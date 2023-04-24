Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 24, 2023 11:12 AM ETWashington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.09K Followers

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Eckel - Execuitve Vice President, Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer

Ned Handy - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ron Ohsberg - Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Mary Noons - Incoming President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fitzgibbon - Piper Sandler

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Q1 2023 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lauren and I'll be your coordinating your call today. There'll be an opportunity for questions after the end of the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Elizabeth Eckel, Execuitve Vice President, Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer to begin. Elizabeth, please go ahead.

Elizabeth Eckel

Thank you, Lauren. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s first quarter 2023 conference call.

Joining us this morning are members of Washington Trust's executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Mary Noons, who is our incoming President and COO, who will be succeeding Mark Gim, who has tiring effective with tomorrow's Annual Meeting and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.

Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's call. Our complete Safe Harbor statement is contained in our earnings press release, which was issued earlier this morning, as well as other documents that are filed with the SEC. All of these materials and other public filings are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.washtrust.com. Washington Trust trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.

I'm pleased to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.