Bank of America's Floating Rate Preferreds Offer A Salvo Against Inflation

Apr. 24, 2023 12:00 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), BAC.PE1 Comment
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.21K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America's Series E floating rate depositary shares currently offer a 6.3% yield on cost, 355 basis points more than the yield on the common shares.
  • They're trading at an 18.5% discount to their $25 par value as they followed the common shares lower over the last year.
  • The bank's fiscal 2023 first quarter was strong, with GAAP earnings growing by 17.5% over its year-ago comp to reach $0.94 per share.

Bank Of America Sees $15 Billion In New Deposits After Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Spencer Platt

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Series E floating rate depositary shares (BAC.PE) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3222 per share, a huge 26.1% increase from the prior distribution to offer a 6.3% yield on

Bank of America 5-year dividend history

Seeking Alpha

US Dollar LIBOR Three Month Rate

Trading Economics

Bank of America Series E Floating Rate Depositary Shares

QuantumOnline

Chart
Data by YCharts

Bank of America Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Deposits

Bank of America

Chart
Data by YCharts

Bank of America 1-year commons vs depositary shares performance

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.21K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.