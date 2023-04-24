LilliDay

Thesis

This article will explore how Vistra (NYSE:VST) is positioned to experience increased cash flow in the event of a recession, despite how the global economy fairs. I believe the company will be able to capitalize on the following tail winds.

1. Recessions create demand destruction for commodity based energy products, thus lowering commodity prices. With approximately 24,000 MW of natural gas fired electricity capacity, the price of natural gas directly impacts the profitability of these power plants. The most recent recession in 2020 proved to be the most profitable year Vistra has had.

2. Electricity is a life sustaining product in our society. In basic economics, this is considered an inelastic product because it is a necessity with no acceptable alternative. Inelastic demand results in steady consumption with little correlation or sensitivity to the price of the product.

3. The recent acquisition of Energy Harbor triples the size of its nuclear fleet. Doing so will allow for monetization of the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA has provisions to grant nuclear plant operators a $15/MW-hr credit for their zero carbon attributes. This will provide stable cash flows regardless if we experience a deep or shallow recession.

These attributes make Vistra an attractive candidate for a position in your portfolio to hedge against an economic downturn.

Brief Overview

Vistra Corp is a company that does not have a lot of notoriety, even with a market cap of over $9 billion. VST is an energy provider that generates electricity from a variety of assets.

A significant portion of Vistra's generation comes from natural gas fired power plants. This obviously makes Vistra's operating costs extremely exposed to natural gas prices. As a result, Vistra has made significant efforts to generate electricity from other sources.

This is where the subsidiary, Vistra Zero comes into play. Vistra Zero is the carbon free arm of the generation business. Its fleet of solar and nuclear plants has been bolstered by the recent acquisition of Energy Harbor. Energy Harbor boasts a fleet of four nuclear plants with a capacity of over 4,000 MW of carbon free power. This acquisition will make Vistra the second largest independent nuclear plant operator in the country.

Below is a snap shot of Vistra Energy and Energy Harbor's operating maps.

Vistra Energy Fleet Profile (Vistra Investor Presentation)

Energy Harbor Fleet Profile (Vistra Investor Presentation - March)

What a Recession Looks Like

Recessions in a nutshell are economic downturns as measured by a contraction in GDP growth. They can range in severity. As shown in the chart below, some can be as small as a 10%-15% drop, while others can be massive 50% drops such as what occurred in 1970.

Weatherly Asset Management has a very brief, yet informative piece on the history of recessions. I recommend giving it a read. In it, you'll find themes of today's economic environment in recessions of the past.

After reviewing the image below there are some important characteristics that stand out.

1. Recessions happen. There have been 10 in the last 70 years. Investors should plan for them; they are right up there with death and taxes.

2. They are short in duration. The average lasting only 10 months.

3. When the bottom falls out, the pace is breath-taking. Once you are in it, your emotions will not be your friend. If you can hold your nose, you'll likely come out on the other side.

Recessions since 1950 (Weatherly Asset Management)

Natural Gas Prices Drive Profits

In general, natural gas fired power plants are relatively cheap to build ($1 billion for a 1000MW power plant) and do not require a significant number of people to operate on a day-to-day basis. They do however consume LOTS of natural gas. As a result, fuel costs are by far the largest expense for these types of power plants.

The impact of this generates a reliance on low natural gas prices for profitability. From the period 2018-2020, VST benefited from a nearly stable $2.00 to $3.00 natural gas price band. Since that time, operating cash flow has deteriorated from $3.3 billion in 2020 to $485 million in 2022. 2021 was negatively impacted by Winter Storm Uri that ultimately cost the company $1.6 billion. The losses stemmed from a spike in natural gas prices as well as surging replacement power costs during the storm.

You will note in the figures below, how cash flow correlates to the price of natural gas. When natural gas is cheap, VST is highly profitable (2018-2020, and again at the tail end of 2021). It can also turn cash flow negative when there are disruptions to the natural gas market. The impacts of Winter Storm Uri and the Ukraine invasion stick out like a sore thumb.

Fortunately for Vistra, during recessions, commodities suffer from demand destruction. Evidence can be seen in a quick look at their 10-K report. In 2022, fuel, power purchases, and delivery fees cost $10.4 billion. In contrast, in 2020, when natural gas prices traded in the $2.00 range, this same category was only $5.2 billion.

