cost?

Duncan Gibbs

In rough numbers, I think we've sort of reported that pebble crusher will be a little over -- somewhere between AUD100 and AUD150 an ounce in there. And then the sustaining cost for the TSF will be somewhere in the order of AUD50 an ounce.

Paul Kaner

Yes. No, drivers. And then just on the upcoming reline, how much would that reduce your mill availability by?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes. So look, relines typically, we're doing 1 a quarter, of course. And generally, that means the mill outage of somewhere like 4 to 5 days.

Your next question comes from Levi Spry from UBS.

Levi Spry

Congrats on the throughput. I think those questions have been done, but maybe just a balance sheet question. So, I do note that the Gruyere feasibility study is coming up in the middle of the year. How are you thinking about your balance sheet heading into that, given that they're talking to AUD800 million in debt. And I note that obviously, you've got none.

Duncan Gibbs

Look, I don't think we can really talk to corporate activities and by no means clear where the Gruyere is going in terms of financing the project. And indeed, when it's going to get through both the study and the approvals process.

Duncan Hughes

Thanks, Winnie. I'll just -- a couple of questions came in on the webcast. One was regards to our unhedged position. Just a question on what our policy was with regards to hedging. And look, I'll just repeat that, sorry.

The question on the webcast was we're unhedged at the moment. What's the company's view on hedging, what's our policy with regards to that?

Duncan Gibbs

Yes, sure. So obviously, we have -- I suppose our underlying thesis around hedging is that we will hedge for a strategic rationale rather than just on an ongoing rolling basis like many of our peers do. So, if and when we are in a position where we likely have some debt on that balance sheet or a large investment in that, it requires capital investments to be defended. That's probably likely to trigger the need for hedging. But until that need arises, we are likely to remain unhedged is our broad position.

John Mullumby

Fundamentally risk management, rather than trying to speculate.

Duncan Hughes

A couple of other questions, I think, have already been asked on the call. So, that's it with regards to the Q&A. So, I'll thank everybody for tuning in. Again, it was a strong quarter. We're obviously very happy with record free cash flow.

Cash and equivalents continue to grow. During the quarter, we delivered our 3-year outlook and reaffirm mine life to 2032. As I said earlier, there's not a lot of ASX-listed producers that can look that far out comfortably. Investments, we've got to be pretty happy with those. They are worth over AUD0.5 billion.

And greenfields exploration, we continue the strategy is unchanged there. We're not looking to add incremental ounces to a hungry mill. That mill is full. Our focus is to find mine 2 and we continue to explore across Australia. Thanks, everyone. Speak to you next time.