I’ve previously covered Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) marking the stock a buy. In my view it is not a fast grower, but the company is nicely diversified with longer term growth ahead. In this report, I will be previewing the Honeywell Q1 2023 expectations and explain why I like the stock.

Honeywell Stock Underperformed

While I have a bullish view on Honeywell, the stock price performance has not matched my view. In fact, with 5.45% loss and 4.95% total loss, the stock has performed worse than the S&P 500, which lost 1.1%. I maintain my view that after the Q4 2022 free cash flow drop, Honeywell stock is worthy of consideration.

Honeywell Q1 Earnings Estimates

For the first quarter, Honeywell is expecting sales of $8.3 billion to $8.5 billion with segment margins expanding 30 to 70 basis points while adjusted EPS will be down 3% or up 3% due to pension contribution headwinds. When I analyze companies, I pay close attention to the reporting, the earnings calls and the earnings presentations and how the company lays out its guidance to analysts and investors and I think Honeywell is doing a great job also highlighting that its free cash flow will be impacted during the quarter.

With China opening up nicely, I do believe that the potential headwinds from COVID-19 in China are extremely limited while increased flight activity continues to boost the aerospace business. I’ve been tracking the flight activity for an aircraft type that was not in service prior to the pandemic and we see a very strong push in China to get those airplanes back in service which I believe really shows that the flight activity is still ramping up which is a positive for the Aerospace segments and with supply chain challenges easing a bit there should also be stabilization in deliveries to OEMs. Overall, we are seeing that the end markets for Honeywell with exception for warehouse solutions are improving.

For the first quarter, analysts are expecting $8.52 billion in revenues which is at the high side of the range that Honeywell guided for but it is not an unrealistic revenue target. Similarly, the earnings per share of $1.96 falls within the adjusted EPS guide range and is three cents short of the upper bound of the guided range. I don’t think these estimates are unrealistic even though they fall at the high side of the range.

When Will Honeywell Report Q1 2023 Earnings?

Honeywell will be reporting earnings on the 27th of April before the opening bell. The company is expected to report strong results due to strength in their long-cycle segments, but free cash flow will be pressured during the quarter due to a cash settlement on a legacy legal matter. What will be interesting to keep an eye on is any comment on how the supply chain health has developed since last quarter and whether that provides any upside to sales in case of an improvement.

What Is Honeywell Stock Worth?

Honeywell currently has a market capitalization of $130.5 billion and $19.6 billion in debt plus $10.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents giving it a $140 billion total enterprise value. For 2023, $36.81 billion in revenues are expected by analysts. The EBITDA margin expected for this year is around 25% putting 2023 EBITDA at $9.5 billion.

Valuation Honeywell Market Capitalization [$ bn] $ 130.5 Total debt [$ bn] $ 19.6 Cash and equivalents [$ bn] $ 10.1 Total Enterprise Value [$ bn] $ 140.0 EBITDA 2023 [$ bn] $ 9.5 EV/EBITDA 14.8x WACC 8.7% Current price $ 196.08 Median Current Industry EV/EBITDA $ 12.9 $ 17.6 $ 15.5 Price target $ 157.64 $ 214.77 $ 189.31 Upside -20% +10% -3% Click to enlarge

If we apply the median, EV/EBITDA for the stock then the implied downside would be 20%. If we apply the current multiple forward then we get to 10% upside. For the industry peer group, we have used the aerospace and defense industry multiple as Honeywell trades more in line with that EV/EBITDA multiple than with the conglomerates. Applying this multiple gives us 3% upside. So, with that in mind one would be inclined to say that Honeywell stock is more or less valued fairly.

However, there are some elements that I think make Honeywell stock attractive. The company is buying back stock. In 2022, the company repurchased $4.2 billion worth of stock. By the end of 2022, $2.9 billion of repurchase capacity remained but I expect the repurchase program to be replaced with a new one which could lift 2023 repurchases to $5 billion which would let the company buy back 3 to 4 percent of its stock versus a 1% targeted reduction this year. Furthermore, while its 2.1% dividend yield might not be impressive, the company has a 12 years growth streak for its dividend which allows investors looking for steady stock price appreciation and dividend harvesting to build a nice cost basis.

With that in mind, I do believe that a 10% upside for the stock is justified and in fact, the stock price could even be pushed to $222.50 when considering share count reduction.

Conclusion: Not High Growth, But Steady And Safe Growth For Honeywell Stock

Honeywell is not the company that will see its share prices surge or boast a high dividend yield that makes dividend investors salivate but the company has a strong business and it returns value to investors in the form of buybacks and dividends. With a multi-year growth streak on the dividend increases I do believe this provides a stable growth name for your portfolio.