Data by YCharts

I have included another chart to provide more granularity to the relationship between profitability and natural gas prices. I removed March 2021 from the graph so the chart was not so skewed by one event. The same correlation can be found, profits appear to have an inverse relationship with natural gas prices.

Data by YCharts

Energy Prices are Already on a Decline

Oddly enough, natural gas is experiencing its own micro recession, flirting with a $2 floor since the end of March. This has been brought on by an unseasonably warm winter that left natural gas storage volumes at a 5 year high.

I have written several articles detailing my bullish view on natural gas for the long term. This thesis is mostly predicated on multiple LNG export projects slated to come online in 2025 and 2026. You won't see me change my long-term view, but I acknowledge the near term may not be as rosy. This will be to Vistra's benefit.

In the near term, there are no significant demand drivers for natural gas to rebound significantly above the $3.00 threshold. Even with the Freeport export facility returning to nearly full capacity, natural gas prices have continued to stay depressed. A recession will only prolong and deepen the depressed pricing environment we are experiencing.

I expect this to translate into higher profits for VST for the next 18 to 24 months. Returning to levels of profitability of 2019 and 2020 should be easily achievable. In the event natural gas prices rise sooner than anticipated, the addition of Energy Harbor's nuclear fleet will provide balance to their cash flows. More on that later.

Inelastic Demand Equals Higher Profits

We have discussed how VST is poised to benefit from a lower operating cost environment. The other side of the coin is demand. In a recession, overall GDP declines and consumers tighten up their wallets. Spending transitions from discretionary to essential.

Necessary products are considered to have an inelastic demand profile. In its simplest form, this means consumption of a product is not strongly tied to its price. Electricity is a fundamental of everyday life and certainly qualifies as being described as "inelastic". Phones will still need charged, TVs and computers will be running seemingly nonstop, and kids will still leave the lights on all over the house.

The chart below shows electricity usage in the United States since 1975. Over this same period of time there have been 5 recessions. You'd never know it looking at this graph, supporting the notion that demand for electricity is inelastic, and stable. There is also the argument that can be made for a bullish trend in electricity demand due to electric vehicles, but we'll save that topic for another article. I will consider that impact to my thesis.

As a base case, demand should remain flat even if a recession were to occur. Society cannot function without it, providing VST with a compelling "recession proof" business.

Electricity Demand (Statista)

Nuclear Provides Stable Cash Flow

Vistra recently agreed to acquire Energy Harbor for a handsome price of $3.4 billion. Nuclear Energy is a complicated business, why would Vistra be interested in expanding its nuclear fleet?

Let's take a look at two big reasons.

1. The Inflation Reduction Act promises premium, steady cash flows.

2. Nuclear power's cost profile is essentially the opposite of natural gas. The fuel is cheap but requires capital intensive equipment and significant manpower to operate.

The Inflation Reduction Act

The passing of this bill means quite a few things for our country. Portions of the bill are geared toward encouraging development of clean energy sources. One aspect that is finally getting recognized, is that nuclear plants have zero greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, the government has recognized nuclear power's important role in this effort.

To incentivize continued investment in nuclear electricity production, the IRA will provide a credit up to $15 per MW-hr of electricity produced. The inner workings of the pricing mechanism introduced by this bill are slightly complicated (see slide 20). The major take away is that it produces a price floor of $40/MW-hr for nuclear plants. If prices fall below $43.75/MW-hr, the credit starts to kick in, up to a maximum of $15/MW-hr in aid. The bill goes into effect in 2024.

Nuclear Cost Profile

Nuclear plants operate very differently than a natural gas fired plant. These plants operate as baseload production, meaning they run at 100% power and stay there. They do not fluctuate with grid demand or with season. They are highly reliable units that have capacity factors of over 95%.

These characteristics allow them to be incredibly consistent from a cost profile. Fluctuations in energy prices are irrelevant because each plant has up to two years' worth of uranium loaded inside its core once it is online. This keeps the cost structure extremely flat throughout the operating cycle. This fixed cost structure reduces Vistra's risk to spikes in natural gas prices and makes extreme weather highly profitable for nuclear plants.

The consistent earning potential for these plants has allowed Vistra to increase financial projections for 2024. The guided EBITDA for 2024/2025 will be raised to approximately $4.35 billion. This is up from the guidance in 2023 of $3.65 billion at the midpoint. I believe this large chunk of bolt on steady cash flow will allow Vistra management to tackle some of its near term debt hurdles and improve the health of the balance sheet. More on that later.

Risks

One of the main risks to VST's operations is extreme weather. As shown in 2021, one storm cost the company $1.6 billion due to surging demand for natural gas as well as having to purchase replacement power when several plants were forced offline due to the extreme cold. Vistra has made investments to ensure this type of event is not repeated as stated in the 2021 Q4 conference call.

Specifically, in 2021, we invested approximately $50 million, and we'll invest another $30 million in 2022, further de-risking our ERCOT fleet. We installed dual fuel capabilities at plants where it was economic and prudent and added on-site and off-site fuel storage. We also revised our commodity hedging approach and carried extra length heading into the winter months of 2022. We've taken these precautions at a relatively low cost to guard against a severe financial impact in the event of a storm similar to Uri. And while the recent weather events in February 2022 in Texas were certainly not Uri-like events, they have given us valuable insights into how our preparations would fare in a repeat situation. We are pleased to report that our fleet has performed exceptionally well with no weather-related outages.

Hedging

There will always be a commodities-based risk to profits, and as stated above, the risk brought on by extreme events cannot be treated as an absolute zero. The company combats this risk with hedging, reporting to be 73% hedged through 2025. This however does come at a cost. VST is projecting to incur over $1 billion in opportunity costs in 2023 as a result of these hedges.

VST Hedging Strategy (VST Investor Presentation Q4)

Debt

One of the most notable deficiencies in the Vistra portfolio is the debt profile. The total debt of the company is just short of $12 billion. For a company with a market cap of only $9 billion, this is certainly a debt level that is higher than I would like.

The only saving grace is that 2023 has nearly no maturities. Vistra will have to divert significant resources to reducing overall debt, so it is not behind the 8-ball when 2024/2025 debt comes due. Interest charges could reach formidable levels if not dealt with in a responsible manner in 2023. In my opinion this issue needs to be handled sooner rather than later to prevent it from becoming a real problem down the road.

Debt Maturities (Vistra 10-K)

Valuation

I believe that the level of cash flow in 2019 can be replicated with the current natural gas environment. This is backed up by management guiding for EBITDA to be between $3.5 and $3.7 billion in 2023. The market however is not rewarding this cash generation with a forward EBITDA multiple of only 2.5x. I can only conclude this is due to the debt profile of the company.

With only $800 million in share buybacks authorized, and $300 million ear marked for the dividend, there remains ample cash flow to reduce the debt levels. I believe this would go a long way toward grow the multiple.

If the company displays some balance sheet discipline in the near term, I see no reason why the company should not be elevated to 3x or 3.5x EBITDA, which is still significantly lagging compared to most companies. This implies a 20% to 40% upside from today's prices.

Heading into 2024, Vistra has significant opportunity to grow EBITDA and use those earnings to both reward shareholders and paydown debt. The addition of Energy Harbor also helps to provide stable cash flows, which the company estimates to be worth approximately $700 million. This is all icing on the cake and should provide management with sufficient margin to deliver on all of its return goals, as well as improve the health of the balance sheet.

The stability of these earnings at a minimum, should provide further incentive for multiple expansion. Assuming a 3.0x multiplier for the company post-merger should translate to an enterprise value in the ballpark of $13 billion. If proceeds are used for debt reduction, I would expect that multiple to grow but may not manifest itself until some trust is established. Look for this heading into 2025.

Summary

Vistra is a compelling investment vehicle to provide growth during an economic downturn. This is done by capitalizing on lower commodity prices that have been developing in the early parts of 2023 and I expect it to continue for the near term.

In a recessionary environment, electricity demand will be maintained due to its inelastic characteristics and necessity of the product. History has shown strong cash generation potential in a similar economic environment in 2020.

The Energy Harbor fleet also provides for monetization of the Inflation Reduction Act and an important diversification in fuel source for the generation fleet. The IRA provides stable cash flow projections starting in 2024 by creating a price floor at roughly $40/MW-hr for the nuclear fleet.

Further the company offers a compelling shareholder return with a moderate yield and roughly $800 million (just shy of 10% of total market cap) remaining in share repurchase authorization. If I were to take a long-term shareholder perspective, I would want Vistra to focus free cash flow toward debt reductions more than share repurchases just to ensure the business remains healthy.

A long term position looks attractive at current prices, but I would keep a close eye on the company's debt management over the next 12 months.

